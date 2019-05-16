More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Accam traded again, will join Nashville after Crew season

By Nicholas MendolaMay 16, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
David Accam is on the move again, or at least he will be come New Year’s Day.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian forward was acquired by Nashville SC on Thursday, days after being sent to Columbus by the Philadelphia Union.

Accam will stay with the Crew through the season, moving to Nashville on Jan. 1, 2020.

A force for the Fire during his first three seasons in the league, Accam struggled in Philadelphia last season and was sent packing despite scoring four times with two assists early this season.

Dealt to Columbus last week for $500,000 in allocation money and an international roster spot, the Crew sends him onward for $450,000 in allocation (plus the use of Accam the rest of the season).

Accam made his Crew debut over the weekend, coming off the bench and playing 25 minutes in a 3-0 loss to LAFC.

Dybala’s brother: Paulo “needs a change” from Juventus

Mario Taddeo/ANSA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMay 16, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT
Paulo Dybala’s brother is either breaking news, or a really awful sibling.

Gustavo Dybala says his brother is ready to leave Juventus after the season, having become a lesser part of Max Allegri’s team since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paulo Dybala, 25, scored 10 goals with six assists across all competitions this season, making 40 appearances and playing 2,640 minutes. He played 700 more minutes in 2017/18, scoring 16 more goals with two more assists.

“There are many possibilities that Paulo leaves Juventus. He needs a change,” Gustavo told Radio Impacto show Futbolemico. “Let’s say that Paulo is no longer at ease and happy, as many other Juventus players are no longer well. He is not the only one who will leave.”

Juventus continues to win scudetti like Serie A is a children’s game, though its UEFA Champions League failures are also becoming old hat.

With Ronaldo seizing the spotlight in the prime of Dybala’s career, he could head just about anywhere and the Premier League is certainly in consideration. Manchester United will be linked and Dybala could be the striker’s version of Juan Mata (It’s an odd comparison but let’s grab a drink and I’ll try to explain).

Sunderland reaches final as Portsmouth fan kicks player (video)

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 16, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT
Sunderland held off Portsmouth to advance to the League One promotion playoff final, and the testy 0-0 second leg really kicked off in the second half.

Black Cats midfielder Luke O’Nien tumbled into the seating area after a tussle with Pompey’s Tom Naylor in the 64th minute.

But as O’Nien was kicked by a fan in the front row during his attempt to return to the pitch, setting off a scene with Sunderland’s Lee Cattermole.

The usually ornery and understandably more so Cattermole looked as if he was ready to tangle with the Portsmouth fan before things settled down.

With no goals scored in the second leg, Chris Maguire’s first leg marker at the Stadium of Light sends Sunderland to the precipice of a return to the Championship. The Black Cats will meet with Charlton Athletic or Doncaster Rovers in the final.

As he plans to rebuild Revs, Arena “proud” of 2nd USMNT stint

AP Photo/Steven Senne
By Nicholas MendolaMay 16, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT
1 Comment

Bruce Arena has accepted the challenge of rebuilding the New England Revolution, though the legendary American coach is still being quizzed about his last gig.

Speaking Thursday after his appointment as Revs boss, Arena was asked about rebounding from the United States men’s national team’s terrible failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

It was always going to happen, and his quotes were always going to grab headlines. Arena, for his part, did not disappoint.

“I was actually proud of the job I did in 2017,” Arena said. “We had a great group of players and they worked real hard and we fell short. That’s life, unfortunately. Sometimes people don’t understand that. We played 18 games and lost two of them in 2017. Overall, I think it was a positive experience.”

The Yanks lost two of their final four games in the Hex, gaining just four points. The first loss was at home to Costa Rica and the second was to already-eliminated Trinidad and Tobago’s B Team.

“Certainly, I’m as disappointed as anybody in that failure. I don’t define that as my legacy, personally. I know others do. I’m working and trying to be as good as I can be. I’m 67 years old in a country where the president is in his 70s. His likely competition in the next election is 70-something, so I’m the young kid on the block. Did I have to do this? No. But I love coaching, I love the sport, I love the challenge in building the game in this country; it’s something I’ve done for 40 years and it’s not easy to walk away from. It’s something that’s very important for me and that’s why I’m here today.”

So anyway…

New England fired Brad Friedel last week with the club five points outside the playoff picture, and Arena says the team’s goal is to get back into the postseason discussion.

The Revs have allowed the most goals in Major League Soccer this season, and missed the playoffs by nine points last season. Arena will bring league nous to New England, and he does have weapons in the form of Carles Gil and Juan Agudelo, but success will take time and added talent.

Palermo still waiting to see where it will play next season

Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for Lega B
Associated PressMay 16, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) It’s not quite as easy as ABC for Italian soccer club Palermo.

With the regular season over and the promotion playoffs looming, Palermo is waiting to see if it will compete for a spot in Serie A, end up staying in Serie B, or even get relegated to Serie C.

The club, the oldest in Sicily, was relegated to Serie C by the Italian soccer federation for financial irregularities, but it has appealed that sanction. If the team is successful in court, Palermo could end up in the playoffs vying for a spot in the top division after finishing third in Serie B this season.

“As the players of Palermo Calcio we claim the right to be able to win on the field, while waiting at least for the ruling of the Federal Court of Appeal,” Palermo’s players said this week in a statement. “At that point we will accept the verdict whatever it is. But until then we will make our voice heard in every suitable and possible place because we have been robbed of our dignity. They have taken away from us the right to sweat for a goal.”

Palermo had hoped the playoffs, which start Friday, would be delayed until the appeals were decided, especially because the team’s place in the standings affects other clubs at both ends. But there is no date yet to decide Palermo’s fate.

With Palermo in third place, Foggia, Padova and Carpi would be automatically relegated as the bottom three, with Salernitana playing a survival playoff against Venezia. With Palermo last, eighth-place Perugia would play for a spot in Serie A.

The governing body of Serie B decided, however, that Foggia would be relegated regardless of Palermo’s placement, scrapping a possible playoff against Salernitana, while Perugia was still tapped to replace Palermo in the promotion playoffs.

But Foggia is also still hoping for a late reprieve. At the beginning of the season, Foggia was deducted 15 points for financial irregularities. That was reduced to six during the season and it hopes to have it further reduced by the Italian Olympic Committee on Friday.

Even a one-point reduction in the sentence would see Foggia move ahead of Salernitana in the standings.

The current chaos mirrors what happened at the beginning of the season.

In August, Serie B was reduced from 22 to 19 clubs following the bankruptcies of Avellino, Bari and Cesena.

Six clubs, including the four relegated at the end of previous season, all argued for a place in the second division. None of them were successful.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports