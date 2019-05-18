More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Pep: Domestic treble harder than winning Champions League

By Nicholas MendolaMay 18, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT
Manchester City won its third tournament of the season on Saturday, battering Watford 6-0 at Wembley Stadium to add an FA Cup to its League Cup and Premier League titles.

[ RECAP: Man City 6-0 Watford ]

In doing so, City is the first club to win a domestic treble. Manager Pep Guardiola wants to win every competition he enters, but said winning all three is extra special.

“I love the Champions League but it is more difficult to do what we have done than to win the Champions League,” Guardiola said.

Wait, what?

From ManCity.com:

“It’s not easy being there every three days. We lacked a little bit of energy but it’s normal. It’s been so tough this week. We could not have had more energy but we kept it at the right time.”

Well, that makes sense. Whereas Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp risked less with his cup lineups, knowing his desire for the Premier League and Champions League, Guardiola’s lineups were aimed at winning everything.

And that’s largely why they’ve done it. City might’ve needed penalty kicks to beat Chelsea in the League Cup Final and a John Stones clearance to win the Premier League (or a Vincent Kompany thunderbolt), but the treble is impressive.

Finlay goal gives Minnesota win over former club Columbus (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMay 18, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT
It had to be him.

As Columbus continues to search for itself under new management, it’s no surprise that one of its old heroes broke its heart on Saturday.

Ethan Finlay, he of the 166 Crew appearances before being traded to Minnesota United, said earlier this week, “I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t want to beat up on them pretty bad.”

So of course Finlay scored a 70th minute tap-in to give his Loons a 1-0 win over Columbus on Saturday in St. Paul. It wasn’t “pretty bad,” but it probably felt pretty good.

The goal was Finlay’s first of the season for United, keeping the hosts unbeaten at home.

Columbus falls to 1-5 away from home under Caleb Porter, and has won just once in its last seven outings.

Brighton ready to pay release clause for Swans manager

By Nicholas MendolaMay 18, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT
Brighton and Hove Albion is ready to bring one of England’s brightest managerial prospects into the Premier League.

The Seagulls are set to pay a $3 million release clause to lure Graham Potter away from Swansea City, one year after the manager left Swedish club Ostersunds FK.

Potter was 35 when he was hired by the Swedish club in 2010, and helped Ostersunds to three promotions before moving to Wales in 2018.

Swans finished 10th this season, its first in the Championship after relegation from the Premier League.

Brighton regressed in a big way during the second half of this season, and remains in the top flight largely because Cardiff City was unable to take advantage of the Seagulls’ huge struggles.

The report says Swansea offered Potter a new deal to stay at the Liberty Stadium, but the manager wants to try the Premier League.

If he takes the job, Potter will manage against one of his former clubs; Potter played eight times for Southampton in the Premier League.

AC Milan boss Gattuso insists fifth “not a failure”

By Kyle BonnMay 18, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT
For a solid four months, it appeared AC Milan was on track for a return to the Champions League for the first time in six years. Then, it all fell apart.

Still, manager Gennaro Gattuso is insisting their season is not a failure, adamant that a fifth-placed finish would not be considered a disappointment for the club. His reasoning will not be exactly endearing to fans.

“Fifth place absolutely wouldn’t be a failure, not because I want credit myself, plus what would Roma and Lazio say?” Gattuso said during his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s game against Frosinone. “There’s regret because for two months we’ve had our fate in our hands and we dropped so many points, but it’s not a failure.”

Milan was as high as third place in the Serie A table in mid-March and seemed close to wrapping up a return to Champions League play, but a stretch of one win in seven league matches saw them tumble down into the crowded battle below, with Atalanta, Roma, Torino, and Lazio all in a pack. AC Milan now sits sixth, and while they still remain in the mix for the fourth position, they would need to make up a three-point deficit in just two matches. Fifth-placed Roma drew today, so they can jump to fifth with a win against Frosinone.

Milan was a European powerhouse for decades until the club declined following its 2007 Champions League victory, ultimately falling out of the running for Europe’s top competition, with just a few Europa League appearances since 2014. Gattuso’s comparison to Lazio and Roma, two strong Italian clubs without Milan’s history, is bound to infuriate fans, along with his acceptance of the club’s shortcomings.

The late-season collapse has called Gattuso’s job security into question, but he said that will wait until the end of the season. “Both the club and I have put aside our small talk to reach our objective,” Gattuso said during the presser. “There will be time to talk about the future.”

“There are two games left and we’re still playing for our objective.”

Wondolowski sets MLS career scoring record with four-goal performance

By Kyle BonnMay 18, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT
San Jose Earthquakes striker Chris Wondolowski drew level with Landon Donovan on the all-time Major League Soccer career scoring chart with his 21st minute opener against the Chicago Fire on Saturday, and then exploded past the record with a four-goal haul on the day.

The first goal was the 145th of his MLS career, tying Donovan’s mark set in 2016 at the end of his return to the Los Angeles Galaxy. He then blew past the milestone after the halftime break, scoring a second-half hat-trick to complete the rousing victory.

Wondolowski, now 36 years old – just one behind Donovan – has over 300 career appearances for the Earthquakes, joining in 2005 and playing 11 seasons for the club, just interrupted by a three-year stint with the Houston Dynamo over a decade ago. All but four of his career MLS goals have come for the lone franchise.

The performance marks the first time Wondolowski has scored four goals in a game in his career, and represents his fourth career MLS hat-trick.

Owning 35 caps and 11 goals for the United States national team, Wondo has been known throughout his career as a quintessential target man, and his playing style is often a hot-button topic for USMNT fans who enjoy debating the merits of his goalscoring talents against his streaky return and other contributions. Saturday’s record-tying goal was a perfect encapsulation of his abilities, contributing just a tap-in at the far post but always in the right position to do so.

Wondolowski’s miss late in the game against Belgium in the 2014 World Cup knockout stage is forever part of his legacy, but his career longevity, goalscoring tally, and contributions to the domestic game should not be left out of the conversation, now on 148 MLS goals.

The goals against Chicago on Saturday are the first of the season for Wondolowski, who had lost his place in the starting lineup for the goal drought. Wondo started the first four games of the seasons – all losses for San Jose – and since he dropped from the starting lineup, the team has lost just twice in eight games, winning four.