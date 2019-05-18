More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Transfer rumor roundup: Wilson to Everton; Kannemann to Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2019, 9:44 AM EDT
The Premier League transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are going to start kicking up a few notches.

Premier League highlights

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the PL…

Everton will clearly be on the hunt for a new central striker this summer as Marco Silva‘s men have already been linked with a move for Aleksandar Mitrovic in the offseason.

Add Callum Wilson to the list.

A report from the Sun says that the Toffees want to sign Bournemouth’s top goalscorer for a fee of around $50 million, but they may have to sell midfielder Idrissa Gueye to fund the move. Gueye was one of the Toffees’ best performers this season but PSG have long been linked with a move for the 29-year-old Senegalese midfielder. Now may be the right time to cash in, as Silva

Wilson, 27, had his best-ever tally of Premier League goals in the 2018-19 campaign with 15 and has broken into the England national team. His pace and power would certainly suit Everton’s penchant for rapid counters and compared to their current striking options (Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun) he is much more prolific.

Arsenal is said to be closing in a move for a new center back, which will be music to the ears of Gunners fans across the world.

A report from CalcioMercato in Italy says that Arsenal have opened talks to sign Argentine defender Walter Kannemann from Brazilian side Gremio.

The report says Arsenal want to pay around $14 million for the 28-year-old, who previously played for Atlas in Liga MX and was key in Gremio’s Copa Libertadores success last season. Kannemann has won five caps for the Argentine national team and Arsenal badly need to improve their defensive record as they conceded 51 goals in the 2018-19 season and that was the main reason they finished fifth in the table.

With former Arsenal midfielder Edu rumored to be arriving as their sporting director over the summer, this move makes sense.

Shopping in the South American market will certainly be more sensible, financially, for Arsenal and unless Unai Emery‘s side beat Chelsea in the Europa League final to qualify for the Champions League, the reality is that they will have less cash to spend once again over the summer if they aren’t dinning at European soccer’s top table.

FIFA approve Tyler Boyd’s one-time switch to USMNT

US Soccer
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2019, 1:10 PM EDT
FIFA have approved Tyler Boyd’s one-time switch from New Zealand to the U.S. national team.

In a move which has surprised many, Boyd’s attacking prowess on the right wing will give USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter a solid option for this summer and beyond as he now cannot switch his allegiance back.

Boyd, 24, is a dual national of both New Zealand and the USA and has enjoyed an incredible run in the Turkish top-flight in recent months.

He is on loan at Turkish Super Lig club Ankaragucu from Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes, and has scored five times and added four assists in 13 games this season.

Boyd was born in New Zealand but grew up in California before heading back to his homeland at the age of 10.

He has previously played for the New Zealand youth national teams in official competitions, hence why the change of association needed to be verified by FIFA. Boyd has also made six friendly appearances for the All Whites.

What is Boyd all about?

Well, the video below gives you a good idea, as Boyd can cut in from the flank to score and assist and has plenty of power and pace to his game. This is something which should compliment the USMNT attack well, with Christian Pulisic’s trickery supporting the likes of Gyasi Zardes and Jozy Altidore up top.

Boyd’s switch is an exciting development for the USMNT ahead of the 2019 Gold Cup this summer.

VIDEO: Silva, Jesus put Man City on course for historic treble

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT
Watford had their moments, but it is Manchester City who took their chances early on in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

LIVE: Follow the FA Cup final

David Silva reacted to his own header quickly and his shot deflected off Kiko Femenia and into the far corner to put City 1-0 up against Watford and leave them 45 minutes away from completing a treble of domestic trophies.

Gabriel Jesus added another before the break as Heurelho Gomes allowed a cross to reach his far post and the Brazilian striker hooked the ball towards goal as Raheem Sterling lurked on the line. Jesus was given the goal as it had just crossed the line before Sterling arrived.

If the result holds City will be the first time in English history (in the men’s game) to win all three domestic trophies in the same season.

Click on the link above to follow the second half of the final at Wembley as Watford have cause City’s defense plenty of problems on the break.

Check out the goals from Silva and Jesus below, as El Mago delivered yet another crucial moment to set the Premier League champions on their way.

LIVE, FA Cup Final: Man City v. Watford

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2019, 11:54 AM EDT
The FA Cup final takes place on Saturday at Wembley Stadium as Manchester City and Watford do battle (kick off, 12 p.m. ET) for the final domestic trophy of the season in England.

LIVE: Follow the FA Cup final

If Man City and Pep Guardiola win they will secure a historic domestic treble of trophies, becoming the first team in the men’s game to win all three trophies available to English teams in the same season.

But Watford are more than capable of producing a shock win, with Javi Gracia‘s men possessing a solid defensive unit and the likes of Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu in attack who can cause City problems.

Below are the starting lineups from both teams, as Man City start Gabriel Jesus up front with Sergio Aguero on the bench. Watford start Pereyra, Deulofeu and Deeney in attack and Heurelho Gomes starts in goal in what could be his final game as a professional before retirement.

You can click on the link above to follow live updates from the final, while we will have reaction and analysis from Wembley.

LINEUPS

Heroes dazzle on farewell, as Bayern win seventh-straight Bundesliga title

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
Bayern Munich won their seventh-straight Bundesliga title on Saturday, as Niko Kovac’s side beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 on the final day to clinch the trophy in front of their own fans at the Allianz Arena for the first time since they moved there.

MORE: Bundesliga scores/table 

Departing legends Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben both jumped off the bench in the second half and scored, as they signed off the incredible careers at the Bavarian giants in style.

Going into the final day Bayern knew a win would see them finish above Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table and they got off to a perfect start as Kingsley Coman put them 1-0 up with less than five minutes on the clock.

However, Frankfurt made things interesting as Sebastien Haller equalized just after the break. But moments later David Alaba made it 2-1 and Renato Sanches then added another as Bayern’s fans got the party started late on. Ribery and Robben, playing in their final game for Bayern, then scored to seal their emotional farewells in style.

Bayern’s latest title win was far tougher than their recent successes with Kovac’s side starting the season in poor form but they rallied to chase down Dortmund who had a nine-point lead at the top earlier in the campaign.

Dortmund did finish the season with a win to finish in second place and two points behind Bayern, with Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus scoring in the 2-0 win at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Elsewhere Bayer Leverkusen snuck into the top four as they won at Hertha Berlin to qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage at the expense of Monchengladbach who slipped to fifth on the final day. RB Leipzig finished third and qualified for the UCL group stage despite a defeat at Werder Bremen on the final day.

Frankfurt’s defeat at Bayern on the final day saw them slip down to eighth with a few minutes to go as 10-man Hoffenheim were winning 2-0 at Mainz… but then Mainz launched an incredible late comeback to win 4-2 as Frankfurt finished seventh and will now play in the Europa League qualifiers. Wolfsburg finished sixth after a huge 8-1 win against Augsburg and will play in the UEFA Europa League next season, as they finished level and points and just one goal behind Monchengladbach.

Nuremberg and Hannover were already long relegated to Bundesliga. 2, while Stuttgart finished 18th and will play in the relegation playoff.

Below are the results from the final 90 minutes of the Bundesliga season in full.

Bundesliga results, May 18

Bayern Munich 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-1 Hannover 96
Hertha Berlin 1-5 Bayer Leverkusen
Mainz 4-2 Hoffenheim
SC Freiburg 5-1 Nuremberg
Schalke 0-0 Stuttgart
Werder Bremen 2-1 RB Leipzig
Wolfsburg 8-1 Augsburg