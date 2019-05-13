Brazilian club admits team doctors caused players’ failed doping tests

The 2018/19 Premier League season has come to a conclusion, and what a thrill ride it was. Manchester City won the title on the last day of the season, but there was so much more that this campaign brought to the table.

What’s the one thing everyone wants to see when the season is over? The best goals of course! So here they are, the top 10 goals of the season, ranked. What do you think should be higher on the list, and what was left off?

10. Andre Schurrle vs. Burnley

It was a tough season for Fulham, but they will have the January Goal of the Month to savor. On-loan Andre Schurrle delivered a thrilling volley that opened the scoring for the Whites just two minutes into the match.

9. Gylfi Sigurdsson vs. Leicester City

It was a season of ups and downs for Everton, perfectly encapsulated by this looping strike from Gylfi Sigurdsson who blasted it from way outside the box and somehow got the ball to hook from top to bottom, burying into the upper-left corner giving the Toffees a lead on the road.

8. Daniel Sturridge vs. Chelsea

If you want a combination of great goal and big, late moment, this is the goal for you. With Liverpool looking to stay unbeaten in the seventh match of the season, Daniel Sturridge came through this this massive moment.

7. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs. Leicester City

A wonderful team goal that featured 15 passes saw Arsenal through against Leicester City at the Emirates. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tapped home for one of his league-leading 22 on the season, but it was the buildup that made it so fantastic.

6. Mohamed Salah vs. Chelsea

An utterly sensational strike that put Liverpool 2-0 up on Chelsea and took out the frustration of a difficult three-month stretch for the Egyptian. It would be higher on this list if it weren’t for the huge amount of outrageous strikes this season. One thing is for sure…it’s better than the one he won the Puskas Award for!

5. Aaron Ramsey vs. Fulham

A backheel goal is fifth on the list? That’s how good the goals were this season. Ramsey had three different touches in the buildup all while sprinting two-thirds of the pitch to be in position at the end of make the final, brilliant touch.

4. Heung-Min Son vs. Chelsea

With an absolutely blistering run down the right-hand side, Heung-Min Son roasted multiple defenders before finding his way to the penalty spot and blasting a strike past Kepa Arrizabalaga to put Spurs 3-0 up over Chelsea in late November, securing a third successive win for Spurs.

3. Eden Hazard vs. West Ham

It’s looking like Eden Hazard will play his last game for Chelsea in the Europa League final this summer before moving to Real Madrid, but Blues fans will always have moments like this to savor from the Belgian’s time at Stamford Bridge. Hazard weaved and meandered through defenders leaving baffled Hammers players in his wake.

2. Andros Townsend vs. Manchester City

The unquestioned Goal of the Season for months before Vincent Kompany happened, Townsend’s strike was an absolute blast that featured just enough curl to find its way into the top corner from miles away. It left Man City stunned in a famous win over the eventual champions as part of their mid-season slump.

1. Vincent Kompany vs. Leicester City

Every kid dreams of this moment: your team struggling to put the ball in the back of the net, not much time on the clock, your title chase on the line. Vincent Kompany, Manchester City’s captain who had battled injuries and form to even find his way onto the field, blasted a howitzer to savor that not only inched Manchester City one win away from securing the Premier League title, but also left mouths agape all across the globe. A stunner that will be remembered for years to come – a goal that finds itself on par with Sergio Aguero’s last-gasp title winner in Manchester City lore.

Honorable mention: Anthony Knockaert vs. Crystal Palace, Fabian Schar vs. Burnley, Jean-Michael Seri vs. Burnley, Andre Schurrle vs. Cardiff City, Sergio Aguero vs. Chelsea.

