FA Cup final preview: Man City v. Watford

Manchester City and Watford go head to head in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (kick off, 12 p.m. ET) as Pep Guardiola‘s men aim to become the first-ever English team in the men’s game to win all three domestic trophies in the same season.

After being pushed all the way by Liverpool to win the Premier League on the final day of the season, City still seem motivated to finish the domestic treble by beating Watford. But Javi Gracia‘s side are well-drilled defensively and dangerous going forward with Gerard Deulofeu, Roberto Pereyra and Troy Deeney in attack. This will be far from easy for City.

In team news Man City have Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho available to start but Benjamin Mendy remains sidelined. Watford welcome back Deulofeu and Jose Holebas after the former recovered from injury and the latter had a suspension overturned.

What they’re saying

Guardiola on the threat of Watford: “They have huge talent up front, many physical players, good on set pieces and this is a final, we know what can happen. We believe a lot in ourselves and we will have to find the antidote to beat them. It is a cup final, anything can happen like a red card. They can prepare the final better, they can make a strategy we did not expect. In one game, anything can happen. Normally the better team wins but a decision of the referee could make the difference. In the Premier League you have another chance and can be more relaxed, but this is completely different.”

Gracia on the importance of reaching a final for Watford: “I know all the important dates for the club — or finals in this case — but I don’t need all these things to feel more pressure. I know perfectly it is an important day, it is an important game. I would like to make history with the club — and to do it we need to win. After that we will see if we play another final next season or not, but this is the moment. It is our moment and we have to feel it. I am sure the players know it and they will be ready to give their best.”

Prediction

All signs point towards an easy Man City win, but do not underestimate Watford. Ben Foster has had a fine season in goal and they have dangerous attacking weapons. If Man City have an off day, the Hornets are more than capable of making the most of it. That said, City’s extra quality and attacking options will just make the difference. Man City to win 2-1, in extra time.

