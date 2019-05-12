More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Virgil van Dijk named Premier League Player of Season

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 12, 2019, 7:45 AM EDT
Virgil Van Dijk has been named the Premier League’s official Player of the Season for the 2018-19 campaign.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Dutch defender has transformed Liverpool’s fortunes after his $100 million transfer from Southampton in January 2018.

Since then he has helped Liverpool reach back-to-back UEFA Champions League finals, while they have also recored a record points tally in the PL this season.

Van Dijk, 27, adds this award to his PFA Players’ Player of the Year award, as he was also named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Man City’s Raheem Sterling was named the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year to prevent VVD from completing a clean sweep of all of the top individual awards.

The captain of the Dutch national team has solidified Liverpool’s previously porous defensive unit, while he has also added key goals in attack and is a hero among Liverpool’s fans.

His first 18 months as a Liverpool player has seen him reach levels people thought he could maybe achieve, and he has surpassed even the loftiest expectations placed upon him with minimum fuss.

Report: Guardiola bans Man City from checking Liverpool v. Wolves score

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 12, 2019, 8:40 AM EDT
Pep Guardiola wants everyone fully focused in the Manchester City camp on the final day of the season on Sunday, as City know a victory at Brighton (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) will win them the Premier League title.

However, if they fail to win and Liverpool beat Wolves at Anfield, City will finish second.

With that in mind, a report from the Sun states that Guardiola has banned all of Man City’s staff from checking the Liverpool v. Wolves score during their game at Brighton on Sunday.

Guardiola’s logic is simple: if Man City win, they will win the title. So Liverpool’s result doesn’t matter. There is no need to focus on it.

That is a great, and correct, mindset to have heading into the final day. But what if Man City are drawing at Brighton late on and Liverpool are drawing against Wolves?

Surely then it would be wise for Man City to know the score and to not take risks in the final moments of the game, as a draw would be enough to seal the title.

It will be intriguing to see what happens if with 20 minutes to go Man City aren’t winning at Brighton. Surely then Pep will ask his staff what the Liverpool score will be. Have your cell phones at the ready, Mikel Arteta and Co.

UEFA president: We will explore UCL revamp despite criticism

Associated PressMay 11, 2019, 11:12 PM EDT
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin countered “negative energy” from critics of any Champions League overhaul that could lock in places by defending the need to be “constantly thinking about improving” European competitions.

Leagues across the continent – particularly Spain’s La Liga – fear their competitions would be damaged if UEFA pursued a concept to create a largely closed-off Champions League where 24 out of 32 teams are guaranteed automatic qualification the following season regardless of where they finish in their domestic leagues.

“We have the best competition in the world by far, for now we don’t know when or if any changes to our competition will be made,” Ceferin told The Associated Press. “So the ones who criticize every day should start taking care of football in their own countries. I am not sure if there’s nothing to criticize.

“We just agreed to continue one more cycle (of European competitions) 2021-24 without changing anything. UEFA is a very dynamic organization and always has to explore if and how our competitions can get better. We are constantly thinking about improving. The reason that you’re the best doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t get better.”

As part of a broad consultation process, Ceferin is willing to study any concept from the European Leagues organization for UEFA’s three competitions, including the Europa League 2 which begins in 2021.

But the concept that is embraced by the elite clubs was presented to the leagues, including La Liga President Javier Tebas, in a private meeting on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

“We were attacked even before the first meeting and we thought for a while that any consultation process is not appreciated by some of the stakeholders,” Ceferin said. “It’s perfectly clear to me that we are not just a stakeholder, we are the governing body of European football and we have to safeguard all European football. But I don’t like secret meetings. I don’t like to hide things from the stakeholders. That’s why we started the discussion so early.

“Maybe we shouldn’t do it after we see all the negative energy, hostility, false solidarity coming out.”

Ceferin and the European Club Association were irked by Tebas hosting a meeting on Tuesday in Madrid of clubs and leagues to amass opposition to any significant changes to the format of European competitions. The AP reported Friday from a recording of Wednesday’s meeting with leagues that Ceferin hit out at suggestions he was “killing football” by looking at ideas that include enlarging a new third competition to 64 teams.

A Champions League concept, which has been seen by the AP, would introduce promotion and relegation to the Champions League that would help to lock in guaranteed slots for elite clubs.

Four Champions League teams would be relegated each season into the next season’s second-tier Europa League. They would be replaced by the Europa League semifinalists, who would be promoted.

From the 2024-25 group stage, 24 of the 32 teams could retain their places the following season regardless of their domestic league finish.

Countries could be limited to five representatives, retaining the current limit that allows the top four in England, Germany, Spain and Italy to qualify alongside a Champions League winner from those countries which didn’t make the domestic top four.

National champions would only get four qualifying places to compete in preliminary rounds.

The changes would reduce the possibility of this season’s Champions League finalists repeating the feat under any revamp unless they were already in the competition.

Liverpool last won the English league in 1990 and Tottenham triumphed in 1961 – long before UEFA expanded Champions League entry beyond domestic champions in 1997.

