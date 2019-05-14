Top Premier League stats of the 2018-2019 season, from Opta

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the 2018-2019 Premier League season officially wrapped up, it’s time here to look back at some of the wild, incredible, and amazing statistics from the last 10 months. From our friends at Opta, here’s some of the top statistics from the last season.

[READ: PST Writers’ PL Best XI]

00:07 – Shane Long scored the Premier League’s fastest goal in just seven seconds in Southampton’s match against Watford.

12 – Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson combined to score 12 goals this season, the highest total since Chris Sutton and Alan Shearer combined for 13 in the 1995 Blackburn Premier League title season.

12 – Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided 12 assists in the Premier League in 2018-19: the most by a defender in a single campaign in the competition. Adventure. pic.twitter.com/0bnDFqLBXg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 12, 2019

16 – Liverpool led the league with the most points won (16) from losing positions this season.

16 years, 30 days – Fulham’s Harvey Elliott became the Premier League’s youngest player (16-years and 30 days old) when he was substituted on against Wolverhampton Wanderers in May.

22 – The amount of goals scored by Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah (both Liverpool) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal). It’s the first time three African international (Aubameyang was born in France but plays internationally for Gabon) players have led the Premier League in scoring.

29 – Southampton led the league with the most points lost (29) from winning positions.

32 – Manchester United have finished 32 points behind the champions this season – more than they finished behind the top-flight winners when they were relegated in 1973-74 (30 points). Chasm. pic.twitter.com/bTozZLw6X3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 12, 2019

49.2% – Eden Hazard‘s (Chelsea) total amount of goals (16) and assists (15) made him responsible for nearly half (49.2%) of his team’s goals in the Premier League this season.

68.13% – Manchester City led the Premier League in possession with 68.13% of the time controlling the ball. Only eight teams finished with more than 50% possession for the year, with Leicester City at 50.73%.

81 – Watford finished with the most cards (81) in the Premier League. 77 yellow cards and four red cards.

100 – @LCFC's James Maddison was the only player to create 100 goalscoring chances in the Premier League this season & was the first English player to create 100+ in a single Premier League campaign since Leighton Baines in 2012-13 (116). Peng. pic.twitter.com/FcZ5NHMuvf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 13, 2019

141 – Liverpool spent more than half (51.1% and 141 days) of the season at the top of the league, only to fall to Manchester City by one point on the final day of the season.

143 – Wilfred N’Didi (Leicester City) and Idrissa Gueye (Everton) tied for the lead in most tackles in the Premier League (143) this season.