Liverpool dominate Wolves in season finale, finish 2nd (video)

Liverpool capped off a thrilling, memorable season in which they lost just one our of 38 games with another victory on Sunday, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Anfield, but fell one point short of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Again, the second-place finishers lost just once all season — to the champions, of course — while the champions lost not one, not twice, not three times, but four. It’s the third-highest points total in PL history — behind on Man City last season, and this season.

A cruel way to conceded the title, indeed.

Sadio Mane opened Sunday’s scoring in the 17th minute, and it was a goal that looked quite familiar if you’ve watched much of Liverpool this season. Trent Alexander-Arnold got forward on the right wing and delivered a dangerous cross into the box, where Mane was waiting near the penalty spot. The finish was cool and precise.

GOAL LIVERPOOL! The pressure is mounting in the title race.

Wolves went inches away from drawing level in the 44th minute. Matt Doherty got on the end of a ball from Diogo Jota and smashed a first-time effort pass Alisson and headed for the upper-90 at the far post. Fortunately for the Reds, the ball crashed off the top side of the crossbar.

It was the closest Wolves would come to an equalizer, as Liverpool appeared remarkably comfortable — as a side with 30 league wins often does — in seeing their narrow advantage through to full-time.

For a bit of added insurance, Mane added his 22nd goal of the league season in the 81st minute — drawing him level with teammate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the Golden Boot. It was another brilliant ball into the box from Alexander-Arnold, and Mane got just enough of his head on it to redirect it past Rui Patricio.

Liverpool’s full race is far from run and they’ll have one more shot at a major trophy this season, when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1.

