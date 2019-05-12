The 2 Robbies podcast: How Man City beat Liverpool in stunning title race

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap the final day of the Premier League season which saw Manchester City win 4-1 at Brighton to secure the Premier League title (0:40) despite Liverpool taking care of their business in a 2-0 victory over Wolves (13:05). Plus, a chat on the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United (24:20) and some end of season awards (37:35).
To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) Gio Reyna, a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, scored his fifth goal of the tournament as the Americans beat Panama 3-0 on Sunday and qualified for the Under-17 World Cup.
Gianluca Busio put the U.S. ahead in the 54th minute with his fifth goal of the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship. Reyna scored in the 60th and Ricardo Pepi added a goal in the 75th.
The U.S. advanced to the CONCACAF semifinals against Canada on Tuesday night. The Americans have qualified for 17 of 18 FIFA Under-17 men’s competitions.
The Under-17 World Cup will be played in Brazil from Oct. 5-27. The tournament originally was scheduled for Peru but was moved to Brazil by FIFA in March.
With that in mind, what did we love so much about this campaign?
Here are 10 things we adored throughout this incredible season.
1. Liverpool’s multiple late shows Jurgen Klopp‘s side came up short in the title race, but they gave us so many memorable moments throughout the season. Late winners against Everton, Tottenham, Southampton and Newcastle kept their title dreams alive heading into the final 90 minutes of the season, with Divock Origi popping up as an unexpected hero on multiple occasions. Led by the superb Virgil Van Dijk from the back, Klopp’s attack fired once again with Salah, Mane and Firmino sublime. This Liverpool team is here to stay, and will be genuine title contenders again next season. Klopp’s hugs, fist pumps and smile have breathed new life into Anfield.
2. Man City’s quadruple dreams
How many trophies will they win? Well, they’ve won two and they could win three. Talk of City winning an unprecedented quadruple dominated the last few months of the season, but their dramatic UCL second leg clash against Spurs saw their quadruple dreams dashed. After becoming the first team to defend their title in a decade and racking up 98 points to follow their 100-point haul last season, City are one of the greatest PL teams in history. Guardiola hopes they will be rediscovered like a brilliant book or movie in 25 years time. They will. What a team with Raheem Sterling, Bernando Silva and Aymeric Laporte having stunning campaigns.
3. European glory returned to PL
Six PL teams started off in the group stage of the Champions League and Europa League, and four still remain as Liverpool face Spurs in the UCL final and Arsenal clash with Chelsea in the Europa League. That is outstanding. It is the first time in history that all four finalists from Europe’s top two competitions have all come from the same country. After a decade of dominance from Spain and Germany, England’s elite are now on top in Europe.
4. Tottenham’s stunning new stadium I was lucky enough to be at the first game of Spurs’ new stadium at White Hart Lane, and it is simply stunning. This is the best Premier League stadium by a country mile, and with only Everton seriously planning to move to a new home in the coming years, it could be the best for quite some time.
5. Jose Mourinho’s “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” rant
Again, I was lucky enough to have a front row seat for one of the wackier moments of this season. Mourinho demanding “respect, respect” after his United team were hammered 3-0 by Spurs at Old Trafford in August. The journalist sat next to me in the press conference asked a pretty innocuous question and Mourinho had to get a summer’s worth of complaints off his chest as he didn’t get the new center back or winger he wanted. Mourinho was fired a few months later, and this was the start of the meltdown. After the Spurs incident Mourinho was involved in a scrap with Chelsea’s bench then gave the Chelsea fans a three finger salute, took the vice captaincy from Paul Pogba and then goaded Juventus fans after an improbable comeback win for United. It was box office Mourinho. We miss him. Slightly. We think.
6. Man United’s amazing Solskjaer inspired run
On the back of Mourinho leaving, United legend Solskjaer was hired on a caretaker basis. The first few months were glorious, as United went on an 11-game unbeaten streak in all competitions and Solskjaer won eight of his first 11 games in all competitions. Among that run was an incredible comeback against PSG to reach the UCL last eight, but as soon as Solskjaer was handed the job on a permanent basis it all went wrong in a big way as United’s finished sixth, lost seven of their last 10 games and will play in the Europa League next season.
7. Black Cat stole the show at Goodison Park
Well, there’s always one way to get everyone laughing and smiling, and Everton’s play on the pitch was not exciting fans at this point of the season. A black cat running around the pitch and holding up the game stole the show. After this moment Everton’s season took a huge upturn. Maybe black cats aren’t bad luck after all…
8. An American superstar arrived (sort of)
Okay, so he didn’t play in the PL this season but we have our first proper American superstar in the Premier League. Christian Pulisic, 20, signed for Chelsea in January for $73 million, and was loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the rest of this season. With Eden Hazard set to leave this summer, Pulisic could be the next genuine star playmaker at Chelsea. This is very exciting for the USMNT and American soccer.
9. Neil Warnock‘s general antics, led by an Oasis audition
Cardiff City’s boss may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but he still dished up some outrageous moments. From his hand on the hip moments after Cardiff lost late on against Chelsea, to several comments post-game which got him in trouble with the FA, Warnock’s weirdest moment happened when he approached a TV camera and ended up looking like Liam Gallagher in full flow.
