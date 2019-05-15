Fernandez scores on debut to snare Portland point in Texas

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brian Fernandez scored on debut to lead the Portland Timbers in a 1-1 draw with the Dynamo in Houston on Wednesday.

Portland moves to 3-6-2 on the year, while Houston remains fourth despite moving onto 20 points.

Houston led on a 40th minute goal from Mauro Manotas, and Timbers boss Giovani Savarese turned to his new record signing in the 65th minute.

A dozen minutes later, Sebastian Blanco hit this dime to Fernandez, who arrived from Necaxa last week.

The 24-year-old Argentine picked up where he left off in Liga MX, where he scored 18 times in 32 matches.

