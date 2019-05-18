Guardiola confirms Man City players want to leave

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that several of his Manchester City stars could move on this summer.

After winning back-to-back Premier League titles in stunning fashion, there have been some incredible seasons from individuals in City’s squad but there are a few who have been out of the limelight.

Pep Guardiola admitted that he expects quite a few of his first team squad to move on this summer as they are unhappy with their playing time.

“Some movements we have to do for the next season because people want to leave. Players want to play,” Guardiola said. “They accept not playing for a period, but when the period is long it’s normal that they want to play more. I can’t assure that to anyone, so I understand completely.”

Some of the players said to be unhappy include Leroy Sane, Nicolas Otamendi, Fabian Delph, Danilo, Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan. It is tough for Guardiola to juggle his huge squad and keep everyone happy, but having such a hungry group of players has worked well as they’ve won four of the last five trophies available in the English domestic game.

In the case of Sane, Guardiola revealed that Man City have been trying to get him to sign a new contract for the last 18 months.

“Leroy we are one and a half years trying to sign his contract,” said Guardiola. “We want him. If you want to extend his contract, it’s because you want him. You’re not going to extend his contract because you don’t want him. It’s like Gundogan, for example – it’s the same case.”

Even after yet another amazing season where they racked up 98 points to win the Premier League and are on the verge of completing a historic domestic treble, there is a sense there will be a bigger change in this City squad compared to this time 12 months ago.

City made one major signing last summer with Riyad Mahrez coming in, but with Liverpool closing the gap on Guardiola’s boys in the PL and another season of disappointment in the Champions League, City know they have to freshen things up.

