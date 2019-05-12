Spurs wind up fourth after last-day draw with Everton (video)

Dier smashes home from a CK (3′)

Walcott & Sigurdsson hit back (69′ & 72′)

Eriksen’s FK makes it 2-2 (75′)

Spurs finish with 71 points

Everton come 8th, with 54 points

In the end, Tottenham Hotspur got themselves over the finish line — even if just barely — to finish fourth in the Premier League and secure their place in next season’s Champions League, regardless of what happens in this season’s final three weeks from yesterday.

Mauricio Pochettino‘s blew an early lead them came back to draw Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, securing their place as the fourth-best side in the PL. With Chelsea drawing Leicester City on the final day, a win would have put Spurs third and seen them finish top of the PL’s seven London clubs.

Tottenham needed just three minutes to find the net after being held scoreless in each of their last two PL games. Erik Lamela‘s corner kick wasn’t clear at the first time of asking and the ball fell to the feet of an unsuspecting Eric Dier, who hadn’t scored a goal all season after missing half of the season through various injuries. Dier made no mistake with his rare sight of goal and smashed it home for 1-0.

Everton drew level with Spurs, through a former Arsenal man assisted by a former Spurs man, in the 69th minute. Gylfi Sigurdsson found Theo Walcott near the edge of the box, where he cut inside and drilled a left-footed shot low and just inside the far post.

Spurs fell behind just three minutes later, when Cenk Tosun bundled the ball over the line. No one in a white shirt could put a foot through the ball from a corner kick — much like Dier’s opener — and the Turkish international did just enough to put it an inch or two over the line.

Everton led for all of three minutes, thanks to a stunning free kick from Christian Eriksen. The Danish midfielder set up 22 yards out, on the left side of the goal, and hit it ever so perfectly around the wall and just inside the far post. With the ball bouncing just in front of Jordan Pickford, England’s no. 1 could do nothing to keep it out.

