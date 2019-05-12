Watch Live: All 10 games on Championship Sunday

This is it. It all comes down to the final 90 minutes.
Sunday marks the final day of the 2018-19 Premier League season, with Manchester City one point ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table.
A champion will be crowned, and there are some intriguing battles across the league as teams go at it for one last time until the new campaign kicks off in August.
[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]
The full TV schedule for the games on Sunday are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold. Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.
[ STREAM: Premier League live here ]
You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.
[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]
If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.
Here’s your full TV schedule for the grand finale.
FULL TV SCHEDULE
Sunday
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Wolves – NBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Man United v. Cardiff City – USA [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Chelsea – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Everton – SyFy [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Arsenal – MSNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. West Ham – Golf Channel [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Newcastle – Olympic Channel [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth – Regional Networks [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Huddersfield – NBCSports.com [STREAM]