Poch: ‘I think we can make history‘ in UCL final, then I’ll talk to Levy

By Andy EdwardsMay 12, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino‘s future appeared to have been decided for him when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was named the permanent manager at Manchester United and Real Madrid brought Zinedine Zidane back earlier this season, but there’s still an important conversation to be had between Pochettino and Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy… after the small matter of the Champions League final, of course.

It’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility that Pochettino — who wasn’t backed with a single dollar in either the summer or January transfer windows this season, yet guided Tottenham to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and the European final — could leave the club by his own will, should he and Levy stand at odds over something as important as the club’s upcoming transfer plans.

Typically, such a meeting between Spurs’ manager and chairman would have been planned for this coming week. Instead, Pochettino says that 100 percent of the entire club’s focus is on their upcoming preparations for the club’s first-ever European final on June 1 in Madrid — quotes from the Telegraph:

“The focus and the energy has to be on helping the players arrive in the best condition and design the plan to try to win. We are going to have time after the final (to talk).

“What happens happens and, for sure, we are going to talk. But now is about being focused on working hard and how we are going to manage and handle the players to arrive in the best condition. I think we can make history.

“We are creating history because we are making it, but if we can win we will write history and change the perception of this amazing club.”

First, though, Pochettino is set to give his players a lengthy vacation period to enjoy their selves after a long, grueling season in which the first-team squad has been continuously decimated by injuries. Or, you know, not.

“They will only have two days off now — Monday and Tuesday — then we start to work. We have our idea, we have our plan. We designed our plan.

“Of course, you know, we need to be natural. It is not a preseason, but it is not going to be a holiday. In our mind, we have a clear way of how we are going to work in the next three weeks. Of course, the players they need to agree, accept and show the faith and trust in us and then if we win, for sure we will have been right.”

Benitez on his future at Newcastle: We’ll meet this week

By Daniel KarellMay 12, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
Rafa Benitez has made no secret of his wish to receive substantial funds to improve Newcastle’s squad over the past few years, yet he’s been rebuffed time and time again.

This season almost proved to be a breaking point, and despite the thin squad, Benitez guided Newcastle to a 13th place finish in the Premier League table, with 45 points, one more than a year ago. Now, the big question is whether Benitez will remain. His response, basically – we’ll see what happens.

“We meet hopefully this week and see where we are,” Benitez told BBC’s Match of the Day following Newcastle’s 4-0 win at Fulham on Championship Sunday, referencing a potential meeting with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley. “We have plenty of time to enjoy, I have been very clear about the potential of this club.”

Benitez and Newcastle were able to break the club’s transfer record with the $27 million signing of Miguel Almiron, and while the Paraguayan didn’t score, he did provide a boost to the squad and set up a few goals on Newcastle’s way to securing survival in the Premier League.

However, there’s plenty of improvement needed across the squad, from improving the backline, central midfield, and potentially even at striker. Solomon Rondon is only at the club on loan, at the moment, and while a talented player, he still only finished with 11 goals this season in 34 Premier League matches.

Additionally, Newcastle will likely lose holding midfielder Isaac Hayden this summer as he looks to move to a club in London where he can be closer to his daughter and family. Should Benitez leave, there could be further overhaul, something that may negatively impact right back DeAndre Yedlin and Almiron moving forward.

Sarri says Chelsea fans must respect Hazard decision

By Kyle BonnMay 12, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
Maurizio Sarri stopped short of saying Eden Hazard was on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer, but he came very close.

Speaking after a 0-0 draw with Leicester City that brought the Blues’ Premier League season to a close, Sarri said Chelsea fans need to appreciate the time Hazard spent at the club and understand he may want to move on.

“I know very well that Eden tried to do his best for seven seasons at Chelsea,” Sarri said after the match. “He did very well, he has become one of the best two or three players in the world, but I think also that we have to respect him and his decision.”

There are rumors flying of Hazard’s impending move to Real Madrid this summer, so much so that some consider it a foregone conclusions. All signs point in that direction, with Hazard’s contract set to expire next summer and no extension reached as of yet, Chelsea’s purchase of USMNT star Christian Pulisic as well as Madrid’s reported shopping of Gareth Bale.

“I hope of course, like every fan of Chelsea, that he will remain with us,” Sarri added about Hazard. “But at the moment I don’t know.”

If this is indeed Hazard’s last season in London, he would finish his Chelsea career with 352 appearances across all competitions (including the upcoming Europa League final), scoring 108 goals and assisting 91 more. Hazard won the Premier League title with the Blues twice in 2014/15 and 2016/17, winning the Premier League Player of the Season award in the 2014/15 campaign as well. This season, he won the league’s assist title – named the Playmaker of the Season – racking up 15 assists to lead the league. He also won the Europa League once with Chelsea and has the opportunity to do so again with the upcoming final.

The 28-year-old came off the bench in the final league game of the year for the last 25 minutes against Leicester City, with Sarri admitting he rested Hazard as the Europa League final looms.

Klopp ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of Liverpool’s 97-point season

By Andy EdwardsMay 12, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT
By any measure other than “Did you win the title?”, Liverpool’s 2018-19 Premier League campaign was a massive success.

