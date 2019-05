PST writers’ Premier League Best XI of the 2018-2019 season

The 38-game gauntlet of a Premier League campaign is over, and now, it’s time to look back at who were the standout performers over the 2018-2019 season.

So, who made our Premier League Best XI? We polled our PST staff for their opinions to form their Best XIs from the last nine months. It’s a difficult task, considering that there are always more than 11 players who shined, especially with multiple at one position.

Here are our results. Let us know Premier League Best XI in the comments below!

Joe Prince-Wright (4-1-4-1)

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Aymeric Laporte, Andy Robertson

Holding Mid: Fernandinho

Attacking Mid: Sadio Mane, Eden Hazard, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling

Striker: Sergio Aguero

Kyle Bonn (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Aymeric Laporte, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson

Midfielders: Eden Hazard, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling

Nicholas Mendola (4-1-4-1)

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Aymeric Laporte, Lucas Digne

Holding Mid: Fernandinho

Attacking Mids: Mohamed Salah, Eden Hazard, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling

Striker: Sergio Aguero

Andy Edwards (3-4-3)

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson

Midfielders: Fernandinho, Joao Moutinho, Eden Hazard, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling

Daniel Karell (3-4-3)

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Andy Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Aymeric Laporte

Midfielders: Eden Hazard, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, Mo Salah

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane