More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Report: Chelsea sale of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid a done deal

By Kyle BonnMay 13, 2019, 10:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

According to a report by French publication L’Equipe, Chelsea has completed the sale of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid for a fee of $113 million, and the deal will be announced following the Europa League final.

The report states that the deal was agreed to weeks ago and has been finalized, and the Spanish club has come to an agreement on personal terms with the player and his representatives.

Hazard has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid over the past six months and appeared to say his goodbyes to Chelsea fans and staffers over the last two weeks of the Premier League season. Following the season-ending draw with Leicester City on Sunday, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri said fans must “respect his decision” when asked about Hazard’s future. Hazard himself said on Sunday he has already made his decision and made the club aware.

The sum of money is significant given that Hazard is approaching the final season of his contract and therefore Chelsea lacked leverage in the negotiations. The Blues will hope to be able to reinvest that transfer fee to shore up some holes in the squad, but a transfer ban is looming, with the appeal process currently ongoing, leaving the status of their summer in question. Chelsea has already locked up Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic who will arrive this summer to help cushion the blow of Hazard’s likely departure.

According to the L’Equipe report, Hazard will sign a six-year deal at Real Madrid, keeping him under team control until the summer of 2025, when he will be 34 years old.

Hazard spent seven seasons at Chelsea, arriving from French club Lille in the summer of 2012. He made 351 appearances for the Blues, scoring 108 goals and assisting 91 more. He won the Premier League title twice and was named Premier League Player of the Season in the 2014/15 campaign. Hazard won the Playmaker of the Season award this season, leading the league with 15 assists.

Season Review: Huddersfield, Fulham, Cardiff, Brighton, Southampton

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 13, 2019, 10:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As the 2018/19 Premier League season has come to a close, it’s time to take a very brief look back at each club’s campaign and review how they did. First, we look back at the bottom five sides and work our way up the table.

Huddersfield Town, Fulham, and Cardiff City were relegated to the Championship, while Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton both managed to stay up, barely. Each team took its own path to where they finished in the table, so here’s a look back at some of the journeys.

Huddersfield Town

Finishing position/points total: 20 / 16pts
High point: 15
Low point: 20

Our opinion: They struggled to score all season, with just 22 goals in 38 league matches. Shut out in a whopping 19 Premier League matches, they never had the firepower to compete.
Star player: Aaron Mooy
Most memorable goal: Isaac Mbenza equalized on an assist from goalkeeper Jonas Lossl to draw Manchester United on the penultimate day of the season.
Manager grade: David Wagner: C- / Jan Siewert: F
Hopes for next season: Huddersfield needs to stabilize and regroup next season, and a top-10 Championship finish should be the target, building towards a promotion campaign the following year. Siewert wasn’t able to do anything of note in charge during the second half of the Premier League season, and the jury is still out on if he’s the right man to lead them through the Championship.

Fulham

Finishing position/points total: 19 / 26pts
High point: 11
Low point: 20

Our opinion: An absolutely woeful defense doomed what was an otherwise entertaining attacking club. With a change of manager came a change of style, but nothing improved at the back. Fulham needs to sort out its back line for next season or a quick return to the Premier League can be thrown out the window.
Star player: Aleksandar Mitrovic
Most memorable goal: Jean-Michael Seri blasted an absolute stunner against Burnley early in the season.
Manager grade: Slavisa Jokanovic: D- / Claudio Ranieri: F / Scott Parker: C+
Hopes for next season: The club did well to secure a permanent manager so quickly so they can get to work strengthening the squad for a promotion campaign to come straight back up. The priority this offseason will be looking to secure assets like Mitrovic, Jean-Michael Seri, and Ryan Sessegnon while looking to improve the defense.

