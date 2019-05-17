More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Bargain buys: Relegated players for Premier League clubs to target

By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT
This season, it was Ben Foster arriving at Watford from West Brom and Xherdan Shaqiri switching from Stoke City to Liverpool.

Before that, it was Harry Maguire from Hull City to Leicester, and Jordan Pickford from Sunderland to Everton. Idrissa Gana Gueye from Aston Villa to Everton before that.

Yes nearly every year, at least one player from a relegated squad becomes a difference maker of some repute on a safe Premier League side.

So who will it be this year? Here are some candidates, though several may look to help their clubs rebound back to the top flight.

Neil Etheridge, GK, Cardiff City — The PL’s first Filipino player nearly kept the goal-starved Bluebirds in the top flight, somewhat similar to Lukasz Fabianski‘s work at Swans before moving to West Ham. Is there a spot for him somewhere in the top tier?

Philip Billing, CM, Huddersfield Town — The Swiss defensive midfielder averaged 2.7 tackles and two interceptions per game for the Terriers, and is just 22 years old.

Victor Camarasa, MF, Cardiff City — Five goals and four assists for a side that couldn’t find the back of the net shouldn’t be scoff material. At just 24, someone should take a look.

Aaron Mooy, CM, Huddersfield Town — Capable of unleashing a rocket, the former Man City pupil wasn’t as good in year two at the John Smith’s Stadium. Most weren’t.

Callum Paterson, DF, Cardiff City —  Also just 24, the versatile Scot can deputize at defense, midfield, and occasionally forward for his new side.

Ryan Babel, FW, Fulham — The winger may be 32, but did he ever look quite this good on his first run through the Premier League. Five goals and three assists in 16 appearances following a mid-season transfer.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, MF, Fulham — He’s a bit of a card accumulator, but Fulham was better with him than without him. The 23-year-old was also outstanding at Marseille in the Ligue 1 club’s run to last season’s Europa League Final.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, FW, Fulham — He’s now scored and angered defenses on two offense-hungry clubs, and rang up 11 goals while nabbing an almost silly 6.5 aerial wins per match. He’s still only 24.

Liverpool’s Lallana wants Southampton return

Photo by Victor Fraile/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT
Frustrated with a lack of playing time for Jurgen Klopp‘s high-flying Reds, Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana would like to go back home.

Lallana, 31, couldn’t record a goal nor assist in just under 600 minutes this season, a couple of hundred minutes more than he found in 2017-18.

This after a strong trio of seasons with the Reds following a $32 million buy from Southampton, and now Saints look to welcome him back.

Liverpool wants a reported $17 million, which seems a touch high.

Lallana is a Saints legend, having helped the club rise from League One to the Premier League. He posted nine goals and eight assists in his lone PL campaign for the St. Mary’s outfit.

Saints brought Danny Ings home last summer, so perhaps there’s another reunion on deck.

USMNT midfielder Williams not retained by Huddersfield Town

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT
Danny Williams‘ tenure with the Terriers is complete.

The 30-year-old German American midfielder was one of five players released by Huddersfield Town on Friday, days after their final Premier League match.

Williams was a significant factor in the Terriers’ beating the drop in 2017-18, but injuries and a coaching change combined to limit him to just six appearance this season.

He scored an FA Cup goal for Huddersfield last season, but made just one start before suffering a knee injury in his sophomore campaign.

Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and forward Laurent Depoitre were two other notable names not retained by Huddersfield, who also axed Erik Durm and Jack Payne.

Might there be a surprise name in Berhalter’s Gold Cup USMNT?

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT
Gregg Berhalter is fully aware that this summer’s Gold Cup is his first true showcase tournament, and so it won’t be a surprise if there are no real surprises on his roster.

That will be announced soon, but of course there’s a chance Berhalter does elect to bring a new name into the fold.

He may not use that player in a meaningful situation, but taking a hopeful along for the ride is not unusual (It happens at World Cups all the time).

It would make the most sense if such a call-up were to come from MLS, which will be in full flow when the Gold Cup arrives on our shores.

As usual, the best performers in MLS this young season have mostly not been American. While kids are playing more often, the influx of money into the league has clubs buying known entities or sexy foreign prospects rather than showing love to its youth (Paxton Pomykal and Djordje Mihailovic not withstanding).

Not only that, but the leading American goal scorer so far is 30-year-old CJ Sapong (4), while Benny Feilhaber and Chris Pontius are the only Yanks with a pair of primary assists.

Which brings us back to a name we mentioned earlier: Pomykal. The 19-year-old was one of FC Dallas’ next big things and through nine appearances is their current pretty big thing.

With attacking midfield having some supply but needing depth, Berhalter could well consider a call-up for the teenager. Pomykal has two goals and an assist, and is the second-rated American in MLS according to advanced stats site WhoScored. He could also be called up to the U-20 side as a key piece, so keep that in mind.

Two more names to look at are DC United center back Steve Birnbaum and Houston Dynamo creator Memo Rodriguez. Birnbaum is 28 and has been capped before, and could be an “older” piece for Berhalter’s back line currently led by John Brooks and Matt Miazga, but the center backs do appear set.

Rodriguez is pretty interesting, too, with four goals and an assist in 538 minutes. He’s also posted decent numbers in dribbling and key passes for Wilmer Cabrera’s revitalized Dynamo.

Manchester United reaches out to Fulham over Sessegnon

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT
Shots fired in the battle to secure rumor mill magnet Ryan Sessegnon.

The Fulham talent turns 19 on Saturday, and doesn’t want to spend the last year of his teens in the Championship.

Sessegnon played 35 matches in his first Premier League season, scoring twice and adding six assists in just under 2300 minutes.

That’s not bad, though perhaps not to expectations given he punched home 16 goals with eight assists in the Championship last season.

Sessegnon has made 120 first team appearances for Fulham at his tender age, and has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea amongst others during his brief career.

A new report says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United are the team leaping to the front of the line, preparing an early bid to bring Sessegnon to Old Trafford.

Sessegnon can play anywhere up the right and left side of the pitch, though he’s been most utilized on the left in his career. Only 10 of his appearances have come on the right, many of those as a wing opposite Ryan Babel this season.