Ranking top 10 Premier League players at each position

Manchester City have hit back at UEFA, as European soccer’s governing body have referred City to the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) adjudicatory chamber after an investigation into alleged financial fair play irregularities.

This news comes after a report stated that the UEFA panel investigating this case are to recommend that City are banned from playing in the Champions League for at least one season.

In a strongly-worded statement, City say they are “disappointed, but regrettably not surprised, by the sudden announcement of the referral” and added that “the decision contains mistakes, misinterpretations and confusions fundamentally borne out of a basic lack of due process.”

On Thursday UEFA released the following statement on potential financial fair play breaches by Man City which were reported by multiple outlets.

“The Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) chief investigator, after having consulted with the other members of the independent investigatory chamber of the CFCB, has today decided to refer Manchester City FC to the CFCB adjudicatory chamber following the conclusion of his investigation. The CFCB investigatory chamber had opened an investigation into Manchester City FC on March 7, 2019 for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations that were made public in various media outlets. UEFA will not be making any further comment on the matter until a decision is announced by the CFCB adjudicatory chamber.”