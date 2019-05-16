More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Man City hit out at UEFA after referral to financial chamber

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2019, 7:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City have hit back at UEFA, as European soccer’s governing body have referred City to the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) adjudicatory chamber after an investigation into alleged financial fair play irregularities.

This news comes after a report stated that the UEFA panel investigating this case are to recommend that City are banned from playing in the Champions League for at least one season.

In a strongly-worded statement, City say they are “disappointed, but regrettably not surprised, by the sudden announcement of the referral” and added that “the decision contains mistakes, misinterpretations and confusions fundamentally borne out of a basic lack of due process.”

On Thursday UEFA released the following statement on potential financial fair play breaches by Man City which were reported by multiple outlets.

“The Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) chief investigator, after having consulted with the other members of the independent investigatory chamber of the CFCB, has today decided to refer Manchester City FC to the CFCB adjudicatory chamber following the conclusion of his investigation. The CFCB investigatory chamber had opened an investigation into Manchester City FC on March 7, 2019 for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations that were made public in various media outlets. UEFA will not be making any further comment on the matter until a decision is announced by the CFCB adjudicatory chamber.”

Fernandez scores on debut to snare Portland point in Texas

Photo by Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brian Fernandez scored on debut to lead the Portland Timbers in a 1-1 draw with the Dynamo in Houston on Wednesday.

Portland moves to 3-6-2 on the year, while Houston remains fourth despite moving onto 20 points.

Houston led on a 40th minute goal from Mauro Manotas, and Timbers boss Giovani Savarese turned to his new record signing in the 65th minute.

[ MORE: Derby County reaches playoff final ]

A dozen minutes later, Sebastian Blanco hit this dime to Fernandez, who arrived from Necaxa last week.

The 24-year-old Argentine picked up where he left off in Liga MX, where he scored 18 times in 32 matches.

Barkley scores two as Chelsea tops New England

(AP Photo/Stew Milne
By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chelsea had little trouble dispatching the New England Revolution on Wednesday, but the match was secondary to its meaning.

The “Final Whistle on Hate” match saw Chelsea beat New England 3-0 at Gillette Stadium, but the focus for many was on the cause.

[ MORE: Derby County reaches playoff final ]

According to RevolutionSoccer.net, the match “acknowledges the ongoing rise of hate crimes around the world, with the Revolution and Chelsea working together to harness the power of sport and bring people together to tackle prejudice in all forms. In addition to $1 million donations from each club’s owners, all proceeds from the match are dedicated to initiatives combatting antisemitism and all hate crimes. The match’s beneficiaries include the World Jewish Congress, the Tree of Life synagogue, the Anti-Defamation League, and the Holocaust Educational Trust, with more still to be named.”

New England said on Twitter that it expected to raise $4 million from the evening.

Ross Barkley scored the first of his two goals in the third minute, and Olivier Giroud also bagged a goal as the Blues waltzed to their win.

Playing against MLS’ last place side, Chelsea used its final match before the Europa League Final to give its full roster a run.

Chelsea first half: Arrizabalaga, Zappacosta, Luiz, Christensen, Alonso, Barkley, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Giroud, Hazard.

Chelsea second half: Caballero, Zappacosta, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Emerson, Barkley, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Higuain, Willian.

Chelsea second half subs: Gallagher, James, Chalobah.

Lazio controversially tops Atalanta to win seventh Coppa Italia

Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The latest name to grace the Coppa Italia is Lazio.

Late goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Joaquin Correa lifted the Roman side to a 2-0 defeat of Atalanta in the Italian Cup Final.

It’s Lazio’s 7th Coppa Italia, tied for third with Inter Milan. Juventus won the previous four to give it 13 all-time, while Roma’s nine are good for second.

[ MORE: Derby County reaches playoff final ]

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini was furious with officials for not consulting VAR after ex-Middlesbrough defender Marten De Roon‘s shot hit the hand of Lazio defender Bastos in the box. From the BBC:

“Are we meant to only use VAR when it’s handy? It was a penalty and a red card,” Gasperini said. “This is a scandal. Tell me why it happened? Give me some justification.”

The match was a sub-story in some areas, as fans lit a police car on fire as part of several clashes with authorities.

Lampard: Derby “underdogs again, but we’re there”

Nick Potts / PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s a banner day for Derby County, who hopes there’s another to come for the Pride Park outfit.

Frank Lampard‘s Rams became the first club in Championship playoff history to lose the first leg at home and advance, topping Leeds United 4-2 on Wednesday for a 4-3 aggregate win and a date with Aston Villa in the final.

[ MORE: Match recap ]

And Derby owner Mel Morris has a lot of love for Lampard’s efforts following the Rams’ earning their first playoff final berth since 2014. From the BBC:

“What a night. If we were going to do it, that is the way to do it. I was more nervous when we had a goal lead than I was before the game when I was quite calm. But towards the end I was on the edge. This is Frank’s first season as manager and no one has done this before. What an achievement.”

As for the man himself, Lampard is buzzing and claimed the team was better over both legs of a glorious win. From Sky Sports:

“We were 1-0 down, I said to the lads everyone had written us off. It’s 1/8 for them to go through or something, everyone says they’ve beaten us three times, but we made a little tweak, and it worked brilliantly but you need bravery on the ball and the lads showed it.

“There’s work to do, this isn’t the end, we’re underdogs again and we’ll have a tough game against a brilliant Villa team, but we’re there.”

Derby and Aston Villa is a match-up of historic English clubs, and the subplots are plenty. It’s difficult to bet against either side given their seasons.