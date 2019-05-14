More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Griezmann informs Atleti he wants to leave, so he will leave

By Andy EdwardsMay 14, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT
Antoine Griezmann has officially taken the most important step toward forcing through a transfer away from Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman has informed Atleti that he will not continue as a Rojiblanco beyond Saturday’s 2018-19 final, the club announced on Tuesday. The club also posted a video in which Griezmann thanked the Atleti fans for “an incredible five years. Thank you very much for everything, I take you in the heart,” he said.

Reports have long linked Griezmann with a $135-million move to Barcelona, a deal which might very well already be agreed. An announcement revealing more about Griezmann’s future is expected in the coming days.

Atleti played their final home game of the season on Sunday, a moment which was reserved for tribute to outgoing captain Diego Godin following his nine-year service to the club. It appears that Griezmann and Atleti timed their joint announcement so as to not take away from Godin’s deserved celebration.

At the very least, Griezmann has done well to balance his personal ambition with a healthy respect for the day-to-day operations of the club. He will go down as one of Atleti’s greatest players, and an amicable departure — even if he’s headed to Barcelona — should keep him in good stead with the club’s fans.

PHOTOS: New Man United jersey unveiled

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2019, 8:44 AM EDT
Manchester United have released their new home kit for the 2019-20 season, and they have paid homage to the 20th anniversary of their amazing treble-winning team.

And with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently in charge of the first team, this all makes sense.

There are some really nice features when it comes to this home jersey, with the minutes of the goals scored by Teddy Sheringham and Solskjaer in the final against Bayern Munich (90+1 and 90+3) printed on the sleeve of the shirt. While the crest is also surrounding with a similar shield.

United will hope some of that spirit of the incredible 1998-99 season rubs off on the current squad after a sixth-place finish in the Premier League and yet another poor season despite spending big money and having star names on their roster.

Take a look below at the home kit and the new goalkeeper kit for David De Gea.

Man City hit out at UEFA after referral to financial chamber

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2019, 7:50 AM EDT
Manchester City have hit back at UEFA, as European soccer’s governing body have referred City to the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) adjudicatory chamber after an investigation into alleged financial fair play irregularities.

This news comes after a report stated that the UEFA panel investigating this case are to recommend that City are banned from playing in the Champions League for at least one season.

In a strongly-worded statement, City say they are “disappointed, but regrettably not surprised, by the sudden announcement of the referral” and added that “the decision contains mistakes, misinterpretations and confusions fundamentally borne out of a basic lack of due process.”

On Thursday UEFA released the following statement on potential financial fair play breaches by Man City which were reported by multiple outlets.

“The Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) chief investigator, after having consulted with the other members of the independent investigatory chamber of the CFCB, has today decided to refer Manchester City FC to the CFCB adjudicatory chamber following the conclusion of his investigation. The CFCB investigatory chamber had opened an investigation into Manchester City FC on March 7, 2019 for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations that were made public in various media outlets. UEFA will not be making any further comment on the matter until a decision is announced by the CFCB adjudicatory chamber.”

Fernandez scores on debut to snare Portland point in Texas

Photo by Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT
Brian Fernandez scored on debut to lead the Portland Timbers in a 1-1 draw with the Dynamo in Houston on Wednesday.

Portland moves to 3-6-2 on the year, while Houston remains fourth despite moving onto 20 points.

Houston led on a 40th minute goal from Mauro Manotas, and Timbers boss Giovani Savarese turned to his new record signing in the 65th minute.

A dozen minutes later, Sebastian Blanco hit this dime to Fernandez, who arrived from Necaxa last week.

The 24-year-old Argentine picked up where he left off in Liga MX, where he scored 18 times in 32 matches.

Barkley scores two as Chelsea tops New England

(AP Photo/Stew Milne
By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT
Chelsea had little trouble dispatching the New England Revolution on Wednesday, but the match was secondary to its meaning.

The “Final Whistle on Hate” match saw Chelsea beat New England 3-0 at Gillette Stadium, but the focus for many was on the cause.

According to RevolutionSoccer.net, the match “acknowledges the ongoing rise of hate crimes around the world, with the Revolution and Chelsea working together to harness the power of sport and bring people together to tackle prejudice in all forms. In addition to $1 million donations from each club’s owners, all proceeds from the match are dedicated to initiatives combatting antisemitism and all hate crimes. The match’s beneficiaries include the World Jewish Congress, the Tree of Life synagogue, the Anti-Defamation League, and the Holocaust Educational Trust, with more still to be named.”

New England said on Twitter that it expected to raise $4 million from the evening.

Ross Barkley scored the first of his two goals in the third minute, and Olivier Giroud also bagged a goal as the Blues waltzed to their win.

Playing against MLS’ last place side, Chelsea used its final match before the Europa League Final to give its full roster a run.

Chelsea first half: Arrizabalaga, Zappacosta, Luiz, Christensen, Alonso, Barkley, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Giroud, Hazard.

Chelsea second half: Caballero, Zappacosta, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Emerson, Barkley, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Higuain, Willian.

Chelsea second half subs: Gallagher, James, Chalobah.