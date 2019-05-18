LIVE, FA Cup Final: Man City v. Watford

Bayern Munich won their seventh-straight Bundesliga title on Saturday, as Niko Kovac’s side beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 on the final day to clinch the trophy in front of their own fans at the Allianz Arena for the first time since they moved there.

[ MORE: Bundesliga scores/table ]

Departing legends Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben both jumped off the bench in the second half and scored, as they signed off the incredible careers at the Bavarian giants in style.

Going into the final day Bayern knew a win would see them finish above Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table and they got off to a perfect start as Kingsley Coman put them 1-0 up with less than five minutes on the clock.

However, Frankfurt made things interesting as Sebastien Haller equalized just after the break. But moments later David Alaba made it 2-1 and Renato Sanches then added another as Bayern’s fans got the party started late on. Ribery and Robben, playing in their final game for Bayern, then scored to seal their emotional farewells in style.

Bayern’s latest title win was far tougher than their recent successes with Kovac’s side starting the season in poor form but they rallied to chase down Dortmund who had a nine-point lead at the top earlier in the campaign.

Dortmund did finish the season with a win to finish in second place and two points behind Bayern, with Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus scoring in the 2-0 win at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Elsewhere Bayer Leverkusen snuck into the top four as they won at Hertha Berlin to qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage at the expense of Monchengladbach who slipped to fifth on the final day. RB Leipzig finished third and qualified for the UCL group stage despite a defeat at Werder Bremen on the final day.

Frankfurt’s defeat at Bayern on the final day saw them slip down to eighth with a few minutes to go as 10-man Hoffenheim were winning 2-0 at Mainz… but then Mainz launched an incredible late comeback to win 4-2 as Frankfurt finished seventh and will now play in the Europa League qualifiers. Wolfsburg finished sixth after a huge 8-1 win against Augsburg and will play in the UEFA Europa League next season, as they finished level and points and just one goal behind Monchengladbach.

Nuremberg and Hannover were already long relegated to Bundesliga. 2, while Stuttgart finished 18th and will play in the relegation playoff.

Below are the results from the final 90 minutes of the Bundesliga season in full.

Bundesliga results, May 18

Bayern Munich 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Monchengladbach 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-1 Hannover 96

Hertha Berlin 1-5 Bayer Leverkusen

Mainz 4-2 Hoffenheim

SC Freiburg 5-1 Nuremberg

Schalke 0-0 Stuttgart

Werder Bremen 2-1 RB Leipzig

Wolfsburg 8-1 Augsburg

Follow @JPW_NBCSports