Cardiff City

Finishing position/points total: 18 / 34pts
High point: 14
Low point: 20

Our opinion: A club that many through would finish bottom of the league, or close to it, gave it a real fight and came close to staving off relegation a few times. The season clearly wore on Neil Warnock, who said there isn’t “a cat’s chance in hell” he ever manages in the Premier League again.
Star player: Victor Camarasa
Most memorable goal: Junior Hoilett‘s wonderful curler to beat Wolves in November pulled the club out of the relegation zone for the time being, but it can’t beat Camarasa’s unbelievable strike to beat Leicester City in stoppage time.
Manager grade: Neil Warnock: C
Hopes for next season: They will be a real challenger for promotion in the Championship and should do well if they can improve the playmaking abilities up front.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Finishing position/points total: 17 / 36pts
High point: 10
Low point: 17

Our opinion: Brighton was one of the most fun teams this season, with a combination of suffocating defense and an attack that could crop up at any time against any club. While they often fired blanks, when they came alive it was exciting and enjoyable. Still, the attack was too inconsistent and they’ll want to make smart improvements.
Star player: Shane Duffy
Most memorable goal: Glenn Murray‘s winner against Wolves capped off a critical 3-game winning streak and ultimately proved vital in keeping the club alive.
Manager grade: Chris Hughton: C-
Hopes for next season: Sacking Chris Hughton, the man who pulled the club out of the muck and brought them to the promised land, is a bold decision. This is a team with good assets and a solid base, and they should be able to stay up again next season with the right leader.

Southampton

Finishing position/points total: 16 / 39pts
High point: 12
Low point: 18

Our opinion: Southampton started off the season horribly and was a real candidate to go down until Ralph Hassenhuttl saved them. His management kept this team up and there’s real hope for the future with a young, scrappy squad that needs improvement.
Star player: Nathan Redmond
Most memorable goal: It wasn’t the best goal of the season (that would be the Redmond curler to finish off the season?) but the most memorable is Charlie Austin‘s in the 85th minute to beat Arsenal and end their long unbeaten run. It sparked the turnaround for Southampton, marking their first league win in over three months and beginning a nine-match run where they picked up 15 points.
Manager grade: Mark Hughes: D- / Ralph Hassenhuttl: A-
Hopes for next season: With Hassenhuttl in charge and improvements to the defense this summer, Southampton should be able to show more consistency next season. On their day, they’re capable of beating any team in the league and that should lead them to a belief in a top 10 finish. This team shouldn’t be battling for Premier League survival again.

Brighton fires Chris Hughton after horrible second half

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 13, 2019, 8:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Brighton Hove & Albion has sacked manager Chris Hughton, citing the incredibly poor run of form through the second half of the Premier League season.

Hughton had been in charge of Brighton for nearly five seasons, joining in late 2014 and leading the club’s promotion to the Premier League in 2017. However, the club finished 17th this season, escaping relegation by just two points. They were hovering around 11-13 for most of the first half of the season, but plummeted down the table with an extremely poor run-in that saw the club win just two league games in all of 2019 and endure two separate eight-match winless runs.

“Chris has done an excellent job over the past four and a half years. First stabilizing our club, reaching the play-offs in his first full season, securing our first ever promotion to the Premier League, and retaining our status in two successive seasons,” Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said in the statement confirming the decision. “Undoubtedly, this has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make as chairman of Brighton & Hove Albion, but ultimately one I have made due to how we struggled in the second half of the season.

Hughton was the fourth-longest tenured Premier League manager at the time of his release, behind Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe, Burnley’s Sean Dyche, and Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino.

The club confirmed that assistant manager Paul Trollope and first-team coach Paul Nevin have also departed alongside Hughton.

“I would like to wish Chris, Paul and Paul – who have all worked extremely hard throughout their time here – every success for the future, and thank them on behalf of everyone at the club,” said Bloom in the statement. “They will always be welcome at the Amex, and will be remembered here with great affection.”

When will Ed Woodward be held accountable for Man United failures?

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 13, 2019, 7:38 AM EDT
3 Comments

Six seasons, five managers, three Champions League qualifications, zero Premier League titles.

That is the Manchester United story since they last trimphed over the English top flight in Sir Alex Ferguson‘s final season as Red Devils boss.

The leadership has been chopped and changed many times over, but there is one constant: Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who ascended to his current role in 2012 and was made top operational executive a year later after the departure of David Gill. Since Woodward took full control of the club, Manchester United has spiraled completely out of control, with the luster of 13 Premier League titles almost fully rusted away.

