Despite title chances, Kovac’s future uncertain at Bayern

Associated PressMay 17, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Despite leading Bayern Munich to the verge of two titles, Niko Kovac’s future as coach remains up in the air.

Bayern can clinch the Bundesliga title at home against Eintracht Frankfurt – Kovac’s former team – on Saturday, one week before the team’s German Cup final against Leipzig in Berlin.

But with persistent doubts over his authority and experience dogging his first season in charge, even a domestic double might not be enough. Bayern’s management has been less than convincing in its support for the 47-year-old Croat after a season in which the team hasn’t displayed the authority of before.

“We’ll see,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said earlier this month to repeated questions about Kovac’s future, adding that the club had bigger priorities for now. “At this time when we can achieve a lot and win two titles, we’d be well advised not to waste our energy on questions of personnel.”

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz-Rummenigge was also less than forthcoming in defending Kovac, saying he had “no problem with him” and warning, “at Bayern Munich, players, management and coaches have to deliver.”

Kovac has struggled for authority since Bayern went four games without a win in late September-early October. The club lashed out at the media on Oct. 19 for “derogatory, slanderous reporting” of its bad run, and felt compelled to address an Instagram post criticizing Kovac from Lisa Mueller, forward Thomas Mueller’s wife, for only using her husband as a substitute.

Kovac, who led Frankfurt to victory over his future club in last season’s German Cup final, is going for his first league title as coach. But his team missed the chance to clinch it in a scoreless draw at Leipzig last weekend and dropped points at relegated Nuremberg two weeks before.

That Bayern is still in contention has more to do with rival Borussia Dortmund’s inability to defend a lead. Dortmund led Bayern by nine points earlier in the season and has developed an inopportune habit of conceding late goals.

Dortmund could yet win the Bundesliga title with a victory at Borussia Moenchengladbach if Frankfurt beats Bayern in Munich at the same time.

Kovac, who played as a defensive midfielder for Bayern from 2001-03, said Thursday he was uninterested in the speculation over his coaching future.

“I’m totally independent. I don’t need to earn millions. Money is not my primary concern. Whatever comes, comes,” said Kovac, who has a contract at Bayern through 2021.

“I like this job and would like to fulfill my contract,” Kovac said. “And I’ve never given up on anything in my life – never.”

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Ciaran Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Will Man City be lauded as one of England’s greatest-ever teams?

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 17, 2019, 1:20 PM EDT
It is quite likely that Manchester City will become the first-ever men’s team in English soccer history to complete a domestic treble.

But will that feat be celebrated and revered? It’s unlikely people will be shouting praise from the rooftops for Pep’s Guardiola’s side, even though they would have won five of the last six trophies available in England.

Yet Guardiola has created one of the greatest team English soccer has ever seen. They won the Premier League last season by racking up a record 100 points and they defended that title this season with another incredible total of 98 points to pip Liverpool to the trophy on the final day of the season.

They achieved that while playing mind-blowing soccer as they totally dominated opponents week in, week out by keeping the ball and unleashing their devastating attackers seemingly at will. The best compliment you can pay to City is that watching them is an event. You know you are going to be entertained and treated to incredible skill, trickery and guile when you watch them play.

But there’s a growing sense that this Man City team is so good that they are actually being under appreciated. Winning four PL titles in the last eight seasons, it’s easy to see why City winning trophies has become commonplace. But to win in the way they have done surely has to count for more, and even if that elusive UEFA Champions League title continues to evade them, they have to be considered one of the greatest teams in European history, let alone English history. If and when they win the UCL, some of the doubters will surely change their tune.

Ahead of their FA Cup final against Watford at Wembley on Saturday, Guardiola summed up the feeling surrounding Man City perfectly.

“If Liverpool win the Premier League it is an incredible achievement. Man City win and it’s ‘OK’, it is an achievement. It is what it is,” Guardiola said as he smiled. “Only thing I can say is that we won the most incredible Premier League season ever, in terms of results, in terms of competitors. We are incredibly satisfied.”

City’s fans and everyone connected with the club are more than satisfied, but remarkably the jury still seems out from the wider soccer world.

Amid yet another investigation from UEFA into alleged financial fair play breaches (the results of this latest investigation could see City banned from European competition for at least one season) there is a growing negative vibe around what City have achieved.

