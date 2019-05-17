More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
US Soccer

Mexico beats US in extra time to win CONCACAF U17 title

Associated PressMay 17, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) Israel Luna scored the tiebreaking goal in the 108th minute, and Mexico beat the United States 2-1 in extra time Thursday night to win its fourth straight CONCACAF Under-17 Championship.

Mexico has won eight CONCACAF Under-17 titles and the U.S. three, in 1983, 1992 and 2011. Costa Rica and Cuba have won one each.

The U.S., Mexico, Canada and Haiti qualified for the Under-17 World Cup by winning their quarterfinals. The tournament will be played in Brazil from Oct. 5-27.

Griffin Yow put the United States ahead in the ninth minute. Gio Reyna passed into the penalty area and the ball was headed by Gianluca Busio to Tayvon Gray, who flicked the ball to Yow for a header at the near post.

Santiago Munoz tied the score in the 16th with a header that beat goalkeeper Damian Las.

Luna scored from close range following a pass from Bryan Gonzalez.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

FA Cup final preview: Man City v. Watford

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 17, 2019, 11:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Man City aim to seal domestic treble
  • Watford’s 2nd FA Cup final in history
  • City last won FA Cup in 2011

Manchester City and Watford go head to head in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (kick off, 12 p.m. ET) as Pep Guardiola‘s men aim to become the first-ever English team in the men’s game to win all three domestic trophies in the same season.

[ LIVE: Follow the FA Cup final

After being pushed all the way by Liverpool to win the Premier League on the final day of the season, City still seem motivated to finish the domestic treble by beating Watford. But Javi Gracia‘s side are well-drilled defensively and dangerous going forward with Gerard Deulofeu, Roberto Pereyra and Troy Deeney in attack. This will be far from easy for City.

In team news Man City have Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho available to start but Benjamin Mendy remains sidelined. Watford welcome back Deulofeu and Jose Holebas after the former recovered from injury and the latter had a suspension overturned.

What they’re saying

Guardiola on the threat of Watford: “They have huge talent up front, many physical players, good on set pieces and this is a final, we know what can happen. We believe a lot in ourselves and we will have to find the antidote to beat them. It is a cup final, anything can happen like a red card. They can prepare the final better, they can make a strategy we did not expect. In one game, anything can happen. Normally the better team wins but a decision of the referee could make the difference. In the Premier League you have another chance and can be more relaxed, but this is completely different.”

Gracia on the importance of reaching a final for Watford: “I know all the important dates for the club — or finals in this case — but I don’t need all these things to feel more pressure. I know perfectly it is an important day, it is  an important game. I would like to make history with the club — and to do it we need to win. After that we will see if we play another final next season or not, but this is the moment. It is our moment and we have to feel it. I am sure the players know it and they will be ready to give their best.”

Prediction

All signs point towards an easy Man City win, but do not underestimate Watford. Ben Foster has had a fine season in goal and they have dangerous attacking weapons. If Man City have an off day, the Hornets are more than capable of making the most of it. That said, City’s extra quality and attacking options will just make the difference. Man City to win 2-1, in extra time.

Arsenal, Mkhitaryan in talks over missing Europa League final

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 17, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Henrikh Mkhitaryan may not play for Arsenal in their UEFA Europa League final against Chelsea.

Not because of injury. Not because he’s suspended. But because of safety fears due to his citizenship.

The final on May 29 is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan and they have no diplomatic relations with the country of Mkhitaryan’s birth, Armenia.

Due their conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, tensions are high between Azerbaijan and Armenia and Mkhitaryan did not travel for Arsenal’s Europa League game against Qarabag in Azerbaijan earlier this season.

According to multiple reports Arsenal are in touch with UEFA about the situation, as European soccer’s governing body have offered to help secure a visa for Mkhitaryan to travel in and out for the game.

What a mess.

Mkhitaryan is the captain of the Armenian national team and will no doubt be a target if he enters Azerbaijan. Surely Arsenal will not risk taking him with them, even though he would be a valuable asset to Unai Emery‘s team on the pitch. Mkhitaryan, 30, has played in 39 games for Arsenal this season and has scored six times, adding seven assists. Not having him available for this game would be a blow for the Gunners.

After Arsenal sent out a strong statement questioning why Baku was selected as a host city due to their own fans and Chelsea supporters struggling to get to the Azerbaijani capital for the final — both clubs were handed only 6,000 tickets in a 69,000 capacity venue — they will be feeling even more hard done by with Mkhitaryan’s status up in the air.

“We have 45,000 season ticket holders and for so many fans to miss out due to UEFA selecting a final venue with such limited transport provision is quite simply not right,” Arsenal said in a statement. They have also expressed their displeasure at their British-Armenian season ticket holders being denied entry to Azerbaijan for the final.