10. VAR rant from Charlie Austin
Let’s end on both a fun and sobering note. Firstly, Charlie Austin fuming about the lack of VAR after Southampton drew with Watford not only landed him a fine but also got everyone laughing. He truly lost the plot when it came to VAR not being in the PL this season. Don’t fear, Charlie. VAR will be around from next season and we will no doubt see plenty more debate and drama from players and managers alike about the technology.
Based on the expectations before, during and after the season, here’s how we feel each team fared across the gruelling, but exhilarating, nine-month season.
I’m sure you will all agree 100 percent with these grades…
Arsenal: B+
The run to the Europa League final has saved their season, and boosts their grade. Unai Emery has changed around the culture of this Arsenal team, but there’s only so much you can do in one season. They should have finished in the top four but collapsed late in the season, and their Champions League hopes now hinge on beating Chelsea in the Europa League final. The future of Mezut Ozil is uncertain, and although Arsenal have improved they are still shaky in defense.
Bournemouth: B
A really strong start saw Bournemouth pushing for European qualification but they took a nosedive in the second half of the season. Eddie Howe‘s men had a lot of injuries to deal with and that played its part, but Bournemouth have to stop slumping late in the season. David Brooks, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser were unstoppable at times.
Brighton: D-
They just survived, but it wasn’t pretty. Like Bournemouth, they started well but tallied off quickly and they failed to win any of their last 11 games. Chris Hughton‘s side need to score more goals and they can’t rely on veteran Glenn Murray to deliver. A step backward.
Burnley: D Sean Dyche‘s side were impacted by Europa League qualifiers and they didn’t reach the group stage. That hit them hard for most of this season as they were embroiled in a relegation scrap, but when Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood got going in the second half of the season, plus Tom Heaton excelling back in goal, they looked like the old Burnley. Dwight McNeil is a talent but Burnley will be battling against the drop again next season.
Cardiff City: C+
Simply put, they had no right to be in with a shout of survival heading into the final two weeks of the season. Neil Warnock‘s side were the favorites to go down due to their lack of spending and having a squad that wasn’t even supposed to get out of the Championship. The tragedy surrounding Emiliano Sala‘s death dealt a huge blow to Cardiff in January, but they almost stayed up. They got the most out of their ability.
Chelsea: B+
All in all, not a bad season. Third place in Maurizio Sarri‘s first season in England sounds like a great campaign on paper, but we all know it was far from that. Chelsea were so inconsistent and the future of Eden Hazard still hangs in the balance. The Blues are back in the Champions League, which was the main aim, but a FIFA transfer ban looms large and Sarri will have to work miracles to kick this squad on in the summer. Reaching the Europa League final is a bonus, while they only lost in the League Cup final on penalty kicks.
Crystal Palace: B-
A decent season for Palace, as they finished strongly and were very good away from home. Winning at Man City was their highlight and Roy Hodgson‘s experience saw him steer the Eagles to 12th place, as they were never really in a relegation battle this season. Keeping Wilfried Zaha will be tough this summer, but there is a nucleus of a very good squad of players at Selhurst Park as they bought wisely last summer.
Everton: B
The Toffees will not want this season to end under Marco Silva, as the Portuguese coach finally found his feet in the final months of the campaign. An eighth place finish papers over the cracks, but Lucas Digne, Kurt Zouma, Richarlison and Andre Gomes all proved to be great additions, and Everton can now seriously challenge for the top six next season if new investment arrives. They don’t have an out-and-out goalscorer, but Sigurdsson chipped in to help out with goals.
Fulham: F
A truly disastrous season for the Cottagers who were relegated in March and have had three different managers. They got rid of Slavisa Jokanovic in October, then Claudio Ranieri arrived and failed to reignite an expensively assembled squad full of individual talent. Scott Parker galvanized the players in the final weeks of the season, but it will be tough to see this Fulham team coming up next season.
Huddersfield Town: F
The same can be said for Huddersfield, as David Wagner left midseason and Jan Siewert‘s side showed some promising signs but only secured one victory under the young German coach. It was a miracle to see Huddersfield in the PL in the first place, and now Siewert has a really tough job on his hands. One of the worst seasons in PL history with just 16 points and three wins gained.
Leicester City: C
Promising signs for the Foxes who finished in ninth. Claude Puel was fired in slightly harsh fashion, but his brand of soccer didn’t suit this group of players. Brendan Rodgers is a perfect fit, as a young exciting side is led by James Maddison and wily veteran Jamie Vardy in attack, with Chilwell, Tielemans (only on loan) and Ndidi key. It will be exciting to see what Rodgers can achieve with this young group next season.
Liverpool: A+
Well, they didn’t win the title, but along with Man City they deserved to. Liverpool set a record for their highest points tally with 97, which is the third-highest in PL history. Jurgen Klopp‘s men were imperious and lost just once in the PL (at Man City) and have reached the UCL final for the second-straight season, so their long wait for trophy could be over if they beat Tottenham. Yes, Liverpool came so close to ending their 29-year wait for a league title, but draws against West Ham and Leicester around the turn of the year cost them dear.
