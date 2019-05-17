More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Zlatan suspended two games for violent conduct

By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT
Superstar striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s misdeeds couldn’t avoid retroactive discipline, and the LA Galaxy man is set for a pair of matches on the sidelines.

Ibrahimovic got in a tangle with New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson last weekend, and appeared to put his hands around the backstop’s throat.

Johnson hit the deck, holding his head, bringing about a lengthy back-and-forth.

Major League Soccer’s Disciplinary Committee announced a two-match ban for Ibrahimovic late Friday, meaning the big Swede will miss matches against last-place Colorado and 18th place Orlando City.

Ibrahimovic was suspended a game last season for skipping the MLS All-Star Game.

Hertha Berlin bidding farewell to Pal Dardai after 23 years

Soeren Stache/dpa via AP
Associated PressMay 17, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Hertha Berlin’s long link with Pal Dardai will end on Saturday when he leads the team from the sidelines for the last time.

Hertha will also bid adieu to three players and two assistant coaches against Bayer Leverkusen, but Dardai — who is making way for under-23 coach Ante Covic — will receive the biggest send-off after 4+ years as coach and an association going back to 1996.

Dardai, who made a club-record 286 Bundesliga appearances for Hertha over 14 years, saved the club from relegation as coach and established a tough but unspectacular team capable of upsetting any of the rest.

Dardai has been enjoying the relative calm around the club since it was announced on April 16 that he would not continue. Hertha had lost its previous five Bundesliga matches.

“These four weeks were a dream. Even my wife said, `You don’t need a break. You look good again.’ That’s how it is without the media,” said Dardai, whose bid to qualify for European qualification was disrupted by a host of injuries.

Hertha is 10th with nothing but pride at stake on the final day of the season, in contrast to Leverkusen, which is fifth and fighting for Champions League qualification.

Dardai, who had complained that expectations had grown too high at the club, expressed his gratitude to Hertha for the chance to coach in the Bundesliga.

“I’m grateful for these experiences. I even got money for it,” Dardai said. “It’s a gift from life and I’ve shown that I can do the Bundesliga. Pal Dardai is now a whole other type of coach than four years ago.”

A defensive midfielder in his playing days, Dardai brought his uncompromising style to management, too, starting in the club’s youth setup. After taking over from Jos Luhukay in February 2015, Dardai saved the team from relegation and was given a permanent contract.

Dardai was also coaching the Hungarian national team, but he gave up that position to focus on the club. He brought tactical discipline to the side and convinced the underperforming players to up their game. Dardai led Hertha to a seventh-place finish in 2016, sixth in 2017 and a spot in the Europa League, and 10th last year.

A win over Leverkusen on Saturday would ensure Hertha’s best second half to the season since 2008-09.

“Then you couldn’t write anymore that Hertha played a bad second half to the season. Then you have something less to write about,” Dardai told journalists, a frequent target.

Instead of the usual 10 tickets for a game, Dardai ordered 30 for Leverkusen’s visit.

“This time I was cheeky,” Dardai joked. “The manager (Michael Preetz) was nice. I got everything I asked for and I didn’t have to pay for them this time.”

Hertha will also bid farewell to players Fabian Lustenberger, who is leaving after 12 years, Julius Kade, who is joining city rival Union Berlin on a free transfer, and American goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, who did not have his contract extended.

Klinsmann, the son of former Germany coach Jurgen Klinsmann, will not be in the stadium on Saturday because of “personal reasons,” Preetz said.

Assistant coaches Rainer Widmayer and Admir Hamzagic are also leaving.

Guardiola apologizes if Liverpool fans took offense to chant

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola is defending his players after a video surfaced showing Manchester City stars singing a song interpreted by some as taking shots at tragic moments in Liverpool history.

Guardiola apologizes for any offense that Liverpool supporters have felt, but says that the club wouldn’t have dreamt of making a connection between opponents being “battered in the streets” and last year’s attack on Liverpool fan Sean Cox by Roma supporters or the Hillsborough disaster.

