Spain: Luis Enrique staying despite personal problem

Associated PressMay 18, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) The Spanish soccer federation has dismissed concerns about coach Luis Enrique leaving the national team.

The federation has not considered replacing him despite his long absence for personal reasons, it said on Friday.

Luis Enrique missed the first round of qualifiers for the European Championship this year and will miss the next round in June because of an undisclosed personal problem.

“The federation remains fully committed with the coach of the national team,” federation sports director Jose Francisco Molina said. “The federation never considered making a change and our position has been relayed to him. The mutual commitment remains intact. For us there were never any doubts, and we hope to be able to count on the coach for a long time.”

Molina dismissed Spanish media reports the federation was looking for a possible replacement for the coach, and said Luis Enrique has also never showed any sign he was considering leaving the national team.

“It never came up,” Molina said. “The mutual goal is to remain together.”

Molina said there was no timeline for Luis Enrique’s return, adding that during “this difficult moment” the federation is making sure it gives its unconditional support to him.

Neither the federation nor Luis Enrique have disclosed details about the problem that has kept him sidelined since March, when he had to abandon the team camp just before its qualifying match at Malta.

Molina spoke before assistant coach Robert Moreno made the squad announcement for the qualifiers against the Faeroe Islands and Sweden in June.

Moreno said Luis Enrique remains very active and in close communication with his staff, and made all the final decisions regarding the players summoned on Friday. He said the coach will continue to follow the team’s practices and matches remotely.

“He is still working with us, the dynamic remains the same,” said Moreno, who also replaced Luis Enrique on the bench in the first two qualifiers. “We’ll have him close to us throughout the training camp.”

Spain plays at the Faeroe Islands on June 7, then hosts Sweden at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium three days later. It leads Group F with six points, two more than Sweden and three more than both Romania and Malta.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Guardiola confirms Man City players want to leave

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2019, 8:53 AM EDT
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that several of his Manchester City stars could move on this summer.

After winning back-to-back Premier League titles in stunning fashion, there have been some incredible seasons from individuals in City’s squad but there are a few who have been out of the limelight.

Pep Guardiola admitted that he expects quite a few of his first team squad to move on this summer as they are unhappy with their playing time.

“Some movements we have to do for the next season because people want to leave. Players want to play,” Guardiola said. “They accept not playing for a period, but when the period is long it’s normal that they want to play more. I can’t assure that to anyone, so I understand completely.”

Some of the players said to be unhappy include Leroy Sane, Nicolas Otamendi, Fabian Delph, Danilo, Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan. It is tough for Guardiola to juggle his huge squad and keep everyone happy, but having such a hungry group of players has worked well as they’ve won four of the last five trophies available in the English domestic game.

In the case of Sane, Guardiola revealed that Man City have been trying to get him to sign a new contract for the last 18 months.

“Leroy we are one and a half years trying to sign his contract,” said Guardiola. “We want him. If you want to extend his contract, it’s because you want him. You’re not going to extend his contract because you don’t want him. It’s like Gundogan, for example – it’s the same case.”

Even after yet another amazing season where they racked up 98 points to win the Premier League and are on the verge of completing a historic domestic treble, there is a sense there will be a bigger change in this City squad compared to this time 12 months ago.

City made one major signing last summer with Riyad Mahrez coming in, but with Liverpool closing the gap on Guardiola’s boys in the PL and another season of disappointment in the Champions League, City know they have to freshen things up.

Liverpool’s Lallana wants Southampton return

By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT
Frustrated with a lack of playing time for Jurgen Klopp‘s high-flying Reds, Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana would like to go back home.

Lallana, 31, couldn’t record a goal nor assist in just under 600 minutes this season, a couple of hundred minutes more than he found in 2017-18.

This after a strong trio of seasons with the Reds following a $32 million buy from Southampton, and now Saints look to welcome him back.

Liverpool wants a reported $17 million, which seems a touch high.

Lallana is a Saints legend, having helped the club rise from League One to the Premier League. He posted nine goals and eight assists in his lone PL campaign for the St. Mary’s outfit.

Saints brought Danny Ings home last summer, so perhaps there’s another reunion on deck.

Bargain buys: Relegated players for Premier League clubs to target

By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT
This season, it was Ben Foster arriving at Watford from West Brom and Xherdan Shaqiri switching from Stoke City to Liverpool.

Before that, it was Harry Maguire from Hull City to Leicester, and Jordan Pickford from Sunderland to Everton. Idrissa Gana Gueye from Aston Villa to Everton before that.

Yes nearly every year, at least one player from a relegated squad becomes a difference maker of some repute on a safe Premier League side.

So who will it be this year? Here are some candidates, though several may look to help their clubs rebound back to the top flight.

Neil Etheridge, GK, Cardiff City — The PL’s first Filipino player nearly kept the goal-starved Bluebirds in the top flight, somewhat similar to Lukasz Fabianski‘s work at Swans before moving to West Ham. Is there a spot for him somewhere in the top tier?

Philip Billing, CM, Huddersfield Town — The Swiss defensive midfielder averaged 2.7 tackles and two interceptions per game for the Terriers, and is just 22 years old.

Victor Camarasa, MF, Cardiff City — Five goals and four assists for a side that couldn’t find the back of the net shouldn’t be scoff material. At just 24, someone should take a look.

Aaron Mooy, CM, Huddersfield Town — Capable of unleashing a rocket, the former Man City pupil wasn’t as good in year two at the John Smith’s Stadium. Most weren’t.

Callum Paterson, DF, Cardiff City —  Also just 24, the versatile Scot can deputize at defense, midfield, and occasionally forward for his new side.

Ryan Babel, FW, Fulham — The winger may be 32, but did he ever look quite this good on his first run through the Premier League. Five goals and three assists in 16 appearances following a mid-season transfer.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, MF, Fulham — He’s a bit of a card accumulator, but Fulham was better with him than without him. The 23-year-old was also outstanding at Marseille in the Ligue 1 club’s run to last season’s Europa League Final.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, FW, Fulham — He’s now scored and angered defenses on two offense-hungry clubs, and rang up 11 goals while nabbing an almost silly 6.5 aerial wins per match. He’s still only 24.

USMNT midfielder Williams not retained by Huddersfield Town

By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT
Danny Williams‘ tenure with the Terriers is complete.

The 30-year-old German American midfielder was one of five players released by Huddersfield Town on Friday, days after their final Premier League match.

[ MORE: Williams with our own JPW ]

Williams was a significant factor in the Terriers’ beating the drop in 2017-18, but injuries and a coaching change combined to limit him to just six appearance this season.

He scored an FA Cup goal for Huddersfield last season, but made just one start before suffering a knee injury in his sophomore campaign.

Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and forward Laurent Depoitre were two other notable names not retained by Huddersfield, who also axed Erik Durm and Jack Payne.