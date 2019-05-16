PHOTOS: New Man United jersey unveiled

Manchester United have released their new home kit for the 2019-20 season, and they have paid homage to the 20th anniversary of their amazing treble-winning team.
And with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently in charge of the first team, this all makes sense.
There are some really nice features when it comes to this home jersey, with the minutes of the goals scored by Teddy Sheringham and Solskjaer in the final against Bayern Munich (90+1 and 90+3) printed on the sleeve of the shirt. While the crest is also surrounding with a similar shield.
United will hope some of that spirit of the incredible 1998-99 season rubs off on the current squad after a sixth-place finish in the Premier League and yet another poor season despite spending big money and having star names on their roster.
Take a look below at the home kit and the new goalkeeper kit for David De Gea.
The England squad for the 2019 UEFA Nations League finals has been released.
Captain Harry Kane is fit enough to be named in the initial 27-man squad, as England play the Netherlands in the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals in Guimaraes on June 6, and will then play either Switzerland or Portugal in the final or third-place match.
Kane has been out since early April with an ankle injury and Gareth Southgate is hopeful he will be able to play in the games, as the star striker is set to return and be involved for Tottenham in their UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid on Jun. 1.
Southgate admitted that Kane’s status is still “unknown” for these games, but the Three Lions are willing to take that risk.
With up to 10 England players involved in the UCL final, many will only link up with England a few days before their semifinal against the Netherlands. One of the big surprises is no James Maddison in the squad despite his good form for Leicester in the final weeks of the season.
Below is the squad in full.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered an ankle injury in Chelsea’s 3-0 friendly win against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.
It is believed his fitness for their upcoming Europa League final is now in doubt as he left the stadium on crutches and with a protective boot on his left foot.
The powerful midfielder went down under no contact on the pitch in the first half, as he seemed to twist his left ankle in the turf.
Loftus-Cheek, 23, has become a regular starter for Chelsea in recent months and we expected to be named in Gareth Southgate‘s England squad for their UEFA Nations League semifinal against the Netherlands on June 6.
Chelsea’s post-season friendly, named “Final Whistle to Hate” raised money for charities combating hate as the west London club continues to focus on the ongoing battle against anti-semitism.
Ross Barkley scored in either half and either side of Olivier Giroud‘s header, as Chelsea used the game as a training exercise ahead of their UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 29.
Many questioned why first team players were asked to travel to Boston to play in this game just over a week before a major European final, including Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.
An injury, especially to a player who has become as important as Loftus-Cheek, is the last thing Chelsea would have wanted from this friendly game.
Manchester City have hit back at UEFA, as European soccer’s governing body have referred City to the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) adjudicatory chamber after an investigation into alleged financial fair play irregularities.
This news comes after a report stated that the UEFA panel investigating this case are to recommend that City are banned from playing in the Champions League for at least one season.
In a strongly-worded statement, City say they are “disappointed, but regrettably not surprised, by the sudden announcement of the referral” and added that “the decision contains mistakes, misinterpretations and confusions fundamentally borne out of a basic lack of due process.”
On Thursday UEFA released the following statement on potential financial fair play breaches by Man City which were reported by multiple outlets.
“The Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) chief investigator, after having consulted with the other members of the independent investigatory chamber of the CFCB, has today decided to refer Manchester City FC to the CFCB adjudicatory chamber following the conclusion of his investigation. The CFCB investigatory chamber had opened an investigation into Manchester City FC on March 7, 2019 for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations that were made public in various media outlets. UEFA will not be making any further comment on the matter until a decision is announced by the CFCB adjudicatory chamber.”
Brian Fernandez scored on debut to lead the Portland Timbers in a 1-1 draw with the Dynamo in Houston on Wednesday.
Portland moves to 3-6-2 on the year, while Houston remains fourth despite moving onto 20 points.
Houston led on a 40th minute goal from Mauro Manotas, and Timbers boss Giovani Savarese turned to his new record signing in the 65th minute.
A dozen minutes later, Sebastian Blanco hit this dime to Fernandez, who arrived from Necaxa last week.
The 24-year-old Argentine picked up where he left off in Liga MX, where he scored 18 times in 32 matches.