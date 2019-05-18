More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP

LIVE, FA Cup Final: Man City v. Watford

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2019, 11:54 AM EDT
The FA Cup final takes place on Saturday at Wembley Stadium as Manchester City and Watford do battle (kick off, 12 p.m. ET) for the final domestic trophy of the season in England.

[ LIVE: Follow the FA Cup final ]

If Man City and Pep Guardiola win they will secure a historic domestic treble of trophies, becoming the first team in the men’s game to win all three trophies available to English teams in the same season.

But Watford are more than capable of producing a shock win, with Javi Gracia‘s men possessing a solid defensive unit and the likes of Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu in attack who can cause City problems.

Below are the starting lineups from both teams, as Man City start Gabriel Jesus up front with Sergio Aguero on the bench. Watford start Pereyra, Deulofeu and Deeney in attack and Heurelho Gomes starts in goal in what could be his final game as a professional before retirement.

You can click on the link above to follow live updates from the final, while we will have reaction and analysis from Wembley.

LINEUPS

FIFA approve Tyler Boyd’s one-time switch to USMNT

US Soccer
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2019, 1:10 PM EDT
FIFA have approved Tyler Boyd’s one-time switch from New Zealand to the U.S. national team.

In a move which has surprised many, Boyd’s attacking prowess on the right wing will give USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter a solid option for this summer and beyond as he now cannot switch his allegiance back.

Boyd, 24, is a dual national of both New Zealand and the USA and has enjoyed an incredible run in the Turkish top-flight in recent months.

He is on loan at Turkish Super Lig club Ankaragucu from Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes, and has scored five times and added four assists in 13 games this season.

Boyd was born in New Zealand but grew up in California before heading back to his homeland at the age of 10.

He has previously played for the New Zealand youth national teams in official competitions, hence why the change of association needed to be verified by FIFA. Boyd has also made six friendly appearances for the All Whites.

What is Boyd all about?

Well, the video below gives you a good idea, as Boyd can cut in from the flank to score and assist and has plenty of power and pace to his game. This is something which should compliment the USMNT attack well, with Christian Pulisic’s trickery supporting the likes of Gyasi Zardes and Jozy Altidore up top.

Boyd’s switch is an exciting development for the USMNT ahead of the 2019 Gold Cup this summer.

VIDEO: Silva, Jesus put Man City on course for historic treble

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT
Watford had their moments, but it is Manchester City who took their chances early on in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

[ LIVE: Follow the FA Cup final

David Silva reacted to his own header quickly and his shot deflected off Kiko Femenia and into the far corner to put City 1-0 up against Watford and leave them 45 minutes away from completing a treble of domestic trophies.

Gabriel Jesus added another before the break as Heurelho Gomes allowed a cross to reach his far post and the Brazilian striker hooked the ball towards goal as Raheem Sterling lurked on the line. Jesus was given the goal as it had just crossed the line before Sterling arrived.

If the result holds City will be the first time in English history (in the men’s game) to win all three domestic trophies in the same season.

Click on the link above to follow the second half of the final at Wembley as Watford have cause City’s defense plenty of problems on the break.

Check out the goals from Silva and Jesus below, as El Mago delivered yet another crucial moment to set the Premier League champions on their way.

Heroes dazzle on farewell, as Bayern win seventh-straight Bundesliga title

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
Bayern Munich won their seventh-straight Bundesliga title on Saturday, as Niko Kovac’s side beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 on the final day to clinch the trophy in front of their own fans at the Allianz Arena for the first time since they moved there.

[ MORE: Bundesliga scores/table  ] 

Departing legends Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben both jumped off the bench in the second half and scored, as they signed off the incredible careers at the Bavarian giants in style.

Going into the final day Bayern knew a win would see them finish above Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table and they got off to a perfect start as Kingsley Coman put them 1-0 up with less than five minutes on the clock.

However, Frankfurt made things interesting as Sebastien Haller equalized just after the break. But moments later David Alaba made it 2-1 and Renato Sanches then added another as Bayern’s fans got the party started late on. Ribery and Robben, playing in their final game for Bayern, then scored to seal their emotional farewells in style.

Bayern’s latest title win was far tougher than their recent successes with Kovac’s side starting the season in poor form but they rallied to chase down Dortmund who had a nine-point lead at the top earlier in the campaign.

Dortmund did finish the season with a win to finish in second place and two points behind Bayern, with Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus scoring in the 2-0 win at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Elsewhere Bayer Leverkusen snuck into the top four as they won at Hertha Berlin to qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage at the expense of Monchengladbach who slipped to fifth on the final day. RB Leipzig finished third and qualified for the UCL group stage despite a defeat at Werder Bremen on the final day.

Frankfurt’s defeat at Bayern on the final day saw them slip down to eighth with a few minutes to go as 10-man Hoffenheim were winning 2-0 at Mainz… but then Mainz launched an incredible late comeback to win 4-2 as Frankfurt finished seventh and will now play in the Europa League qualifiers. Wolfsburg finished sixth after a huge 8-1 win against Augsburg and will play in the UEFA Europa League next season, as they finished level and points and just one goal behind Monchengladbach.

Nuremberg and Hannover were already long relegated to Bundesliga. 2, while Stuttgart finished 18th and will play in the relegation playoff.

Below are the results from the final 90 minutes of the Bundesliga season in full.

Bundesliga results, May 18

Bayern Munich 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-1 Hannover 96
Hertha Berlin 1-5 Bayer Leverkusen
Mainz 4-2 Hoffenheim
SC Freiburg 5-1 Nuremberg
Schalke 0-0 Stuttgart
Werder Bremen 2-1 RB Leipzig
Wolfsburg 8-1 Augsburg

Cillessen to replace De Gea at Man United?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2019, 10:52 AM EDT
Jasper Cillessen has emerged as a leading candidate to replace David De Gea at Manchester United.

De Gea has just one year left on his contract at United and the Spanish goalkeeper has yet to commit his future to the Old Trafford club. It is believed De Gea wants a new deal matching the $635,000 per week wages United’s top earner Alexis Sanchez is on.

A report from the Daily Record in Scotland states that Cillessen, 30, wants to leave Barcelona this summer and the Catalan club want $32 million plus performance based add ons for the Dutch international goalkeeper.

Would this be a good move?

It is clear DDG went through a rough spell at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, but he was named the PL’s best goalkeeper in five of the past seven seasons and United’s player of the season in four of the last five campaigns. His quality is undoubted and it is quite possible his poor recent form is due to uncertainty around his future.

But if it seems unlikely that De Gea will sign a new contract, United should cash in this summer. Real Madrid aren’t too happy with Thibaut Courtois and that seems like the most likely destination for DDG. That way United get at least $30 million for De Gea, and probably more if they play their cards right, and don’t run the risk of losing him for nothing next season.

As for Cillessen, the former Ajax star has spent three seasons as a back up for Marc-Andre ter Stegen at the Nou Camp and at his age he now needs to start playing regularly. He is good with his feet and is a regular starter for the Netherlands on the international stage.

De Gea has enjoyed an incredible career at Old Trafford and in recent seasons his heroics have kept United within touching distance of the top four and in the hunt for trophies.