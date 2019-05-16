More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Best signings of Premier League season

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
The 2018-19 season saw plenty of new signings play starring roles across the Premier League.

But which transfers turned out to be the best bits of business?

Below we take a look at the top new arrivals from the entire campaign.

Permanent deals

Raul Jimenez: Top goalscorer for Wolves as the Mexican striker made his loan move permanent and was a revelation in the Premier League. Proper target forward.

Alisson: Helped improve Liverpool defensively and is set to be their number one for a long time. A few dodgy moments with his feet, but Jurgen Klopp wants him to take risks.

David Brooks: Bournemouth’s Welsh winger was simply superb in his debut PL campaign. Not much was expected when he arrived from Sheffield United but he added goals and assists and his pace is scary.

Sokratis: The Greek defender has been a rock for Arsenal and even though they have still had defensive issues, Sokratis has tried to hold things together as best as he can.

Lukasz Fabianski: Under the radar signing last summer, but Fabianski has excelled at West Ham with a string of fine displays. Solid, reliable goalkeeper.

Lucas Digne: Emerged as one of the best left backs in the Premier League, the Frenchman has got better and better since his move from Barcelona. Very dangerous going forward.

James Maddison: Fantastic young talent who is fearless on the ball and created the most chances in the league. Will be key to Leicester’s hopes of European qualification in the coming years.

Lucas Torreira: A fans favorite at Arsenal already, he and Matteo Guendouzi have added extra bite to their engine room. The Uruguayan midfielder has class on the ball and wins it back so quickly. Exactly what the Gunners needed.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Gerard Deulofeu: His loan move from Barca was made permanent last summer and Deulofeu has scored some stunning goals. He drifts off the left wing with ease and is so tough to mark. He’s form was vital in Watford’s impressive season.

Richarlison: Started and ended the season really well. Had a dip in the middle, but the Brazilian is still extremely young. At his best playing off the flank and is already being linked with a big move after a really good first season at Everton.

Joao Moutinho: One of a host of new names at Wolves who excelled in their first season in England, Moutinho was calm on the ball and his set piece deliveries set up so many chances. Oozed class all season.

Ryan Babel: Arrived at Fulham in January and is set to leave in the summer, the Dutch winger was a real bright spot for the Cottagers but couldn’t help them stay in the Premier League. Can be a key contributor elsewhere in the Premier League.

Ricardo Periera: The Portuguese right back has been a revelation for Leicester and adds a real attacking threat down the flank. Good business, once again, from the Foxes.

Fabinho: Took him a while to get going, but once the penny dropped he was a key player in Liverpool’s midfielder. Defensively sound and comfortable on the ball, he is now loved by Klopp.

Fabian Schar: Very solid first season in England for the Swiss defender, who also scored a stunning goal. Newcastle got themselves a bargain.

Ben Foster: One of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. Watford snagged him from West Brom last season and Foster produced so many crucial stops.

Felipe Anderson: Arrived from Lazio for big money but proved his quality at various stages of the season. A bit up and down, but has the potential to be one of the best wingers in Europe.

Rui Patricio: The Portuguese national team goalkeeper look at home in the PL and used all of his experience in their fine season.

Loan deals

(Chris Radburn/PA via AP)

Youri Tielemans: Arrived in January from Monaco and has been sublime in central midfield. Leicester may struggle to sign him permanently after his fine displays.

Andre Gomes: See above. Arrived from Barcelona on loan and Gomes’ quality on the ball and surprising strength mean he is a perfect fit for the PL. Huge clubs are lining up to sign him, but the Toffees are trying their best to keep him at Goodison.

Victor Camarasa: One of Cardiff’s best players, the Spaniard scored some great goals and was a driving force from midfield. Has quality and not afraid to roll up his sleeves. If Real Betis do not want him back, plenty of PL clubs will look to sign him this summer.

Kurt Zouma: In the second half of the season he really kicked on and the Chelsea defender has finally put his horrible luck with injuries behind him. Everton are keen to sign him permanently, but with Chelsea’s transfer ban they may not let him go.

Salomon Rondon: What a signing he has proven to be. Arrived on loan from West Brom last summer and the Venezuelan striker knits Newcastle’s attack together. Such a handful for opposition defenses. Newcastle may not have the cash to splash on Rondon this summer.

Sarri’s job status reportedly in jeopardy

Mike Egerton/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMay 16, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
Reports out of Italy say Maurizio Sarri could be fired even if Chelsea wins the Europa League.

Yep, really.

Sarri, 60, is wrapping up his first season at Chelsea. The Blues lost the League Cup Final in penalty kicks, finished third in the Premier League, and meet rivals Arsenal for the UEL crown.

Why would he be fired? Because the fans don’t love him. The manager would then potentially be wanted by AC Milan, Roma, and Juventus, says Football Italia.

The same outlet goes as far as to say that AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis, formerly of Arsenal, is headed to London to chat with Sarri. The same report says Roma would look to Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini.

Will Chelsea move on from Sarri, even with silverware in tow? It’s possible, and some salacious reports claim Frank Lampard could be targeted by Roman Abramovich.

It seems ludicrous, given how much work went into prying Sarri from his Napoli deal while Antonio Conte marinated in London.

With a transfer ban looming, Chelsea is going to need every bit of its reserves as well as consistency to continue to qualify for the UCL. Four of their five chief rivals are returning their managers for another season.

