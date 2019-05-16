Sarri’s job status reportedly in jeopardy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why make power rankings when a season is complete, each team having played each other twice to give a complete representation of their quality?

Because now that we know who’s won the league, made the Top Four, and been relegated, there’s a sea of changes amongst the teams in between.

Plus, we’ll take into account the quality of finish, big obstacles, and how the clubs are positioned for 2019/20.

20. Fulham — Given the spend, and the names, there’s no question their season was the biggest failure of any team in the Premier League.

Last week: 17

Season high: 11

Season low: 20

19. Huddersfield Town — In some ways, it’s amazing the Terriers lasted two seasons.

Last week: 19

Season high: 16

Season low: 20

18. Cardiff City — I’m tempted to put them outside the Bottom Three for the effort, but relegated is relegated.

Last week: 20

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

17. Brighton and Hove Albion — Just may enter next season as the joint-favorite to go down.

Last week: 18

Season high: 9

Season low: 19



16. Burnley — Is Sean Dyche a scarier Tony Pulis?

Last week: 16

Season high: 11

Season low: 20

15. Southampton — What will Ralph Hasenhuttl buy this offseason?

Last week: 15

Season high: 13

Season low: 20



14. Bournemouth — Has Eddie Howe reached the peak of what he can do at the Vitality Stadium? Terrific seasons for Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson.

Last week: 14

Season high: 6

Season low: 14

13. Newcastle United — Will Rafa stay, and will Ashley spend? Both probably matter equally.

Last week: 13

Season high: 11

Season low: 19

12. Crystal Palace — What happens post-Zaha?

Last week: 10

Season high: 6

Season low: 17

11. Watford — Petered out, but could still get silverware.

Last week: 12

Season high: 4

Season low: 14

10. West Ham United — Give Pellegrini another offseason — and the continued services of Felipe Anderson — and the Irons may challenge for at least a cup.

Last week: 11

Season high: 6

Season low: 20

9. Manchester United — What does it say that the players didn’t vote Paul Pogba as club Player of the Year? Plenty.

Last week: 8

Season high: 3

Season low: 14

8. Leicester City — Full credit to Brendan Rodgers for finishing strong despite a gamut of fixtures. You’d probably want their roster of Manchester United’s right now, to be honest.

Last week: 8

Season high: 7

Season low: 13

7. Arsenal — The focus has been on Europa League for weeks. What would losing the final and missing out on the Champions League mean to Unai Emery‘s recruiting efforts?

Last week: 6

Season high: 2

Season low: 9

6. Wolves — Tasked with finishing strong to give themselves the best shot at the Europa League, Wolves won three before losing to Liverpool. A consistency they sought all year arrived late.

Last week: 5

Season high: 5

Season low: 13

5. Everton — Without European football and with another year together, will be the sexy pick to climb into the Top Six.

Last week: 7

Season high: 5

Season low: 15

4. Chelsea — Third on the table, fourth on our charts; What looms once Hazard leaves Stamford Bridge?

Last week: 3

Season high: 1

Season low: 7

3. Tottenham Hotspur — Navigating the stadium delays and dealing with plenty of injuries, Spurs impressed again.

Last week: 3

Season high: 2

Season low: 8

2. Liverpool — An outstanding season, amazing really, but the latest without a title in the Premier League era.

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 4

1. Manchester City — You come at the king, you best not miss. Even by 11 millimeters. Now will UEFA hit its target?

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