Manchester City: A+
Back-to-back champions, Manchester City won their last 14 games of the season to secure the title. It was incredible to see Pep Guardiola‘s men rip the PL apart for the second-straight season and rally from being seven points behind Liverpool in January. They are nailed on to be the first team in English history to win a domestic treble, and lost narrowly to Spurs in the UCL quarters to miss out on a chance to win the quadruple. This is a historic City team that will be talked about for decades to come. From Aguero to Sterling to Bernardo Silva to Aymeric Laporte, there were so many heroes for City. Guardiola has created a monstrous winning machine.
Manchester United: D
Awful season for United. They finished in sixth and their final day defeat at home to already-relegated Cardiff City summed things up. Jose Mourinho left after his early season meltdown and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived on a caretaker basis. A long unbeaten run for Ole papered over the cracks, but after he was given the job on a permanent basis the players regressed to their previous form and they were awful in the final weeks of the campaign. Paul Pogba and others have a lot to answer for. United are a long, long way from being title contenders, and finishing in the top four next season would be a huge success. Solskjaer has to be ruthless and lead a huge rebuild of this playing squad, but it is easier said than done.
Newcastle United: B-
The future of Rafael Benitez remains up in the air, but the Magpies finished 13th and had an amazing finish to the season. Newcastle now have a squad of players good enough to survive in the PL and the likes of Rondon, Almiron and Perez up front has finally solved their problem with a lack of goals. Newcastle need investment to kick on to the next level, but unless Mike Ashley sells the club, nothing will change.
Southampton: D
An absolutely shocking start to the season under Mark Hughes saw him sacked in December and Ralph Hasenhuttl appointed. That turned out to be an inspired hire, as the Austrian led Saints to safety with a few weeks of the season to go. Still, a lot of work for them to do as Nathan Redmond can’t do it all on his own. Saints need to cut plenty of deadwood this summer and integrate talented youngsters with a couple of top quality players throughout the spin of their side. Will their new Chinese majority owners, and new bosses behind the scenes, back Hasenhuttl?
Tottenham Hotspur: B+
After everything that has happened to Spurs this season, Mauricio Pochettino has proved once again he is a brilliant manager. From staying at Wembley eight months longer than expected to reaching the Champions League final without Harry Kane and several injured players, this has been an amazing season. With the new stadium up and running and Spurs in the top four once again, they have keep up with their rivals despite all of the odds.
Watford: A- Javi Gracia‘s side have reached the FA Cup final and finished 11th after flirting with European qualification for most of the season. After they reached the FA Cup final, they have lost their focus but this is still a fine season for the Hornets. Gerard Deulofeu has led the way and they have a squad full of powerful, reliable players. More to come from Watford next season.
West Ham United: C+
A strong finish to the season saw the Hammers finish in 10th, which is about what we expected. Manuel Pellegrini‘s side had a lot of injuries and a poor start to deal with, but his expensive signings added quality with Fabianski, Diop and Anderson key arrivals, plus Rice emerged as a genuine superstar. Exciting future for West Ham, who should push for Europe next season.
Wolverhampton Wanderers: A
What a season for Wolves. They reached the FA Cup semifinal and finished in seventh with 57 points, which is the third-best season for a newly promoted team in PL history. Nuno Espirito Santo has some great players to work with thanks to the Jorge Mendes link, but he’s made the most of it and kept the philosophy of this squad together. Jota and Jimenez have been superb up top, with Doherty and Moutinho crucial. If Man City win the FA Cup, Wolves will be in Europe. Amazing.
Captain Diego Godin made the 388th appearance of his nine-year Atleti career on Sunday, marking the final time he’ll take the field in the Spanish capital for Los Rojiblancos. Godin was honored by a capacity crowd, all on their feet, after the game.
Real Madrid suffered their 11th league defeat of the season (17 across all competitions, for the first time since 1998-99) after going 1-0 up in the 6th minute, courtesy of Brahim Diaz, and being reduced to 10 men in the 39th (Jesus Vallejo).
Mikel Merino (26th minute), Joseba Zaldua (57th) and Ander Barrenetxea (67th) got the goals for eighth-place Sociedad.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Barcelona 2-0 Getafe
Valencia 3-1 Alaves
Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Celta Vigo
Leganes 0-2 Espanyol
Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Real Valladolid
Girona 1-2 Levante
Real Betis 2-1 Huesca
Roma 2-0 Juventus
Roma’s quest for Champions League qualification got a massive, and somewhat unexpected, boost in the form of a victory over champions-elect Juventus. Claudio Ranieri‘s side were three places and four points off fourth place, but now they sit just two place and one point back of Inter Milan with two games left to play.
Alessandro Florenzi (79th) and Edin Dzeko (90th+1) did all of Roma’s damage late against a full-strength Juve side. Following a disastrous start to the season (just five wins from their first 15 games), Roma have righted the ship and are now unbeaten in their last seven league games and have lost just three of their last 19.
Elsewhere in Serie A
SPAL 1-2 Torino
Torino 3-2 Sassuolo
Frosinone 1-3 Udinese
Sampdoria 2-1 Empoli