Loftus-Cheek injured in Chelsea’s friendly v. New England

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered an ankle injury in Chelsea’s 3-0 friendly win against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

It is believed his fitness for their upcoming Europa League final is now in doubt as he left the stadium on crutches and with a protective boot on his left foot.

The powerful midfielder went down under no contact on the pitch in the first half, as he seemed to twist his left ankle in the turf.

Loftus-Cheek, 23, has become a regular starter for Chelsea in recent months and we expected to be named in Gareth Southgate‘s England squad for their UEFA Nations League semifinal against the Netherlands on June 6.

Chelsea’s post-season friendly, named “Final Whistle to Hate” raised money for charities combating hate as the west London club continues to focus on the ongoing battle against anti-semitism.

Ross Barkley scored in either half and either side of Olivier Giroud‘s header, as Chelsea used the game as a training exercise ahead of their UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 29.

Many questioned why first team players were asked to travel to Boston to play in this game just over a week before a major European final, including Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

An injury, especially to a player who has become as important as Loftus-Cheek, is the last thing Chelsea would have wanted from this friendly game.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports