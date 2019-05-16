More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Marseille’s “Champions Project” in tatters

Associated PressMay 16, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Ridiculous Project.

Arrogant Project.

Fiasco Project.

Deficient Project.

Defeat Project.

These were some of the slogans displayed by Marseille fans last weekend at Stade Velodrome, mocking the “Champions Project” plan of American owner Frank McCourt, who aimed to return the club back to the summit of French soccer and among the European elite.

Instead, in front of those poster-holding fans, former European champion Marseille was humiliated by Lyon 3-0 at home.

Ahead of the trip to Toulouse on Saturday, Marseille is seven points behind fourth-placed Saint-Etienne. With only two rounds left in Ligue 1, it means the club won’t even qualify for the Europa League.

Two and a half years after McCourt took over, the southern side has not lived up to expectations, and coach Rudi Garcia’s future is hanging in the balance after he failed to find the right balance in a squad featuring some brilliant individuals.

Marseille, which made it to the 2018 Europa League final but earned only one point in the group stage this season, has 13 defeats in 36 matches in the French league, has conceded 50 goals – its worst total in more than 30 years – and lost all of its matchups against the top three teams.

Constant tinkering with the lineup – Garcia fielded 41 different starting XIs in 44 matches in all competitions – to find a winning combo contributed to Marseille going backward, in sharp contrast to the club’s motto of “Straight to Goal.”

“There is no point looking for excuses,” World Cup winner Florian Thauvin said last month after a loss in Bordeaux. “We should stop fooling ourselves. We did not make a good season. And even if we qualified for the Champions League, what could we achieve? Every year it’s the same thing. We don’t win the games we need, we make too many mistakes.”

Marseille Ultras supporters, who play a major role in the running of the club, have had enough, too, and are asking for Garcia’s firing. They are also unhappy with club president Jacques Henri Eyraud, who appointed the coach when McCourt, the former Los Angeles Dodgers owner, launched his project of making Marseille great again, then extended Garcia’s deal to 2021.

“It’s one of the most difficult seasons of my career,” says Garcia, who seems under no illusion his time is up at the club. “But it’s part of my experience, and I’m sure I will use it in the future.”

Upon arrival at the buoyant Mediterranean city, McCourt pledged to revive Marseille by investing 200 million euros ($210 million) over four years. Large amounts of cash have been spent on Mario Balotelli, Valere Germain, and Brazil midfielder Luiz Gustavo. Marseille’s squad also features Lucas Ocampos, Kevin Strootman, Dimitri Payet, and Florian Thauvin, but Garcia has failed to make them gel as a team.

Thauvin has appeared unconcerned in recent weeks, and has not scored in the league in more than two months. He has repeatedly said his main goal in club football is to play the Champions League and appears bound for a transfer this summer.

Balotelli is not expected to stay either, but Marseille could struggle to find credible replacements as it remains closely monitored by UEFA in regard to financial fair play rules, and might not be allowed to spend as much as it wants.

Sarri’s job status reportedly in jeopardy

By Nicholas MendolaMay 16, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
Reports out of Italy say Maurizio Sarri could be fired even if Chelsea wins the Europa League.

Yep, really.

Sarri, 60, is wrapping up his first season at Chelsea. The Blues lost the League Cup Final in penalty kicks, finished third in the Premier League, and meet rivals Arsenal for the UEL crown.

Why would he be fired? Because the fans don’t love him. The manager would then potentially be wanted by AC Milan, Roma, and Juventus, says Football Italia.

The same outlet goes as far as to say that AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis, formerly of Arsenal, is headed to London to chat with Sarri. The same report says Roma would look to Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini.

Will Chelsea move on from Sarri, even with silverware in tow? It’s possible, and some salacious reports claim Frank Lampard could be targeted by Roman Abramovich.

It seems ludicrous, given how much work went into prying Sarri from his Napoli deal while Antonio Conte marinated in London.

With a transfer ban looming, Chelsea is going to need every bit of its reserves as well as consistency to continue to qualify for the UCL. Four of their five chief rivals are returning their managers for another season.

Cutting ties with Sarri would seem a mistake, especially if he took City to kicks and went on to beat Arsenal in a final.

Premier League Club Power Rankings: Post-season

By Nicholas MendolaMay 16, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT
Why make power rankings when a season is complete, each team having played each other twice to give a complete representation of their quality?

Because now that we know who’s won the league, made the Top Four, and been relegated, there’s a sea of changes amongst the teams in between.

Plus, we’ll take into account the quality of finish, big obstacles, and how the clubs are positioned for 2019/20.

20. Fulham — Given the spend, and the names, there’s no question their season was the biggest failure of any team in the Premier League.
Last week: 17
Season high: 11
Season low: 20

19. Huddersfield Town — In some ways, it’s amazing the Terriers lasted two seasons.
Last week: 19
Season high: 16
Season low: 20

18. Cardiff City — I’m tempted to put them outside the Bottom Three for the effort, but relegated is relegated.
Last week: 20
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

17. Brighton and Hove Albion — Just may enter next season as the joint-favorite to go down.
Last week: 18
Season high: 9
Season low: 19

16. Burnley — Is Sean Dyche a scarier Tony Pulis?
Last week: 16
Season high: 11
Season low: 20

15. Southampton — What will Ralph Hasenhuttl buy this offseason?
Last week: 15
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

14. Bournemouth — Has Eddie Howe reached the peak of what he can do at the Vitality Stadium? Terrific seasons for Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson.
Last week: 14
Season high: 6
Season low: 14

13. Newcastle United — Will Rafa stay, and will Ashley spend? Both probably matter equally.
Last week: 13
Season high: 11
Season low: 19

12. Crystal Palace — What happens post-Zaha?
Last week: 10
Season high: 6
Season low: 17

11. Watford — Petered out, but could still get silverware.
Last week: 12
Season high: 4
Season low: 14

10. West Ham United — Give Pellegrini another offseason — and the continued services of Felipe Anderson — and the Irons may challenge for at least a cup.
Last week: 11
Season high: 6
Season low: 20

9. Manchester United — What does it say that the players didn’t vote Paul Pogba as club Player of the Year? Plenty.
Last week: 8
Season high: 3
Season low: 14

8. Leicester City — Full credit to Brendan Rodgers for finishing strong despite a gamut of fixtures. You’d probably want their roster of Manchester United’s right now, to be honest.
Last week: 8
Season high: 7
Season low: 13

7. Arsenal — The focus has been on Europa League for weeks. What would losing the final and missing out on the Champions League mean to Unai Emery‘s recruiting efforts?
Last week: 6
Season high: 2
Season low: 9

6. Wolves — Tasked with finishing strong to give themselves the best shot at the Europa League, Wolves won three before losing to Liverpool. A consistency they sought all year arrived late.
Last week: 5
Season high: 5
Season low: 13

5. Everton — Without European football and with another year together, will be the sexy pick to climb into the Top Six.
Last week: 7
Season high: 5
Season low: 15

4. Chelsea — Third on the table, fourth on our charts; What looms once Hazard leaves Stamford Bridge?
Last week: 3
Season high: 1
Season low: 7

3. Tottenham Hotspur — Navigating the stadium delays and dealing with plenty of injuries, Spurs impressed again.
Last week: 3
Season high: 2
Season low: 8

2. Liverpool — An outstanding season, amazing really, but the latest without a title in the Premier League era.
Last week: 2
Season high: 1
Season low: 4

1. Manchester City — You come at the king, you best not miss. Even by 11 millimeters. Now will UEFA hit its target?
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 3

Accam traded again, will join Nashville after Crew season

By Nicholas MendolaMay 16, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
David Accam is on the move again, or at least he will be come New Year’s Day.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian forward was acquired by Nashville SC on Thursday, days after being sent to Columbus by the Philadelphia Union.

Accam will stay with the Crew through the season, moving to Nashville on Jan. 1, 2020.

A force for the Fire during his first three seasons in the league, Accam struggled in Philadelphia last season and was sent packing despite scoring four times with two assists early this season.

Dealt to Columbus last week for $500,000 in allocation money and an international roster spot, the Crew sends him onward for $450,000 in allocation (plus the use of Accam the rest of the season).

Accam made his Crew debut over the weekend, coming off the bench and playing 25 minutes in a 3-0 loss to LAFC.

Dybala’s brother: Paulo ‘needs a change’ from Juventus

By Nicholas MendolaMay 16, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT
Paulo Dybala’s brother is either breaking news, or a really awful sibling.

Gustavo Dybala says his brother is ready to leave Juventus after the season, having become a lesser part of Max Allegri’s team since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paulo Dybala, 25, scored 10 goals with six assists across all competitions this season, making 40 appearances and playing 2,640 minutes. He played 700 more minutes in 2017/18, scoring 16 more goals with two more assists.

“There are many possibilities that Paulo leaves Juventus. He needs a change,” Gustavo told Radio Impacto show Futbolemico. “Let’s say that Paulo is no longer at ease and happy, as many other Juventus players are no longer well. He is not the only one who will leave.”

Juventus continues to win scudetti like Serie A is a children’s game, though its UEFA Champions League failures are also becoming old hat.

With Ronaldo seizing the spotlight in the prime of Dybala’s career, he could head just about anywhere and the Premier League is certainly in consideration. Manchester United will be linked and Dybala could be the striker’s version of Juan Mata (It’s an odd comparison but let’s grab a drink and I’ll try to explain).