Of course, their incredible rise has been fuelled by the huge wealth of Sheikh Mansour and wouldn’t have been possible without that huge injection of cash. Because of that, a la PSG there always seems to be an asterisk next to City’s name when it comes to the trophies they’ve won. It is easy to splash cash and waste it (ahem, Man United), so money truly isn’t everything even at the top level. There still needs to be a plan in place and exceptionally talented individuals, such as Guardiola, to lead it.

But when we look back in 20 years time, if City do complete the domestic treble this weekend, will they go down alongside Sir Alex Ferguson‘s Manchester United teams, Bill Shankly’s legendary Liverpool squads, Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest, the best Arsenal teams under Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea (first time around) as one of the best teams in English history?

“If in 10, 15, 20 years the people talk about this team it is because we were a really good team. It is like a book or a movie which sustains its place in time that after 25 years people watch the same movie or read the same book,” Guardiola said when questioned by Pro Soccer Talk. “In maybe 25 years time people will say these guys earned a lot of points in one period but they played really well, that is because we deserved to be alongside the biggest Man United, the biggest Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal or whoever. Now is not the time…

“The big competitors are like this. They are never satisfied. They never have the feeling that it is enough. In tennis, basketball, golf, they want more and more. That is why the second title, going back-to-back, showed me this kind of thing. You know? It showed me that it was not enough to get 100 points (last season) and it could be enough. But it wasn’t. We did it. That is why we are champions.”

Pep knows that even though City are on the verge of being the most successful English team in domestic history in a single season, and doing that in a swashbuckling style, there is still a sense of ‘so what?’ about their success.

Transfer rumor roundup: De Ligt to Man United; Mitrovic to Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 17, 2019, 12:25 PM EDT
The Premier League transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are going to start kicking up a few notches.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the PL…

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Ajax captain and center back Matthijs de Ligt, even though it had been previously reported United weren’t keen on signing the young center back several years ago.

A report in the Daily Telegraph states that United are chasing the Dutch international and that de Ligt is “open to a move to United” as he fancies being the main man in their huge rebuild this summer.

De Ligt, still just 19 years old, starred for Ajax during their incredible run to the UEFA Champions League semifinal but it seems like their entire squad will now be broken up over the summer with Frenkie de Jong already going to Barcelona and Hakim Ziyech also set to move on. His leadership skills are immense and he scored some massive goals from set pieces throughout Ajax’s run in Europe, as he also led them to the Dutch title.

With Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly around at United, the fact they are chasing one of the best center back products in the game suggests one or more of those players will be moved on this summer. Defensive solidity has not been a United hallmark for quite some time and if they were to sign de Ligt it would be a massive coup. Barcelona are the favorites to sign de Ligt, but this latest report suggests it is far from a formality.

Everton are “very interested” in signing Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Mitrovic, 24, scored 11 times for Fulham this season but couldn’t stop them being relegated after the newly-promoted side struggled to adjust to life back in the PL. Although the Serbian striker looked out of sorts in the final months of the season and scored just once in his final 13 games of the campaign, he was always a handful for opposition defenders.

The former Newcastle striker arrived at Fulham last summer for a fee of $25 million and the Cottagers could expect to recoup most of that if Mitrovic was sold. That said, if he stays at Fulham he has already shown how lethal he can be in the Championship as his loan move to Craven Cottage in the second half of the 2017-18 campaign was a huge success as his goals propelled Fulham to promotion.

Everton have Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun leading the line, but neither have been prolific so it makes sense for Marco Silva to add a targetman who is also a poacher as Mitrovic would link up well with Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Bernard in attack.

Staying with transfers within the Premier League, Man United are said to be interested in signing Newcastle youngster Sean Longstaff, 21, after he impressed in his first full season in the Premier League.

Multiple reports claim United are interested in Longstaff, but Sky Sports say Newcastle have yet to be approached by the Red Devils and they do not want to sell the man they gave a new contract to in December.

Longstaff, a defensive midfielder, suffered a serious knee injury which put a swift end to his superb first season in Newcastle’s first team. The Newcastle academy product looked at home in the PL with his range of passing, reading of the game and tough-tackling and he could fit the bill as United aim to replace midfield terrier Ander Herrera who is leaving the club.

