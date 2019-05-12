PL At The Half: City owns the title advantage

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s all happening on Premier League Championship Sunday! Liverpool came into the day needing a win and Manchester City help to win its first Premier League title ever, and they had the lead for a bit on Sadio Mane‘s opener, and City stunningly fell behind, but Pep Guardiola‘s group has recovered to regain the advantage.

The rest of the table is lit as well, with Tottenham reclaiming third in the table thanks to Eric Dier‘s early goal with Chelsea held goalless at Leicester City. There’s still 45 minutes left to play!

Here’s a quick look at what’s happening around the English top flight with all games at the halfway break.

Brighton 1-2 Man City

The unthinkable happened early on when Brighton took the lead when Glenn Murray got a touch from a corner. Sergio Aguero was on hand to immediately nullify the opener, flicking in through the legs of Matt Ryan on a David Silva feed, and Aymeric Laporte restored order and put City back on top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool 1-0 Wolves

Sadio Mane is the man to give Liverpool hope, scoring 17 minutes in to put the Reds on top of the league as it stood, before being pegged back in the table by Manchester City’s double. Wolves hit the bar before the break to give Reds fans a scare.

Leicester City 0-0 Chelsea

Chelsea has been relatively tame so far, with Ross Barkley and Gonzalo Higuain coming close but no breakthrough just yet, with the latter putting forth a candidate for Miss of the Season as he bundled an opportunity on the doorstep as the halftime buzzer sounded.

Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Eric Dier got things started just three minutes into the match as he pinged a loose ball into the back of the net on a corner with Everton failing to immediately clear.

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit the crossbar in the opening minutes but Arsenal has not yet found a way through. Mateo Guendouzi had a pinpoint tackle to deny Burnley its biggest opportunity.

Manchester United 0-1 Cardiff City

The nightmare continues for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Cardiff opening the scoring on a penalty by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, despite Diego Dalot’s foul proving soft on replay.

Watford 0-2 West Ham

Mark Noble struck 15 minutes in with a stunning solo goal, weaving through the defense straight down the middle to complete a sliding finish. Manuel Lanzini doubled the lead eight minutes before the break.

Crystal Palace 3-1 Bournemouth

Michy Batshuayi was the man to kick off the scoring 24 minutes in, striking on a deflected Wilfried Zaha cross that fell to his feet. He struck again less than 10 minutes later, and Jack Simpson‘s own goal marked Palace’s third. Jefferson Lerma scored for Bournemouth right on the stroke of halftime.

Fulham 0-2 Newcastle

The Magpies opened the match with a quickfire double to silence the Craven Cottage faithful, with Jonjo Shelvey striking an absolute stunner of a volley, followed by a scrappy goal from Ayoze Perez.

Southampton 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Nathan Redmond hit a blistering strike four minutes before the break to put Saints up at the half.