While Liverpool is a five-time European champion, Tottenham has now made its first final in its fourth-ever season in the Champions League since 2010, having only previously played in the European Cup in the 1961-62 campaign.

Both teams relied on dramatic second-leg comebacks to reach the June 1 final in Madrid, while English rivals Arsenal and Chelsea made the Europa League final on May 29.

“This season’s Champions League and Europa League semifinals shows that those are by far the best club competitions in the world,” Ceferin said. “Exciting matches, fantastic football and thrilling ends. At the same time there’s a lot of hostility in the media from some stakeholders about an idea for changing the competition.”

Ceferin was still president of the Slovenian federation when the last significant changes were made to the Champions League, just before his Sept. 2016 elevation to the UEFA leadership. At the time, Ceferin denounced a secret deal that saw Spain, Germany, England and Italy exert influence over UEFA to gain 16 of the 32 Champions League group-stage places.

“In 2016, there was no consultation process and changes were made without consulting the stakeholders,” Ceferin said. “Now we even don’t propose any changes yet but we have already started to consult and share the ideas.”

MLS (early) roundup: Galaxy, TFC, FCD all lose at home (video)

By Andy EdwardsMay 11, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action from the early set of games in Major League Soccer…

LA Galaxy 0-2 New York City FC

Following a strong start to the Guillermo Barros Schelotto era (six wins from seven games), the Galaxy have fallen back onto hard times in recent weeks and lost three straight, including Saturday’s home defeat at the hands of NYCFC. In those three successive defeats, they have conceded eight goals. At the risk of overreacting, they look once again like the 2018 team that conceded 64 times and missed the playoffs.

NYCFC did all of their damage in a three-minute span just before the halftime whistle, which left the Galaxy reeling as they went into the locker room. Heber and Maxi Moralez (penalty kick) got the goals, and NYCFC hardly broke a sweat in the second half.

The only real moment of danger for Dome Torrent’s side came in the 86th minute, when Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Chris Pontius each hit the woodwork. This, as is becoming all too commonplace these days, resulted in Ibrahimovic becoming physically violent against an opponent.

Toronto FC 1-2 Philadelphia Union

Speaking of teams looking more like the 2018 version of themselves rather than the new and improved 2019 squad, Toronto FC lost its second straight game, at home against the first-place Union.

Chris Mavinga put the ball into his own net in the 25th minute, but Alejandro Pozuelo dazzled the North American masses once again with a sublime free kick in the 51st minute.

The Union responded brilliantly, though, as Kacper Przybylko found a wide open Jamiro Monteiro inside the TFC penalty area, once again harkening back to the Reds’ 2018 form at the most inopportune time.

FC Dallas 1-2 New York Red Bulls

Cristian Casseres Jr. (12th minute), Sean Nealis (58th) and Brian White (85th) each bagged a goal in the Red Bulls’ comfortable 3-1 victory over FC Dallas. Chris Armas changed 10 of 11 starters from last week’s game, and the move paid off.

Entrenched starters Aaron Long, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Luis Robles, Daniel Royer and Marc Rzatkowski didn’t even travel with the team to Dallas.

FC Cincinnati 2-1 Montreal Impact

The Alan Koch era in Cincinnati ended abruptly this week, thus 29-year-old Yoann Damet’s (interim) tenure began on Saturday. Anytime you can end a five-game losing skid (and a winless run of seven), it’s a good day.

Allan Cruz opened the scoring in the 7th minute, ending Cincinnati’s 528-minute scoreless drought in the process. Fatai Alashe made it 2-0 just after the hour mark, and good thing he did because Orji Okwonkwo pulled a goal back for the Impact not even 15 minutes later.

Neymar scores before ban begins, ends his season (video)

Associated PressMay 11, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Playing likely his final match this season in Ligue 1, Neymar scored and delivered an assist as Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-1 Saturday to shake off its season-end slump.

Neymar put PSG ahead with a diving header in the first half and then set up Angel Di Maria’s goal in the 58th minute. Flavien Tait pulled one back for the hosts from the penalty spot two minutes from time after PSG defender Marquinhos was sent off for grasping forward Wilfried Kanga round the waist.

Neymar was this week given a three-game ban — which starts Monday — for lashing out at a fan following a loss to Rennes on penalties in the French Cup final. The French soccer federation’s disciplinary commission added a suspended two-match ban to its punishment.

PSG and Neymar have announced they will appeal the ban, which rules him out of his team’s last two games this season. The Brazil forward will also miss the Champions Trophy between the French champions and the French Cup winners on Aug. 3 if PSG’s appeal is unsuccessful.

Already crowned champion, PSG had managed just one win in its last seven games in all competitions ahead of Saturday’s trip to western France, and had failed to win its last three matches.

Under a bright sun, Thomas Tuchel’s team did not impress but the result came as a relief.

“We did not play well these past few weeks, it was important to win,” Di Maria said through a translator. “The mindset was better too.”

PSG dominated possession early on but only managed to create half-chances at a pedestrian pace.