If United are to keep Paul Pogba around and have him at his best, they need players in midfield who can win the ball back and get Pogba further up the pitch. Longstaff is certainly capable of doing that and he fits the bill for United as their main aim this summer is to add young, hungry British players with Declan Rice, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all linked with moves to Old Trafford.

FA Cup final preview: Man City v. Watford

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 17, 2019, 11:26 AM EDT
  • Man City aim to seal domestic treble
  • Watford’s 2nd FA Cup final in history
  • City last won FA Cup in 2011

Manchester City and Watford go head to head in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (kick off, 12 p.m. ET) as Pep Guardiola‘s men aim to become the first-ever English team in the men’s game to win all three domestic trophies in the same season.

[ LIVE: Follow the FA Cup final

After being pushed all the way by Liverpool to win the Premier League on the final day of the season, City still seem motivated to finish the domestic treble by beating Watford. But Javi Gracia‘s side are well-drilled defensively and dangerous going forward with Gerard Deulofeu, Roberto Pereyra and Troy Deeney in attack. This will be far from easy for City.

In team news Man City have Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho available to start but Benjamin Mendy remains sidelined. Watford welcome back Deulofeu and Jose Holebas after the former recovered from injury and the latter had a suspension overturned.

What they’re saying

Guardiola on the threat of Watford: “They have huge talent up front, many physical players, good on set pieces and this is a final, we know what can happen. We believe a lot in ourselves and we will have to find the antidote to beat them. It is a cup final, anything can happen like a red card. They can prepare the final better, they can make a strategy we did not expect. In one game, anything can happen. Normally the better team wins but a decision of the referee could make the difference. In the Premier League you have another chance and can be more relaxed, but this is completely different.”

Gracia on the importance of reaching a final for Watford: “I know all the important dates for the club — or finals in this case — but I don’t need all these things to feel more pressure. I know perfectly it is an important day, it is  an important game. I would like to make history with the club — and to do it we need to win. After that we will see if we play another final next season or not, but this is the moment. It is our moment and we have to feel it. I am sure the players know it and they will be ready to give their best.”

Prediction

All signs point towards an easy Man City win, but do not underestimate Watford. Ben Foster has had a fine season in goal and they have dangerous attacking weapons. If Man City have an off day, the Hornets are more than capable of making the most of it. That said, City’s extra quality and attacking options will just make the difference. Man City to win 2-1, in extra time.

Arsenal, Mkhitaryan in talks over missing Europa League final

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 17, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
Henrikh Mkhitaryan may not play for Arsenal in their UEFA Europa League final against Chelsea.

Not because of injury. Not because he’s suspended. But because of safety fears due to his citizenship.

The final on May 29 is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan and they have no diplomatic relations with the country of Mkhitaryan’s birth, Armenia.

Due their conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, tensions are high between Azerbaijan and Armenia and Mkhitaryan did not travel for Arsenal’s Europa League game against Qarabag in Azerbaijan earlier this season.

According to multiple reports Arsenal are in touch with UEFA about the situation, as European soccer’s governing body have offered to help secure a visa for Mkhitaryan to travel in and out for the game.

What a mess.

Mkhitaryan is the captain of the Armenian national team and will no doubt be a target if he enters Azerbaijan. Surely Arsenal will not risk taking him with them, even though he would be a valuable asset to Unai Emery‘s team on the pitch. Mkhitaryan, 30, has played in 39 games for Arsenal this season and has scored six times, adding seven assists. Not having him available for this game would be a blow for the Gunners.

After Arsenal sent out a strong statement questioning why Baku was selected as a host city due to their own fans and Chelsea supporters struggling to get to the Azerbaijani capital for the final — both clubs were handed only 6,000 tickets in a 69,000 capacity venue — they will be feeling even more hard done by with Mkhitaryan’s status up in the air.

“We have 45,000 season ticket holders and for so many fans to miss out due to UEFA selecting a final venue with such limited transport provision is quite simply not right,” Arsenal said in a statement. They have also expressed their displeasure at their British-Armenian season ticket holders being denied entry to Azerbaijan for the final.

It is totally understandable that UEFA want to spread the love and take their showpiece finals all over the region and to cities and countries who haven’t previously hosted the events, but serious questions have to be asked about other cities after such extreme issues for both of the finalists this season.