Brighton fires Chris Hughton after horrible second half

The 2018-19 Premier League season was one of the best in recent memory, if not ever.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

With that in mind, what did we love so much about this campaign?

Here are 10 things we adored throughout this incredible season.

1. Liverpool’s multiple late shows

Jurgen Klopp‘s side came up short in the title race, but they gave us so many memorable moments throughout the season. Late winners against Everton, Tottenham, Southampton and Newcastle kept their title dreams alive heading into the final 90 minutes of the season, with Divock Origi popping up as an unexpected hero on multiple occasions. Led by the superb Virgil Van Dijk from the back, Klopp’s attack fired once again with Salah, Mane and Firmino sublime. This Liverpool team is here to stay, and will be genuine title contenders again next season. Klopp’s hugs, fist pumps and smile have breathed new life into Anfield.

😂 Enjoyed the little fake out from Jurgen Klopp to the Kop before his usual post-game celebration. #LFC #PLonNBC pic.twitter.com/4RNEZYS93z — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 26, 2019

2. Man City’s quadruple dreams

How many trophies will they win? Well, they’ve won two and they could win three. Talk of City winning an unprecedented quadruple dominated the last few months of the season, but their dramatic UCL second leg clash against Spurs saw their quadruple dreams dashed. After becoming the first team to defend their title in a decade and racking up 98 points to follow their 100-point haul last season, City are one of the greatest PL teams in history. Guardiola hopes they will be rediscovered like a brilliant book or movie in 25 years time. They will. What a team with Raheem Sterling, Bernando Silva and Aymeric Laporte having stunning campaigns.

3. European glory returned to PL

Six PL teams started off in the group stage of the Champions League and Europa League, and four still remain as Liverpool face Spurs in the UCL final and Arsenal clash with Chelsea in the Europa League. That is outstanding. It is the first time in history that all four finalists from Europe’s top two competitions have all come from the same country. After a decade of dominance from Spain and Germany, England’s elite are now on top in Europe.

4. Tottenham’s stunning new stadium

I was lucky enough to be at the first game of Spurs’ new stadium at White Hart Lane, and it is simply stunning. This is the best Premier League stadium by a country mile, and with only Everton seriously planning to move to a new home in the coming years, it could be the best for quite some time.

5. Jose Mourinho’s “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” rant

Again, I was lucky enough to have a front row seat for one of the wackier moments of this season. Mourinho demanding “respect, respect” after his United team were hammered 3-0 by Spurs at Old Trafford in August. The journalist sat next to me in the press conference asked a pretty innocuous question and Mourinho had to get a summer’s worth of complaints off his chest as he didn’t get the new center back or winger he wanted. Mourinho was fired a few months later, and this was the start of the meltdown. After the Spurs incident Mourinho was involved in a scrap with Chelsea’s bench then gave the Chelsea fans a three finger salute, took the vice captaincy from Paul Pogba and then goaded Juventus fans after an improbable comeback win for United. It was box office Mourinho. We miss him. Slightly. We think.

6. Man United’s amazing Solskjaer inspired run

On the back of Mourinho leaving, United legend Solskjaer was hired on a caretaker basis. The first few months were glorious, as United went on an 11-game unbeaten streak in all competitions and Solskjaer won eight of his first 11 games in all competitions. Among that run was an incredible comeback against PSG to reach the UCL last eight, but as soon as Solskjaer was handed the job on a permanent basis it all went wrong in a big way as United’s finished sixth, lost seven of their last 10 games and will play in the Europa League next season.

7. Black Cat stole the show at Goodison Park

Well, there’s always one way to get everyone laughing and smiling, and Everton’s play on the pitch was not exciting fans at this point of the season. A black cat running around the pitch and holding up the game stole the show. After this moment Everton’s season took a huge upturn. Maybe black cats aren’t bad luck after all…

THERE'S A CAT ON THE PITCH AND HE DOES NOT WANT TO LEAVE pic.twitter.com/K0YNNMU522 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 2, 2019

8. An American superstar arrived (sort of)

Okay, so he didn’t play in the PL this season but we have our first proper American superstar in the Premier League. Christian Pulisic, 20, signed for Chelsea in January for $73 million, and was loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the rest of this season. With Eden Hazard set to leave this summer, Pulisic could be the next genuine star playmaker at Chelsea. This is very exciting for the USMNT and American soccer.

9. Neil Warnock‘s general antics, led by an Oasis audition

Cardiff City’s boss may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but he still dished up some outrageous moments. From his hand on the hip moments after Cardiff lost late on against Chelsea, to several comments post-game which got him in trouble with the FA, Warnock’s weirdest moment happened when he approached a TV camera and ended up looking like Liam Gallagher in full flow.

Neil Warnock has gone full Liam Gallagher. Where is his mic!?pic.twitter.com/UbFyrWveIu — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 4, 2019

10. VAR rant from Charlie Austin

Let’s end on both a fun and sobering note. Firstly, Charlie Austin fuming about the lack of VAR after Southampton drew with Watford not only landed him a fine but also got everyone laughing. He truly lost the plot when it came to VAR not being in the PL this season. Don’t fear, Charlie. VAR will be around from next season and we will no doubt see plenty more debate and drama from players and managers alike about the technology.

