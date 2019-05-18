Transfer rumor roundup: Wilson to Everton; Kannemann to Arsenal

The Premier League transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are going to start kicking up a few notches.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the PL…

Everton will clearly be on the hunt for a new central striker this summer as Marco Silva‘s men have already been linked with a move for Aleksandar Mitrovic in the offseason.

Add Callum Wilson to the list.

A report from the Sun says that the Toffees want to sign Bournemouth’s top goalscorer for a fee of around $50 million, but they may have to sell midfielder Idrissa Gueye to fund the move. Gueye was one of the Toffees’ best performers this season but PSG have long been linked with a move for the 29-year-old Senegalese midfielder. Now may be the right time to cash in, as Silva

Wilson, 27, had his best-ever tally of Premier League goals in the 2018-19 campaign with 15 and has broken into the England national team. His pace and power would certainly suit Everton’s penchant for rapid counters and compared to their current striking options (Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun) he is much more prolific.

Arsenal is said to be closing in a move for a new center back, which will be music to the ears of Gunners fans across the world.

A report from CalcioMercato in Italy says that Arsenal have opened talks to sign Argentine defender Walter Kannemann from Brazilian side Gremio.

The report says Arsenal want to pay around $14 million for the 28-year-old, who previously played for Atlas in Liga MX and was key in Gremio’s Copa Libertadores success last season. Kannemann has won five caps for the Argentine national team and Arsenal badly need to improve their defensive record as they conceded 51 goals in the 2018-19 season and that was the main reason they finished fifth in the table.

With former Arsenal midfielder Edu rumored to be arriving as their sporting director over the summer, this move makes sense.

Shopping in the South American market will certainly be more sensible, financially, for Arsenal and unless Unai Emery‘s side beat Chelsea in the Europa League final to qualify for the Champions League, the reality is that they will have less cash to spend once again over the summer if they aren’t dinning at European soccer’s top table.

