Getty Images

De Rossi to leave AS Roma after 18 years

By Daniel KarellMay 14, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
Another chapter will close this summer as an AS Roma legend bids farewell.

The Italian club announced on its website that club legend and captain, Daniele De Rossi, will leave the club this summer at the age of 35. De Rossi is still looking to continue his club career, but AS Roma has decided not to offer him a new contract.

“For 18 years, Daniele has been the beating heart of AS Roma’s team,” club president Jim Pallotta said in a statement. “From his debut in 2001 to taking on the responsibility of the captain’s armband, he always represented the Roma fans on the pitch with pride as he established himself as one of the best midfielders in Europe. We will all shed tears when he pulls on the Giallorossi shirt for the last time against Parma but we respect his desire to prolong his playing career – even if, at almost 36, it will be away from Rome.

“On behalf of everyone at Roma, I’d like to thank Daniele for his incredible dedication to this club and assure him that our doors will remain open for him to return to the club in a new role whenever he wants.”

If former teammate Francesco Totti was the soul of Roma, then De Rossi was certainly the heart. Since making his first team debut in 2001 and Serie A debut in 2003, De Rossi has been a mainstay in the Roma side. Whether against big clubs or small, De Rossi’s determination, drive and tenacity in central midfield was always on display.

Sometimes, he went a little too far. For most Americans, De Rossi is probably best remembered for his vicious elbow on Brian McBride in the 2006 World Cup, during the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 1-1 draw with Italy. After sitting out the next match, De Rossi played a key role on the way to Italy winning the World Cup.

Unfortunately for De Rossi, he’ll leave Roma without winning a Serie A title. having played in an era of AC Milan, Inter Milan and then Juventus dominance in the league. Roma did win two Coppas Italia with De Rossi, in 2007 and 2008. However, like Steven Gerrard, De Rossi leaves as a legend without having lifted league silverware.

Like Totti, a one-club man, De Rossi made 615 first team appearances in all competitions for Roma, scoring 63 goals during his 18-years with the club.

What’s next for De Rossi? Not even he knows, but he could head to another club in Italy, perhaps move to England for one last season, similar to Estaban Cambiasso’s time at Leicester City, or move to the Middle East, East Asia or the U.S. However, it’s unlikely that an MLS club would pay top dollar for De Rossi at this stage of his career, where injuries have kept him off the field for long stretches.

“I have not yet decided where I will play, but I feel like a footballer and I want to continue playing,” De Rossi said at a press conference. “I have never regretted having dedicated my career to Rome.”

PHOTOS: New Man United jersey unveiled

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2019, 8:44 AM EDT
Manchester United have released their new home kit for the 2019-20 season, and they have paid homage to the 20th anniversary of their amazing treble-winning team.

And with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently in charge of the first team, this all makes sense.

[ MORE: United to pay Sanchez to leave?

There are some really nice features when it comes to this home jersey, with the minutes of the goals scored by Teddy Sheringham and Solskjaer in the final against Bayern Munich (90+1 and 90+3) printed on the sleeve of the shirt. While the crest is also surrounding with a similar shield.

United will hope some of that spirit of the incredible 1998-99 season rubs off on the current squad after a sixth-place finish in the Premier League and yet another poor season despite spending big money and having star names on their roster.

Take a look below at the home kit and the new goalkeeper kit for David De Gea.

Man City hit out at UEFA after referral to financial chamber

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2019, 7:50 AM EDT
Manchester City have hit back at UEFA, as European soccer’s governing body have referred City to the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) adjudicatory chamber after an investigation into alleged financial fair play irregularities.

This news comes after a report stated that the UEFA panel investigating this case are to recommend that City are banned from playing in the Champions League for at least one season.

In a strongly-worded statement, City say they are “disappointed, but regrettably not surprised, by the sudden announcement of the referral” and added that “the decision contains mistakes, misinterpretations and confusions fundamentally borne out of a basic lack of due process.”

On Thursday UEFA released the following statement on potential financial fair play breaches by Man City which were reported by multiple outlets.

“The Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) chief investigator, after having consulted with the other members of the independent investigatory chamber of the CFCB, has today decided to refer Manchester City FC to the CFCB adjudicatory chamber following the conclusion of his investigation. The CFCB investigatory chamber had opened an investigation into Manchester City FC on March 7, 2019 for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations that were made public in various media outlets. UEFA will not be making any further comment on the matter until a decision is announced by the CFCB adjudicatory chamber.”

Fernandez scores on debut to snare Portland point in Texas

Photo by Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT
Brian Fernandez scored on debut to lead the Portland Timbers in a 1-1 draw with the Dynamo in Houston on Wednesday.

Portland moves to 3-6-2 on the year, while Houston remains fourth despite moving onto 20 points.

Houston led on a 40th minute goal from Mauro Manotas, and Timbers boss Giovani Savarese turned to his new record signing in the 65th minute.

A dozen minutes later, Sebastian Blanco hit this dime to Fernandez, who arrived from Necaxa last week.

The 24-year-old Argentine picked up where he left off in Liga MX, where he scored 18 times in 32 matches.

Barkley scores two as Chelsea tops New England

(AP Photo/Stew Milne
By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT
Chelsea had little trouble dispatching the New England Revolution on Wednesday, but the match was secondary to its meaning.

The “Final Whistle on Hate” match saw Chelsea beat New England 3-0 at Gillette Stadium, but the focus for many was on the cause.

According to RevolutionSoccer.net, the match “acknowledges the ongoing rise of hate crimes around the world, with the Revolution and Chelsea working together to harness the power of sport and bring people together to tackle prejudice in all forms. In addition to $1 million donations from each club’s owners, all proceeds from the match are dedicated to initiatives combatting antisemitism and all hate crimes. The match’s beneficiaries include the World Jewish Congress, the Tree of Life synagogue, the Anti-Defamation League, and the Holocaust Educational Trust, with more still to be named.”

New England said on Twitter that it expected to raise $4 million from the evening.

Ross Barkley scored the first of his two goals in the third minute, and Olivier Giroud also bagged a goal as the Blues waltzed to their win.

Playing against MLS’ last place side, Chelsea used its final match before the Europa League Final to give its full roster a run.

Chelsea first half: Arrizabalaga, Zappacosta, Luiz, Christensen, Alonso, Barkley, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Giroud, Hazard.

Chelsea second half: Caballero, Zappacosta, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Emerson, Barkley, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Higuain, Willian.

Chelsea second half subs: Gallagher, James, Chalobah.