Obviously, those incidents would sit in the forefront of the runners-up’ minds when seeing the video.

“It was not what people say, if you could imagine what this tragedy about, all the Liverpool people,” he said. “We were happy for ourselves not because of the others. If someone was offended I’m sorry, I apologize. We celebrated for ourselves. To win the Premier League is difficult against an incredible contender.”

On the field side, City is preparing for a possible domestic treble. Guardiola’s men need to beat Watford at Noon on Saturday in the FA Cup Final. What will it mean if they do it? Our own Joe Prince-Wright weighs in here.

Report: Guardiola luring $78m Rodri from Atletico Madrid

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola laughed off speculation that Manchester City would step in front of Barcelona to buy Antoine Griezmann, but the Premier League champions may have another Atletico Madrid man in mind.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Guardiola has already approached Atleti midfielder Rodrigo “Rodri” Hernandez about making the move to Manchester. The 22-year-old center mid could be a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

He’d also cost around $78 million via release clause, so the price is set if Guardiola can convince Rodri to come to England. From AS.com:

Having spoken to Rodri to outline his plans for him and the team, City coach Pep Guardiola has been key to selling the club to the player. Indeed, working with Guardiola is a major lure for the ex-Villarreal man: he feels Pep’s footballing philosophy fits his playing style better than Atlético boss Diego Simeone’s.

Simeone is said by AS to view Rodri as good but not irreplaceable. Removing goal scorers and playmakers, he was the highest-ranked player in La Liga last season according to advanced stats site WhoScored.

Despite title chances, Kovac’s future uncertain at Bayern

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 17, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Despite leading Bayern Munich to the verge of two titles, Niko Kovac’s future as coach remains up in the air.

Bayern can clinch the Bundesliga title at home against Eintracht Frankfurt – Kovac’s former team – on Saturday, one week before the team’s German Cup final against Leipzig in Berlin.

But with persistent doubts over his authority and experience dogging his first season in charge, even a domestic double might not be enough. Bayern’s management has been less than convincing in its support for the 47-year-old Croat after a season in which the team hasn’t displayed the authority of before.

“We’ll see,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said earlier this month to repeated questions about Kovac’s future, adding that the club had bigger priorities for now. “At this time when we can achieve a lot and win two titles, we’d be well advised not to waste our energy on questions of personnel.”

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz-Rummenigge was also less than forthcoming in defending Kovac, saying he had “no problem with him” and warning, “at Bayern Munich, players, management and coaches have to deliver.”

Kovac has struggled for authority since Bayern went four games without a win in late September-early October. The club lashed out at the media on Oct. 19 for “derogatory, slanderous reporting” of its bad run, and felt compelled to address an Instagram post criticizing Kovac from Lisa Mueller, forward Thomas Mueller’s wife, for only using her husband as a substitute.

Kovac, who led Frankfurt to victory over his future club in last season’s German Cup final, is going for his first league title as coach. But his team missed the chance to clinch it in a scoreless draw at Leipzig last weekend and dropped points at relegated Nuremberg two weeks before.

That Bayern is still in contention has more to do with rival Borussia Dortmund’s inability to defend a lead. Dortmund led Bayern by nine points earlier in the season and has developed an inopportune habit of conceding late goals.

Dortmund could yet win the Bundesliga title with a victory at Borussia Moenchengladbach if Frankfurt beats Bayern in Munich at the same time.

Kovac, who played as a defensive midfielder for Bayern from 2001-03, said Thursday he was uninterested in the speculation over his coaching future.

“I’m totally independent. I don’t need to earn millions. Money is not my primary concern. Whatever comes, comes,” said Kovac, who has a contract at Bayern through 2021.

“I like this job and would like to fulfill my contract,” Kovac said. “And I’ve never given up on anything in my life – never.”

