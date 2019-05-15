McKennie on Pulisic: ‘He’ll be great for Chelsea’

Weston McKennie is expecting big things from his USMNT teammate and close friend Christian Pulisic in the Premier League.

No pressure then…

The duo have played together throughout the U.S. youth national teams and in recent years have locked horns in the Bundesliga for German giants, and fierce rivals, Schalke and Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic has one more game left for Dortmund — who he rejoined on loan for the rest of this season after his $73 million transfer to Chelsea in January — and he’s scored in each of his last two Bundesliga games to give them a chance of winning the title on the final day (they trail leaders Bayern Munich by two points).

What a perfect way that would be to end his five-year stay at the Westfalenstadion.

Speaking to our partners at Sky Sports, McKennie has high hopes for Pulisic once he arrives at Chelsea after his

“Christian is the type of player who likes a challenge and likes to experience new things as well,” McKennie said. “I think he’ll be a great signing for Chelsea. He may not get it right away, he may get in and play you never know, but I think he’ll be helpful for them in any way that they use him. I’m excited for him and I know he’s excited to start that next chapter of his career and make an even bigger name for himself.”

Fans of the USMNT are looking forward to having their superstar playmaker pit his wits against the Premier League’s best week in week out, and Pulisic will be eager to hit the ground running after a stop-start 2018-19 season for club and country as injuries stalled his progress.

Pulisic may miss some of Chelsea’s preseason due to his expected involvement for the USMNT at the Gold Cup this summer, but he is likely to cut short any summer break to set the tone for what he hopes is a very successful career at Chelsea.

With Eden Hazard on his way out, Pulisic will be expected to help pick up the slack and lead Chelsea in the PL and UEFA Champions League next season and beyond.

An incredible challenge awaits the Pennsylvania native.