It is totally understandable that UEFA want to spread the love and take their showpiece finals all over the region and to cities and countries who haven’t previously hosted the events, but serious questions have to be asked about other cities after such extreme issues for both of the finalists this season.

Carli Lloyd stars as USWNT beat New Zealand

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 17, 2019, 8:53 AM EDT
1 Comment

ST. LOUIS (AP) Carli Lloyd left no doubt.

She hates her role as a super sub for the U.S. women’s national team.

“If I liked coming off the bench there would be something wrong,” Lloyd said. “That’s not my mindset.”

Lloyd may not like it, but she does it quite well.

The 36-year-old Lloyd scored twice and Alyssa Naeher got the shutout, helping the United States beat New Zealand 5-0 in a World Cup series send-off match on Thursday.

Tobin Heath, Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis also scored during Team USA’s second date in a three-match series leading up to the World Cup, which begins June 7 in France. The U.S. faces Mexico on May 26 in Harrison, New Jersey, in its final tuneup.

Lloyd, the FIFA Women’s Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016, took her instant offense role to a new level, scoring on her first touch just 44 seconds after entering in the 60th minute. She converted a pass from Heath to push the lead to 3-0.

U.S. coach Jill Ellis prefers to use some younger, fresher legs in the starting lineup. But she said Lloyd is still the heart and soul of the team.

“Whether she’s a starter or coming in off the bench, she changes the game,” Ellis said. “She’s prepared and ready for everything. She’s proven that she’s ready for (big) moments.”

U.S. forward Alex Morgan still marvels at Lloyd’s exploits.

“She’s been kind of the core of this team for so many years,” Morgan said. “You know that she’s a gamer. I’m really excited for another World Cup because I know she’s going to be bringing it.”

Lloyd pushed the lead to 4-0 in the 83rd minute with her 48th international goal since 2015.

Heath and Lavelle scored six minutes apart late in the first half.

Heath tipped in a cross from Megan Rapinoe in the 35th minute for a 1-0 lead. It was the 29th international goal for Heath, who scored twice in the SheBelieves Cup this year.

Lavelle converted a left-footed deflection off a pass from Lindsey Horan.

Heath’s goal came just three minutes after Naeher punched out a free kick from Anna Green just outside the box.

Naeher posted her 24th career shutout.

“I think the biggest thing was staying engaged with the back line,” Naeher said. “Even if I’m not visibly touching the ball, that communication keeps me in it.”

The Americans, who outshot New Zealand 25-1, scored three times in a 24-minute span in the second half and showed much more flair on offense.

“When they do the right things, it’s pretty fantastic,” Ellis said.

The United States has qualified for all eight World Cup tournaments and owns three championships after winning the 2015 event in Canada.

The Americans beat South Africa 3-0 in a tuneup on Sunday.

New Zealand will be making its fourth World Cup appearance and is still searching for its first victory.

“Our goal is to get that first win,” New Zealand coach Tom Sermanni said. “From there anything can happen.”

Team USA is in a group with Thailand, Chile and Sweden and will open June 11 against Thailand.

Allegri to leave Juventus

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 17, 2019, 8:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Massimiliano Allegri will be stepping down as the head coach of Juventus.

Allegri, 51, has won five-straight Serie A titles with Juve but has come up short in the UEFA Champions League, reaching the final in 2014-15 and 2016-17 but lost to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

In a brief statement on their website, Juve confirmed that Allegri “will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019-2020 season” and have called a press conference for Saturday where Allegri will speak alongside club president Andrea Agnelli.

The former Sassuolo, Cagliari and AC Milan manager has enjoyed a glittering spell in charge of Juve, winning five league titles and four Italian cups with a record-breaking four-straight domestic doubles from 2014 to 2018, but his aim was to lead Juve to their first UCL title since 1995-96. He came up just short in that quest, but with Juve spending wisely and building off their veteran defensive base, they have been a mainstay in Europe’s elite over the last six years and their model has been admired.

With Cristiano Ronaldo now on board, Juve spent big to try and clinch UCL glory this season but they were knocked out of the competition by upstarts Ajax at the quarterfinal stage.

Allegri didn’t exactly cover himself in glory when it came to the recent comments regarding Juventus striker Moise Kean being subjected to racist abuse in a Serie A game, and with the pressure building on him following Champions League failure, now seems like a natural time to part.

What next for Allegri?

He has been linked with the biggest jobs in Europe in the past, with Manchester United and Arsenal long-time admirers of the no-nonsense Italian coach. It remains to be seen where he will land but after his success at Juve there’s no doubt he won’t end up at one of Europe’s biggest clubs.