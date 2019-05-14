Top Premier League stats of the 2018-2019 season, from Opta

With the 2018-2019 Premier League season officially wrapped up, it’s time here to look back at some of the wild, incredible, and amazing statistics from the last 10 months. From our friends at Opta, here’s some of the top statistics from the last season.
00:07 – Shane Long scored the Premier League’s fastest goal in just seven seconds in Southampton’s match against Watford.
12 – Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson combined to score 12 goals this season, the highest total since Chris Sutton and Alan Shearer combined for 13 in the 1995 Blackburn Premier League title season.
16 – Liverpool led the league with the most points won (16) from losing positions this season.
16 years, 30 days – Fulham’s Harvey Elliott became the Premier League’s youngest player (16-years and 30 days old) when he was substituted on against Wolverhampton Wanderers in May.
22 – The amount of goals scored by Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah (both Liverpool) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal). It’s the first time three African international (Aubameyang was born in France but plays internationally for Gabon) players have led the Premier League in scoring.
29 – Southampton led the league with the most points lost (29) from winning positions.
49.2% – Eden Hazard‘s (Chelsea) total amount of goals (16) and assists (15) made him responsible for nearly half (49.2%) of his team’s goals in the Premier League this season.
68.13% – Manchester City led the Premier League in possession with 68.13% of the time controlling the ball. Only eight teams finished with more than 50% possession for the year, with Leicester City at 50.73%.
81 – Watford finished with the most cards (81) in the Premier League. 77 yellow cards and four red cards.
141 – Liverpool spent more than half (51.1% and 141 days) of the season at the top of the league, only to fall to Manchester City by one point on the final day of the season.
143 – Wilfred N’Didi (Leicester City) and Idrissa Gueye (Everton) tied for the lead in most tackles in the Premier League (143) this season.