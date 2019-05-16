Transfer rumor roundup: Sanchez to Juventus; Brandt to Spurs

The Premier League transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are going to start kicking up a few notches.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the PL…
We know that Alexis Sanchez is very unlikely to be at Manchester United next season, but where is he off to?
The Independent say that Juventus have held meetings with United and intermediaries about signing Sanchez, 30, this summer.
It comes after Inter Milan were linked with a loan move for Sanchez, but the Chilean forward is currently on $627,000 per week at United and he would either have to take a huge wage cut to head to Serie A or United would have to subsidize his wages in a loan move to either Juve or Inter. It has been suggested that United would have to pay a huge chunk of Sanchez’s wages (around $15 million) just to send him out on loan next season.
Although his wages are still a huge stumbling block, the reports states some progress has been made in the recent meetings. It is certainly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s wish to offload Sanchez as his 18-month nightmare at United saw him score just one Premier League in his first full season at Old Trafford. With multiple injuries piling up, Sanchez never got into his groove and United have preferred Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the attacking roles.
A move to either Inter or Juve would be a good fit for Sanchez, as he would return to Italy where he previously played for Udinese before joining Barcelona then Arsenal. On his day he is one of the most explosive, unpredictable wingers out there, but he hasn’t settled since joining United in January 2018 and is a shadow of the player who led Arsenal’s attack.
Tottenham want to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Julian Brandt, according to the Daily Mail.
The German international, 23, has a release clause in his contract of $27.5 million and Spurs are keen to add some more attacking options over the summer with the situation regarding Christian Eriksen‘s future unclear.
Eriksen, 27, has one year left on his current deal and both Real Madrid and Barcelona are said to be interested in signing the Danish playmaker.
Brandt can play anywhere in the attacking midfield roles and given the fact it worked out pretty well for Spurs the last time they signed an attacking player from Leverkusen (Heung-Min Son in 2015), they may well go back to the Bundesliga club to unearth another gem.
The German attacker has scored 41 goals in 214 games for Leverkusen since he made his debut in 2014, and has played a prominent role for the German national team in recent years.
With Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Son and Erik Lamela around, a move for Brandt would suggest that Eriksen and others attackers may move on this summer.