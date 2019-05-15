Australian A-League expansion club to be called MacArthur FC

SYDNEY (AP) The third Sydney-based club in Australia’s A-League will be known as MacArthur FC.
The club’s logo, featuring a bull, the back, white and ochre colors and name were unveiled in a ceremony at Campbelltown in Sydney’s southwest on Wednesday.
MacArthur will be the 12th team in an expanded top-flight competition from the 2020-21 season after A-League organizers decided last December to add two clubs.
Sydney FC was a foundation club in the relaunched A-League and won the first premiership title in 2006. Western Sydney Wanderers joined the competition in 2012.
A third club from Melbourne, Western United, is set to join the competition next season, joining four-time champion Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City in the national top flight.