After finishing 25 points behind last season’s champions, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds closed the gap by 24 points by posting the third-highest points total in PL history this season. The only problem with that, of course: the gap remained at one point, thus Liverpool finish as runners-up despite losing just one game all season, to Man City.

Could Klopp and Co., have done anything more (i.e., been not “close to perfection,” but actually perfect)? (quotes from the BBC):

“Not really. I know people will find something and say a point here or three. We had lucky moments, City had lucky moments — against Burnley and us. But we scored a strange goal against Everton and a late one against Newcastle.

“It’s not about outplaying everyone, it’s about keeping believing and staying in the race. City found it difficult to get rid of us, and we couldn’t get rid of them.

“Being second in the Premier League isn’t what we wanted tonight, but we’ll take it. This is a first step, that’s how we see it. The team who played the last couple of weeks were together last year apart from Alisson.

“We were 25 points off [Man City] last season. If we do those same steps again, that will be a season. The boys deserve 100 percent. Congratulations to Manchester City, they played a good season. They took 198 points in two seasons. Not bad.”

“We tried everything to make it as difficult as possible, but not difficult enough. I couldn’t be more proud of the boys.

“It’s incredible what they did all season, and today was a strange situation. We were really good until 1-0, what happened then was clear. You can’t tell the people to calm down. At that moment [when Liverpool fans celebrated Brighton’s goal], it was a shock for everyone and Wolves were there. We had to fight. In the end, we scored two and kept a clean sheet. It’s nice, but not how we wanted it.

“It’s clear we had to work hard, and City, too. Our target during the week was to get 97 points, we got that — that’s special. We want to write our own history, and we did. Today feels not so good, but we have plenty of time to prepare for an important game in three weeks.”

That “important game in three weeks” is, of course, the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur. All is not lost for Liverpool, who could still finish the season by lifting the one trophy which has eluded Man City — the trophy they desire the most.

Guardiola, Man City cement their spot in history

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 12, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT
BRIGHTON — “Do you remember that Manchester City team under Pep Guardiola? Wow.”

That will be a conversation in 2045. No doubt.

On the final day of the Premier League season Man City beat Brighton 4-1 to clinch back-to-back Premier League titles and rack up 98 points after they set a new record points tally of 100 last season. City are the first team in a decade to defend the title, showing just how tough it has become to sustain greatness.

They are unstoppable. Mesmeric. Awe-inspiring. They are true champions not only because of the style and attacking flair they play with, but because of their hunger to keep winning and improving. They could also be the first-ever English team to win a domestic treble if they beat Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley next Saturday.

A run of 14-straight wins to end the season saw them overcome a stunning Liverpool side to win the title by one-point, as City rallied from being seven points back in early January to lifting the trophy aloft in the South Coast sun on May 12.

Pep laughed and smiled as he sat down in the press conference room after the lengthy celebrations on the pitch at the Amex Stadium.

Sat with his medal around his neck, he saw on the TV monitor off to his left that Noel Gallagher was celebrating with his players in the dressing room. A team full of smiling faces who had achieved greatness once again.

He beamed with pride. Usually so tense and tight in press conferences, Guardiola was at ease. He knows he has created one of the greatest teams the Premier League and England has ever seen, and that he can keep it going beyond this season.

Guardiola’s has now won eight league titles in his 10 seasons as a manager, but he said this is the “toughest” due to Liverpool pushing his City side all of the way and that made them even better.

Pro Soccer Talk asked him if his City team will be remembered as the best in English history.

“If in 10, 15, 20 years the people talk about this team it is because we were a really good team. It is like a book or a movie which sustains its place in time that after 25 years people watch the same movie or read the same book,” Guardiola said. “In maybe 25 years time people will say these guys earned a lot of points in one period but they played really well, that is because we deserved to be alongside the biggest Man United, the biggest Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal or whoever. Now is not the time…

“Now is not the time because after this we shower, we start to think about Watford (the FA Cup final). The big competitors are like this. They are never satisfied. They never have the feeling that it is enough. In tennis, basketball, golf, they want more and more. That is why the second title, going back-to-back, showed me this kind of thing. You know? It showed me that it was not enough to get 100 points (last season) and it could be enough. But it wasn’t. We did it. That is why we are champions.”

City have equalled their own top-flight record for most wins in a season, 32, and their incredible squad of players dug deep in the final months of the season despite the crushing blow of losing out to Tottenham in the Champions League to dash their hopes of an historic quadruple.

But this achievement is historic enough.

Guardiola knows this City team will go down in history as one of the best, and they deserve to.

He has fostered an environment for excellence and given the vast resources Man City have, the structure they have in place at the club and Guardiola leading every key soccer decision, they are set up to dominate for the next decade. The Brighton fans applauded them off the pitch on Sunday, and fans of every other club on the planet appreciate their greatness.

The best thing about this Man City side and Guardiola is that they are never satisfied. Despite all of this glory and success, they want more.

That is the sign of a true champion, and as much as their incredible attacking play is key, their insatiable hunger for success is why this Man City side will be remembered for decades to come.