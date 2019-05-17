Allegri to leave Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri will be stepping down as the head coach of Juventus.
Allegri, 51, has won five-straight Serie A titles with Juve but has come up short in the UEFA Champions League, reaching the final in 2014-15 and 2016-17 but lost to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.
In a brief statement on their website, Juve confirmed that Allegri “will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019-2020 season” and have called a press conference for Saturday where Allegri will speak alongside club president Andrea Agnelli.
The former Sassuolo, Cagliari and AC Milan manager has enjoyed a glittering spell in charge of Juve, winning five league titles and four Italian cups with a record-breaking four-straight domestic doubles from 2014 to 2018, but his aim was to lead Juve to their first UCL title since 1995-96. He came up just short in that quest, but with Juve spending wisely and building off their veteran defensive base, they have been a mainstay in Europe’s elite over the last six years and their model has been admired.
With Cristiano Ronaldo now on board, Juve spent big to try and clinch UCL glory this season but they were knocked out of the competition by upstarts Ajax at the quarterfinal stage.
Allegri didn’t exactly cover himself in glory when it came to the recent comments regarding Juventus striker Moise Kean being subjected to racist abuse in a Serie A game, and with the pressure building on him following Champions League failure, now seems like a natural time to part.
What next for Allegri?
He has been linked with the biggest jobs in Europe in the past, with Manchester United and Arsenal long-time admirers of the no-nonsense Italian coach. It remains to be seen where he will land but after his success at Juve there’s no doubt he won’t end up at one of Europe’s biggest clubs.