Cutting ties with Sarri would seem a mistake, especially if he took City to kicks and went on to beat Arsenal in a final.

Premier League Club Power Rankings: Post-season

By Nicholas MendolaMay 16, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT
Why make power rankings when a season is complete, each team having played each other twice to give a complete representation of their quality?

Because now that we know who’s won the league, made the Top Four, and been relegated, there’s a sea of changes amongst the teams in between.

Plus, we’ll take into account the quality of finish, big obstacles, and how the clubs are positioned for 2019/20.

20. Fulham — Given the spend, and the names, there’s no question their season was the biggest failure of any team in the Premier League.
Last week: 17
Season high: 11
Season low: 20

19. Huddersfield Town — In some ways, it’s amazing the Terriers lasted two seasons.
Last week: 19
Season high: 16
Season low: 20

18. Cardiff City — I’m tempted to put them outside the Bottom Three for the effort, but relegated is relegated.
Last week: 20
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

17. Brighton and Hove Albion — Just may enter next season as the joint-favorite to go down.
Last week: 18
Season high: 9
Season low: 19

16. Burnley — Is Sean Dyche a scarier Tony Pulis?
Last week: 16
Season high: 11
Season low: 20

15. Southampton — What will Ralph Hasenhuttl buy this offseason?
Last week: 15
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

14. Bournemouth — Has Eddie Howe reached the peak of what he can do at the Vitality Stadium? Terrific seasons for Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson.
Last week: 14
Season high: 6
Season low: 14

13. Newcastle United — Will Rafa stay, and will Ashley spend? Both probably matter equally.
Last week: 13
Season high: 11
Season low: 19

12. Crystal Palace — What happens post-Zaha?
Last week: 10
Season high: 6
Season low: 17

11. Watford — Petered out, but could still get silverware.
Last week: 12
Season high: 4
Season low: 14

10. West Ham United — Give Pellegrini another offseason — and the continued services of Felipe Anderson — and the Irons may challenge for at least a cup.
Last week: 11
Season high: 6
Season low: 20

9. Manchester United — What does it say that the players didn’t vote Paul Pogba as club Player of the Year? Plenty.
Last week: 8
Season high: 3
Season low: 14

8. Leicester City — Full credit to Brendan Rodgers for finishing strong despite a gamut of fixtures. You’d probably want their roster of Manchester United’s right now, to be honest.
Last week: 8
Season high: 7
Season low: 13

7. Arsenal — The focus has been on Europa League for weeks. What would losing the final and missing out on the Champions League mean to Unai Emery‘s recruiting efforts?
Last week: 6
Season high: 2
Season low: 9

6. Wolves — Tasked with finishing strong to give themselves the best shot at the Europa League, Wolves won three before losing to Liverpool. A consistency they sought all year arrived late.
Last week: 5
Season high: 5
Season low: 13

5. Everton — Without European football and with another year together, will be the sexy pick to climb into the Top Six.
Last week: 7
Season high: 5
Season low: 15

4. Chelsea — Third on the table, fourth on our charts; What looms once Hazard leaves Stamford Bridge?
Last week: 3
Season high: 1
Season low: 7

3. Tottenham Hotspur — Navigating the stadium delays and dealing with plenty of injuries, Spurs impressed again.
Last week: 3
Season high: 2
Season low: 8

2. Liverpool — An outstanding season, amazing really, but the latest without a title in the Premier League era.
Last week: 2
Season high: 1
Season low: 4

1. Manchester City — You come at the king, you best not miss. Even by 11 millimeters. Now will UEFA hit its target?
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 3

Accam traded again, will join Nashville after Crew season

Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 16, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
David Accam is on the move again, or at least he will be come New Year’s Day.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian forward was acquired by Nashville SC on Thursday, days after being sent to Columbus by the Philadelphia Union.

Accam will stay with the Crew through the season, moving to Nashville on Jan. 1, 2020.

A force for the Fire during his first three seasons in the league, Accam struggled in Philadelphia last season and was sent packing despite scoring four times with two assists early this season.

Dealt to Columbus last week for $500,000 in allocation money and an international roster spot, the Crew sends him onward for $450,000 in allocation (plus the use of Accam the rest of the season).

Accam made his Crew debut over the weekend, coming off the bench and playing 25 minutes in a 3-0 loss to LAFC.

Dybala’s brother: Paulo ‘needs a change’ from Juventus

Mario Taddeo/ANSA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMay 16, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT
Paulo Dybala’s brother is either breaking news, or a really awful sibling.

Gustavo Dybala says his brother is ready to leave Juventus after the season, having become a lesser part of Max Allegri’s team since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paulo Dybala, 25, scored 10 goals with six assists across all competitions this season, making 40 appearances and playing 2,640 minutes. He played 700 more minutes in 2017/18, scoring 16 more goals with two more assists.

“There are many possibilities that Paulo leaves Juventus. He needs a change,” Gustavo told Radio Impacto show Futbolemico. “Let’s say that Paulo is no longer at ease and happy, as many other Juventus players are no longer well. He is not the only one who will leave.”

Juventus continues to win scudetti like Serie A is a children’s game, though its UEFA Champions League failures are also becoming old hat.

With Ronaldo seizing the spotlight in the prime of Dybala’s career, he could head just about anywhere and the Premier League is certainly in consideration. Manchester United will be linked and Dybala could be the striker’s version of Juan Mata (It’s an odd comparison but let’s grab a drink and I’ll try to explain).