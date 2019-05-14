More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Sanchez offers apology to Man United fans after disappointing season

By Daniel KarellMay 14, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
There’s no two ways about it. Manchester United’s highest-paid player had a dreadful 2018-2019 Premier League season.

Due to a variety of issues, from injuries to a loss of form and confidence, Man United Alexis Sanchez went from one of the best player’s in the world while at Barcelona and Arsenal to a shadow of his former self, in the span of a few dozen months. This season, he only made nine starts in 20 Premier League appearances, his lowest league starting total since he was a youth player in Chile. Sanchez also only finished with one Premier League goal this year.

In response, Sanchez issued an apology on Instagram, stating he didn’t perform well due to injuries and that he was confident Man United can return to days of regular success it achieved under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Fue una temporada muy complicada, pero ellos los fans, son los únicos que se merecen unas disculpas, te apoyan siempre a pesar de todo por este club. En lo personal, no jugué todo lo que esperaba, me lesioné de cosas que nunca me habían pasado. Hay cosas internas que la gente y periodistas hablan sin saber. Siempre fui profesional en todo sentido, ofrezco disculpas a los fans 🙏🏽 por no estar peleando cosas importantes, siendo que somos el Manchester United. Jugadores y Staff saquemos conclusión, si hicimos lo correcto y entregamos lo mejor de cada uno por esta camiseta… Estoy seguro que el Manchester United, volverá a ser el club, que algún día fue, con el señor Alex Ferguson. ⬇️ 🙏🏽 It was a very tough season…the fan are the ones who deserve an apology as they always support you no matter what happens. Personally, I didn’t perform as much as I was expecting because of unpredictable injuries. Press and people were speculating of things that were not even true. I was always a professional in all aspects. I apologise to the fans 🙏 for not be able to achieve our goals,Nevertheless we are Manchester United! Players and Staff are questioning if we were doing the right thing and if we were giving our best for this football shirt … I'm certain that Manchester United one day will return to be the club, as it was in the old days with Mr. Alex Ferguson. 💪🏽….

Perhaps this was just inevitable. Although Sanchez is 30-years old, he’s already got an incredible amount of mileage in his legs. The Chilean international has been playing first team soccer since 2005, and between 2014 and 2018, he basically played five straight seasons without a summer break. He played for Chile in the 2014 World Cup, then featured for La Roja in two successive Copas America, before heading to Russia for the 2017 Confederations Cup.

All the while, Sanchez was playing day in and day out for Barcelona and Arsenal, giving everything he had, and then in the fall and spring, making the long, long flights from Spain and England to Santiago, Chile to play for his national team.

Eventually, all that travel and time on the pitch without a rest will take its toll.

Sanchez can still be a great player in the Premier League, but it’s time to adjust expectations. He no longer is at the level of a player earning a reported $21.5 million per season. Instead, hopefully he will have time to rest this summer, take six weeks to recharge his batteries and recover from his injuries, and be ready to go one more time, whether for Man United or another club, should he decide to leave.

As Man United seeks a massive overhaul of its roster, Sanchez may be one player that they can’t offload, but his never-say-die attitude that made him such a fan favorite at Arsenal could come good under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, if he’s fit and ready to go.

PHOTOS: New Man United jersey unveiled

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2019, 8:44 AM EDT
Manchester United have released their new home kit for the 2019-20 season, and they have paid homage to the 20th anniversary of their amazing treble-winning team.

And with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently in charge of the first team, this all makes sense.

There are some really nice features when it comes to this home jersey, with the minutes of the goals scored by Teddy Sheringham and Solskjaer in the final against Bayern Munich (90+1 and 90+3) printed on the sleeve of the shirt. While the crest is also surrounding with a similar shield.

United will hope some of that spirit of the incredible 1998-99 season rubs off on the current squad after a sixth-place finish in the Premier League and yet another poor season despite spending big money and having star names on their roster.

Take a look below at the home kit and the new goalkeeper kit for David De Gea.

Man City hit out at UEFA after referral to financial chamber

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2019, 7:50 AM EDT
Manchester City have hit back at UEFA, as European soccer’s governing body have referred City to the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) adjudicatory chamber after an investigation into alleged financial fair play irregularities.

This news comes after a report stated that the UEFA panel investigating this case are to recommend that City are banned from playing in the Champions League for at least one season.

In a strongly-worded statement, City say they are “disappointed, but regrettably not surprised, by the sudden announcement of the referral” and added that “the decision contains mistakes, misinterpretations and confusions fundamentally borne out of a basic lack of due process.”

On Thursday UEFA released the following statement on potential financial fair play breaches by Man City which were reported by multiple outlets.

“The Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) chief investigator, after having consulted with the other members of the independent investigatory chamber of the CFCB, has today decided to refer Manchester City FC to the CFCB adjudicatory chamber following the conclusion of his investigation. The CFCB investigatory chamber had opened an investigation into Manchester City FC on March 7, 2019 for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations that were made public in various media outlets. UEFA will not be making any further comment on the matter until a decision is announced by the CFCB adjudicatory chamber.”

Fernandez scores on debut to snare Portland point in Texas

By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT
Brian Fernandez scored on debut to lead the Portland Timbers in a 1-1 draw with the Dynamo in Houston on Wednesday.

Portland moves to 3-6-2 on the year, while Houston remains fourth despite moving onto 20 points.

Houston led on a 40th minute goal from Mauro Manotas, and Timbers boss Giovani Savarese turned to his new record signing in the 65th minute.

A dozen minutes later, Sebastian Blanco hit this dime to Fernandez, who arrived from Necaxa last week.

The 24-year-old Argentine picked up where he left off in Liga MX, where he scored 18 times in 32 matches.

Barkley scores two as Chelsea tops New England

By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT
Chelsea had little trouble dispatching the New England Revolution on Wednesday, but the match was secondary to its meaning.

The “Final Whistle on Hate” match saw Chelsea beat New England 3-0 at Gillette Stadium, but the focus for many was on the cause.

According to RevolutionSoccer.net, the match “acknowledges the ongoing rise of hate crimes around the world, with the Revolution and Chelsea working together to harness the power of sport and bring people together to tackle prejudice in all forms. In addition to $1 million donations from each club’s owners, all proceeds from the match are dedicated to initiatives combatting antisemitism and all hate crimes. The match’s beneficiaries include the World Jewish Congress, the Tree of Life synagogue, the Anti-Defamation League, and the Holocaust Educational Trust, with more still to be named.”

New England said on Twitter that it expected to raise $4 million from the evening.

Ross Barkley scored the first of his two goals in the third minute, and Olivier Giroud also bagged a goal as the Blues waltzed to their win.

Playing against MLS’ last place side, Chelsea used its final match before the Europa League Final to give its full roster a run.

Chelsea first half: Arrizabalaga, Zappacosta, Luiz, Christensen, Alonso, Barkley, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Giroud, Hazard.

Chelsea second half: Caballero, Zappacosta, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Emerson, Barkley, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Higuain, Willian.

Chelsea second half subs: Gallagher, James, Chalobah.