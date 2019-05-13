More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Season Review: Man United, Wolves, Everton, Leicester & West Ham

By Andy EdwardsMay 13, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We’re into the top half of the Premier League now, as we continue to review all 20 teams’ campaigns after the 2018-19 season came to a close on Sunday.

[ REVIEW: Huddersfield, Fulham, Cardiff, Brighton, Saints ]

The group of clubs that finished between 10th and sixth spans a massive gulf in preseason predictions: from supposed title challengers Manchester United, to newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers.

[ REVIEW: Burnley, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Watford ]

West Ham United

Finishing position/points total: 10th / 52 points
High point: Handing London rivals Tottenham Hotspur their first defeat at their brand new stadium.
Low point: Losing four straight to start the season, after spending big in the summer transfer window and hiring Manuel Pellegrini.

Our opinion: Given what West Ham have actually achieved this decade, they finished right where they should. Given what they spent last summer, they underachieved. That is almost certainly a product of the constant turnover taking place in east London.
Star player: Felipe Anderson
Most memorable goal: Declan Rice‘s first goal for West Ham was a big one: the winner against Arsenal.

Manager grade: Manuel Pellegrini: C
Hopes for next season: As ever, West Ham fans will be dreaming of cracking the top-six, as unrealistic and difficult as that is. More realistically, they should be battling Everton and Wolves for the title of “best of the rest.”

Leicester City

Finishing position/points total: 9th / 52 points
High point: Winning five of their first six games after Brendan Rodgers was named new manager in late February.
Low point: Six games without a win (five losses) to begin 2019. Claude Puel didn’t survive the skid.

Our opinion: Right around mid-table is where Leicester should aim to be season after season. Only to nitpick, to do so without the gigantic swings between highs and lows (15 wins and 16 losses, with just 7 draws) should be the attainable target moving forward.
Star player: Youri Tielemans
Most memorable goal: Demarai Gray scored perhaps the most emotional game of the PL season: Leicester’s first, and the winner against Cardiff City, following the tragic death of chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Manager grade: Brendan Rodgers: Incomplete
Hopes for next season: If Rodgers views Leicester as a long-term project for himself, he should look to continue the youth movement currently taking place at the King Power Stadium and build a squad that could push for top-six on their best day a year or two down the road.

Everton

Finishing position/points total: 8th / 54 points
High point: Beating Chelsea, West Ham and Arsenal in successive games, without conceding a single goal in the process (March 17 to April 7).
Low point: Losing to Liverpool, on that goal.

Our opinion: Marco Silva is clearly the most talented and ambitious manager Everton have had in a long time, and that’ll show through even more so after a second summer of transfers to build a squad that better fits his style (e.g., younger, more mobile defenders).
Star player: Gylfi Sigurdsson
Most memorable goal: Sigurdsson’s long-range was the pick of the litter in the Toffees’ 4-0 rout of Man United.

Manager grade: Marco Silva: B-
Hopes for next season: Of all the sides in the top-10, Everton are probably best positioned to mount a challenge on the top-six, given not only the talent up and down their squad, but also the experience at very high levels in the game. Most likely, though, they’ll be seventh or eighth again.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Finishing position/points total: 7th / 57 points
High point: Other than being back in the PL? How about wins over Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal, all in your first season back in the PL? No wonder Wolves landed seventh.
Low point: Huddersfield Town finished bottom of the league — with just 16 points, 10 adrift of 19th place. Six of those 16 points came against Wolves, as they did the double over Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side.

Our opinion: Wolves were one of the PL’s most active and aggressive clubs during last summer’s transfer window; they also happened to be some of the best buyers, as Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota, Joao Moutinho and Jonny were rock-solid figures in the first team. That’s a very strong foundation upon which to build.
Star player: Raul Jimenez
Most memorable goal: Jimenez’s outside-the-foot cross to Jota, and Jota’s ball back to Jimenez for the finish, was the clincher against Cardiff and delightful to watch.

Manager grade: Nuno Espirito Santo: A
Hopes for next season: Should they wind up in the Europa League next season (Manchester City would have to beat Watford in the FA Cup final), Wolves will have multiple rounds of qualify to wade through before even reaching the group stage. They would be best suited not having to deal with such a fixture list.

Manchester United

Finishing position/points total: 6th / 66 points
High point: The lengthy honeymoon period (12 games unbeaten, including 10 wins) for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s interim appointment after Jose Mourinho was fired.
Low point: The remainder of the season cratering (just two wins from their final eight games, including four defeats) after Solskjaer was named permanent manager on March 28.

Our opinion: This is a club in desperate need of a massive overhaul, from top to bottom: perhaps beginning with the owners, to the club executives, to the technical decision makers, perhaps the manager as well, and the first-team squad.
Star player: Marcus Rashford
Most memorable goal: Another goal conceded by Cardiff. Anthony Martial and Co., kicked off the Solskjaer era in dazzling fashion.

Manager grade: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: C
Hopes for next season: Let’s say Man United hit on every one of their signings this summer — we’re guessing $200 million’s worth of them — which includes a new backline, a deep-lying midfielder, an attacking midfielder and at least one winger. They could finish in the top-four.

Brazilian club admits team doctors caused players’ failed doping tests

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 13, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SAO PAULO (AP) Brazilian club Athletico has admitted two of its players tested positive for doping because of medication from its own staff.

Club president Mario Celso Petraglia said in a news conference on Monday that defender Thiago Heleno and midfielder Camacho were given higenamine, a supplement for weight loss forbidden by doping authorities.

CONMEBOL has already suspended Heleno. Camacho was preemptively suspended from club activities.

Petraglia said the players were victims, and promised an internal investigation.

“This is one of the worst moments in my two decades at this club. Our culture is of not exposing our athletes,” he said.

Based in the southern city of Curitiba, Athletico holds the Copa Sudamericana, title.

Serie A: Inter Milan pick up massive win in UCL race

AP Photo/Luca Bruno
Associated PressMay 13, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MILAN (AP) Inter Milan took a crucial step towards securing Champions League football by beating 10-man Chievo Verona 2-0 in Serie A on Monday.

[ MORE: Guardiola, Man City cement their spot in history ]

Inter moved back into third spot in Serie A, a point above Atalanta, which occupies the final Champions League qualifying berth.

Crucially, Inter was four points above AC Milan and Roma with two matches remaining.

Matteo Politano opened the scoring shortly before halftime and Ivan Perisic, who earlier hit the post, sealed the result after Chievo midfielder Nicola Rigoni was sent off for a second booking.

Last-placed Chievo had already been relegated.

[ MORE: Top 10 Premier League goals of the 2018-19 season ]

Bologna all but achieved Serie A safety with a 4-1 win over 10-man Parma, which is in danger of getting sucked back into the relegation dogfight.

Bologna was helped by two own goals, including from Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe, who kept his side in the match early on with three sensational saves.

Parma defender Francisco Sierralta scored the other own goal late on.

Parma captain Bruno Alves was sent off with his team trailing 2-0 after he was showed a second yellow card for his reaction after being booked for a foul.

Bologna moved five points above the relegation zone and two above Parma.

Report: UEFA investigators to recommend UCL ban for Man City

Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 13, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT
1 Comment

The UEFA investigatory team tasked with examining potential violations of Financial Fair Play rules by Manchester City is expected to recommend the two-time reigning Premier League champions be given a ban from the Champions League, according to a report from the New York Times.

[ MORE: Guardiola, Man City cement their spot in history ]

Man City are believed to have circumvented FFP rules by lying about sponsorship deals so as to balance a larger expenditure on transfer fees and player wages with revenue generated by the club.

There are additional allegations that other sponsorship companies are owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, owner of Man City. A ban from the Champions League would hit Sheikh Mansour the hardest of any prospective punishment, as it is the one competition the club is yet to win since he bought the club in 2008, and the one he most desperately covets.

[ MORE: Top 10 Premier League goals of the 2018-19 season ]

It is unclear when a potential ban would be handed down, or for how long it might last.

Report: Darren Fletcher ‘leading candidate’ for Man United director

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 13, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. You are not hallucinating. You read the headline correctly.

35-year-old Darren Fletcher, who retired from playing exactly one week ago at the end of the Championship season, is the “leading candidate” for the Manchester United technical director position, according to a report by Sky Sports.

[ MORE: Ed Woodward must be held accountable ]

Fletcher knows Manchester United well, having played for the club for 12 years before departing for West Brom and Stoke City, but he has zero managerial or executive experience. He last made an appearance for Stoke in mid-March, struggling for time in the Potters squad.

Current Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been reportedly searching for a technical director to take over more on-field executive responsibilities such as player recruitment and contract negotiations, to allow Woodward – a career accountant – to take on a more financial focus with the club. While Fletcher would pair well with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as both played for Manchester United in the recent past, his glaring lack of experience at any kind of executive level is frightening for Manchester United fans who feel the club’s squad slipping in quality since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Should Fletcher sign on, it may signal that Woodward sees the duties of a technical director less involved with important club decisions and more as a liaison between manager Solskjaer and the club hierarchy. That could leave Woodward still saddled with player recruitment decisions he has struggled with since taking over as top club executive in 2013. A number of massive transfer investments, such as Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, and Fred have failed to live up to expectations since joining the club, while the massive wages given to Alexis Sanchez have put the club in a position of difficulty when looking to re-sign stars like David De Gea.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar continues to be immensely successful in a Director of Football role at Ajax, something many Red Devil fans look to with envy.