While Manchester United has collected three trophies under his watch, the two most coveted – the Premier League and Champions League titles – have eluded the storied club, instead settling for an FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League title (plus two Community Shields, as Jose Mourinho would tell you).

Still, Woodward has somehow escaped heavy criticism for his rocky tenure, with the first-team managers – far more publicly accountable figures than club executives – taking the brunt of the flak for losing streaks, negative tactics, mediocre youth development, and shambolic defending. Yet Woodward remains unscathed, free of full-scale scrutiny while everything he touches turns to ash.

Woodward’s history in the transfer market has been downright abysmal. Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Angel Di Maria, Fred, Eric Bailly, and Luke Shaw have all been purchased for enormous sums of money during Woodward’s time in charge, yet none of them have lived up to their financial burdens. It is impossible to truly know what Woodward’s exact role is in the transfer dealings, but as the top operational executive at the club, he is responsible for the consistent failures whether he has taken a hands-on approach or has delegated most of the duties to others. It’s time the buck stops at the top.

Since the start of the 2013 summer transfer window, Manchester United has shelled out a gargantuan $712 million in transfer net spend and the Red Devils are no closer to challenging for the Premier League title than when they began their quest to replace Sir Alex Ferguson. After losing to relegated Cardiff City to close out the 2018/19 Premier League season with little more than a whimper, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said it would take “a long time” for Manchester United to be in a position to compete for the league title. The Notwegian boss even dared to warn supporters to temper their expectations; the Europa League would be a reasonable ambition for the time being. Those words from a Manchester United mouthpiece like Solskjaer are a brutal indictment of Woodward and his leadership of the club over the past few years.

When Sir Alex departed, the team admittedly needed an overhaul. The legendary boss somehow squeezed one last triumph out of an old and dilapidated squad, as if fans needed yet another reason to revere the greatest manager the game has ever seen. Nemanja Vidic, Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra, Michael Carrick, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, and Dimitar Berbatov were all over 30 and on their way out of the club while David De Gea, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Rafael, Fabio, Jesse Lingard, Danny Welbeck, and Adnan Januzaj were all 22 years old or younger and looking for guidance and direction as they continued to develop.

Instead, they were met with chaos and instability, as David Moyes, Giggs, Louis Van Gaal, and Jose Mourinho all tried and failed to restore order to the club. None of the managers were given enough time to establish any sense of consistency, and it’s unclear whether any of them were good enough hires that things would have improved if given that luxury. Instead of embracing the period of transition, the club fell into a form of purgatory, hoping to maintain a steady ship while also understanding that things would not be the same. Woodward, a career accountant, may know what it takes to secure a lucrative sponsorship, but eventually they need the on-field results to match the claim of the world’s most popular club, or the financial leverage will wane.

While many players and managers have come and gone over the past few years, Woodward has remained the only constant figure, and the longer the club continues to rot, the more obvious his role in allowing the club to fester. Now, he wishes to bring on a Director of Football to help with on-field decisions and player acquisitions, a smart choice in delegating the football responsibilities but also another hire to get right.

With this year’s sixth place finish – the club’s fourth finish outside the Premier League’s top four over the last six years – it is time fans direct their frustration and unhappiness further up the food chain. Ed Woodward must be held accountable for the failures of the club, or the glory days of (actually not that) long ago will become an even more distant memory with every passing year.

Reyna leads USA to U-17 World Cup qualification

US Soccer
Associated PressMay 12, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) Gio Reyna, a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, scored his fifth goal of the tournament as the Americans beat Panama 3-0 on Sunday and qualified for the Under-17 World Cup.

Gianluca Busio put the U.S. ahead in the 54th minute with his fifth goal of the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship. Reyna scored in the 60th and Ricardo Pepi added a goal in the 75th.

The U.S. advanced to the CONCACAF semifinals against Canada on Tuesday night. The Americans have qualified for 17 of 18 FIFA Under-17 men’s competitions.

The Under-17 World Cup will be played in Brazil from Oct. 5-27. The tournament originally was scheduled for Peru but was moved to Brazil by FIFA in March.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports