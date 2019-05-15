Lazio controversially tops Atalanta to win seventh Coppa Italia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest name to grace the Coppa Italia is Lazio.

Late goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Joaquin Correa lifted the Roman side to a 2-0 defeat of Atalanta in the Italian Cup Final.

It’s Lazio’s 7th Coppa Italia, tied for third with Inter Milan. Juventus won the previous four to give it 13 all-time, while Roma’s nine are good for second.

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini was furious with officials for not consulting VAR after ex-Middlesbrough defender Marten De Roon‘s shot hit the hand of Lazio defender Bastos in the box. From the BBC:

“Are we meant to only use VAR when it’s handy? It was a penalty and a red card,” Gasperini said. “This is a scandal. Tell me why it happened? Give me some justification.”

The match was a sub-story in some areas, as fans lit a police car on fire as part of several clashes with authorities.

2015 – Juventus

2016 – Juventus

2017 – Juventus

2018 – Juventus

2019 – Lazio 🙌 For the first time in five years, someone else has won the Coppa Italia! Congratulations Lazio. Epic trophy lift! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/zBO4DDEWse — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 15, 2019

