PHOTOS: New Man United jersey unveiled

Manchester United have released their new home kit for the 2019-20 season, and they have paid homage to the 20th anniversary of their amazing treble-winning team.

And with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently in charge of the first team, this all makes sense.

There are some really nice features when it comes to this home jersey, with the minutes of the goals scored by Teddy Sheringham and Solskjaer in the final against Bayern Munich (90+1 and 90+3) printed on the sleeve of the shirt. While the crest is also surrounding with a similar shield.

United will hope some of that spirit of the incredible 1998-99 season rubs off on the current squad after a sixth-place finish in the Premier League and yet another poor season despite spending big money and having star names on their roster.

Take a look below at the home kit and the new goalkeeper kit for David De Gea.

⏱ 90+1

⏱ 90+3 Manchester United's kit for the 2019/20 season celebrates their famous treble-winning campaign 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/h8pJaQ8Q80 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 16, 2019