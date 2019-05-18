Cillessen to replace De Gea at Man United?

Jasper Cillessen has emerged as a leading candidate to replace David De Gea at Manchester United.

De Gea has just one year left on his contract at United and the Spanish goalkeeper has yet to commit his future to the Old Trafford club. It is believed De Gea wants a new deal matching the $635,000 per week wages United’s top earner Alexis Sanchez is on.

A report from the Daily Record in Scotland states that Cillessen, 30, wants to leave Barcelona this summer and the Catalan club want $32 million plus performance based add ons for the Dutch international goalkeeper.

Would this be a good move?

It is clear DDG went through a rough spell at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, but he was named the PL’s best goalkeeper in five of the past seven seasons and United’s player of the season in four of the last five campaigns. His quality is undoubted and it is quite possible his poor recent form is due to uncertainty around his future.

But if it seems unlikely that De Gea will sign a new contract, United should cash in this summer. Real Madrid aren’t too happy with Thibaut Courtois and that seems like the most likely destination for DDG. That way United get at least $30 million for De Gea, and probably more if they play their cards right, and don’t run the risk of losing him for nothing next season.

As for Cillessen, the former Ajax star has spent three seasons as a back up for Marc-Andre ter Stegen at the Nou Camp and at his age he now needs to start playing regularly. He is good with his feet and is a regular starter for the Netherlands on the international stage.

De Gea has enjoyed an incredible career at Old Trafford and in recent seasons his heroics have kept United within touching distance of the top four and in the hunt for trophies.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports