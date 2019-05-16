Harry Kane named in latest England squad

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The England squad for the 2019 UEFA Nations League finals has been released.

Captain Harry Kane is fit enough to be named in the initial 27-man squad, as England play the Netherlands in the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals in Guimaraes on June 6, and will then play either Switzerland or Portugal in the final or third-place match.

Kane has been out since early April with an ankle injury and Gareth Southgate is hopeful he will be able to play in the games, as the star striker is set to return and be involved for Tottenham in their UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid on Jun. 1.

Southgate admitted that Kane’s status is still “unknown” for these games, but the Three Lions are willing to take that risk.

With up to 10 England players involved in the UCL final, many will only link up with England a few days before their semifinal against the Netherlands. One of the big surprises is no James Maddison in the squad despite his good form for Leicester in the final weeks of the season.

Below is the squad in full.

