Southampton, Huddersfield draw (video)

Redmond gave Saints lead

Pritchard equalized for Terriers

Saints winless in 5 games

Southampton and Huddersfield Town battled to a 1-1 draw on the final day of the season at St Mary’s Stadium.

Nathan Redmond gave Southampton the lead in the first half with a stunning strike, but bottom side Huddersfield equalized in the second half through Alex Pritchard‘s strike.

With the draw Saints finish the season in 16th on 39 points, while Huddersfield have 16 points and finish in 20th in their final game in the Premier League after their relegation was confirmed in March.

Saints started well and Danny Ings cut in from the left before setting up Redmond, but his shot was blocked by a sea of Huddersfield defenders.

Shane Long then had a speculative effort from distance which sailed harmlessly wide, as Huddersfield were increasingly a threat on the counter with Aaron Mooy‘s shot curling just wide.

Before half time Saints finally broke through as Ings again linked up with Redmond and the latter cut inside before curling home a stunning shot to make it 1-0.

Ings caused havoc all game long and he then had a shot blocked at the last moment as Huddersfield’s defense were run ragged.

At the start of the second half Saints almost scored their second spectacular goal of the game. James Ward-Prowse let fly from distance but Joel Coleman did superbly to tip the ball onto the bar.

Huddersfield then scored after a horrendous mistake from Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn, as he a failed to control a pass from Ryan Bertrand and Pritchard robbed him of the ball and scored. 1-1.

Both teams huffed and puffed but couldn’t find a winner, as Christopher Schindler went close but the game ended in a draw.

