FIFA approve Tyler Boyd’s one-time switch to USMNT

FIFA have approved Tyler Boyd’s one-time switch from New Zealand to the U.S. national team.

In a move which has surprised many, Boyd’s attacking prowess on the right wing will give USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter a solid option for this summer and beyond as he now cannot switch his allegiance back.

Boyd, 24, is a dual national of both New Zealand and the USA and has enjoyed an incredible run in the Turkish top-flight in recent months.

He is on loan at Turkish Super Lig club Ankaragucu from Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes, and has scored five times and added four assists in 13 games this season.

Boyd was born in New Zealand but grew up in California before heading back to his homeland at the age of 10.

He has previously played for the New Zealand youth national teams in official competitions, hence why the change of association needed to be verified by FIFA. Boyd has also made six friendly appearances for the All Whites.

What is Boyd all about?

Well, the video below gives you a good idea, as Boyd can cut in from the flank to score and assist and has plenty of power and pace to his game. This is something which should compliment the USMNT attack well, with Christian Pulisic’s trickery supporting the likes of Gyasi Zardes and Jozy Altidore up top.

Boyd’s switch is an exciting development for the USMNT ahead of the 2019 Gold Cup this summer.

