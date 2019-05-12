Chelsea misfires in draw with Leicester City on final day (video)

The Blues had chances throughout, but Gonzalo Higuain and Ross Barkley both had bad misses as Chelsea ends the campaign on a goalless battle with Leicester City. The Foxes were up for the task as well, but also couldn’t put together a winning moment.
Ross Barkley got through in the opening minutes, but his shot clattered straight into the face of Kasper Schmeichel who made himself big in the one-on-one. Chelsea was forced to wait until the 28th minute for its next good chance, but Gonzalo Higuain fired just wide right after finding space at the top of the box.
Leicester City, dangerous throughout, came incredibly close just before the break thanks to a David Luiz slip that allowed the hosts in on a two-on-one, but Jamie Vardy‘s feed for Youri Tielemans was too heavy, and it ruined the opportunity leaving the Belgian extended to the end line.
Somehow, Higuain found a way to miss right in front of net on the stroke of halftime, making a complete mess of a cross on a platter by bundling the ball wide right on the doorstep. It was a horrid miss from the Argentine who failed to sort out his feet with the goal begging two yards away.
Leicester remained threatening all second half, forcing the Blues to defend on numerous occasions. Ben Chillwell made a blistering run with 15 minutes to go, bursting down the left but his cross came too late and was cut out by David Luiz. Eden Hazard looked to have found the breakthrough receiving the ball from Ruben Loftus-Cheek at the penalty area, but he was bundled over by Jonny Evans and somehow the referee did not point to the spot.
The draw, along with Spurs’ shared spoils against Everton, sees Chelsea finish third with 72 points, a solid position given Sarri’s occasional struggles and the dominance of the top two teams. Leiciester City, meanwhile, ends the campaign in ninth on 55 points, the lowest finishing team with a positive goal differential.