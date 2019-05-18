More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Wondolowski sets MLS career scoring record with four-goal performance

By Kyle BonnMay 18, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT
San Jose Earthquakes striker Chris Wondolowski drew level with Landon Donovan on the all-time Major League Soccer career scoring chart with his 21st minute opener against the Chicago Fire on Saturday, and then exploded past the record with a four-goal haul on the day.

The first goal was the 145th of his MLS career, tying Donovan’s mark set in 2016 at the end of his return to the Los Angeles Galaxy. He then blew past the milestone after the halftime break, scoring a second-half hat-trick to complete the rousing victory.

Wondolowski, now 36 years old – just one behind Donovan – has over 300 career appearances for the Earthquakes, joining in 2005 and playing 11 seasons for the club, just interrupted by a three-year stint with the Houston Dynamo over a decade ago. All but four of his career MLS goals have come for the lone franchise.

The performance marks the first time Wondolowski has scored four goals in a game in his career, and represents his fourth career MLS hat-trick.

Owning 35 caps and 11 goals for the United States national team, Wondo has been known throughout his career as a quintessential target man, and his playing style is often a hot-button topic for USMNT fans who enjoy debating the merits of his goalscoring talents against his streaky return and other contributions. Saturday’s record-tying goal was a perfect encapsulation of his abilities, contributing just a tap-in at the far post but always in the right position to do so.

Wondolowski’s miss late in the game against Belgium in the 2014 World Cup knockout stage is forever part of his legacy, but his career longevity, goalscoring tally, and contributions to the domestic game should not be left out of the conversation, now on 148 MLS goals.

The goals against Chicago on Saturday are the first of the season for Wondolowski, who had lost his place in the starting lineup for the goal drought. Wondo started the first four games of the seasons – all losses for San Jose – and since he dropped from the starting lineup, the team has lost just twice in eight games, winning four.

Roma slips in race for Champions League place

By Kyle BonnMay 18, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT
AS Roma could be in serious trouble in the race for a Champions League race with just a week to go after a 0-0 draw at 10th-placed Sassuolo in heavy rain.

The visitors came close, as Edin Dzeko and Justin Kluivert both found iron, each hitting the post in the second half, while a potential Federico Fazio stoppage time winner was pulled back after Dzeko was ruled offside. Otherwise, the Roma attack offered little up front despite the high stakes of the match.

The draw pegs Roma back after a confidence-boosting win over Juventus the week before and sees their Champions League hopes placed on life support. They currently sit fifth in the table, a point behind fourth-placed Atalanta with all other top-nine teams set to play tomorrow. While Atalanta is forced to visit confirmed champions Juventus in Turin, sixth-placed AC Milan could leap into fifth with a win over relegated Frosinone.

Claudio Ranieri took over Roma in early March with the club in fifth, and he has been unable to resurrect their season to the club’s lofty standards. A brutal stretch in March saw the club lose three of four, and while they haven’t lost in the eight league matches since, the four draws in that span have been lethal. Roma has competed in the Champions League each of the last five seasons, reaching the knockout stage in three of the last four.

The draw completes a brutal week for the club which announced days ago that team legend Daniele de Rossi would depart at age 35 after 15 seasons with Roma.

Hegerberg hat-trick leads Lyon to women’s Champions League title

By Kyle BonnMay 18, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT
Lyon won its fourth straight women’s Champions League title behind a hat-trick from defending Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg as they topped Barcelona 4-1 in Budapest.

The game got out of hand early, as Lyon bagged all four of its scores in the opening half-hour, cruising from that point on. German international Dzsenifer Marozsan opened the scoring just five minutes in, and Hegerberg took over from there, striking twice in the opening 20 minutes before a 30th minute goal sealed the deal.

Marozsan’s goal was an emotional one, a crowd favorite being from the city originally. The opener was assisted on a cross from Shanice van de Sanden, who picked up the first two assists in a brilliant supporting role from the start.

The matchup was billed as a face-off between Hegerberg and Barcelona forward Lieke Martens – winner of the 2017 FIFA Women’s Player of the Year award before the Ballon d’Or was introduced – but it was no contest as Martens missed a 68th minute effort, forced to wait until the 89th minute to provide her contribution, an assist on the consolation goal by Asisat Oshoala. England striker Toni Duggan also featured in the match for Barcelona, but she missed a chance in the opening minutes for Barcelona before Lyon took control, and Duggan was withdrawn with 20 minutes to go.

Barcelona’s project is still a model for others around Europe, having only introduced its women’s side in 2015 and building a solid base, but the gulf in talent was exposed in Budapest Saturday in their first European final. Lyon, meanwhile, hasn’t lost a competitive match in nearly a year, falling to Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in last year’s Coupe de France Feminine final.

Justification in the air amid Man City’s historic treble

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT
LONDON — Until their name is cleared by UEFA, questions will remain about Manchester City’s incredible domestic treble. Justification was in the air at Wembley on Saturday.



Moments after hammering Watford to win the FA Cup to complete something no other men’s team in English history had achieved, Pep Guardiola was asked questions, rightly so, about City’s achievements on the pitch being diminished by ongoing investigations off the pitch.

It is something you just can’t ignore.

At the final whistle at Wembley, a Man City fan somehow burst into the press seating area and as he was being escorted away by security he accused the media of ignoring Man City winning the domestic treble, saying that “Mo Salah will be on the back pages” tomorrow. That exchanged summed up the feeling of a large portion of Man City fans right now. Just check their responses on social media.

City are a club in full justification mood as they celebrate the most glorious season in their history.

With UEFA opening up another investigation into allegations of City deliberately circumventing financial fair flay (FFP) rules, a decision on what punishment they will receive is imminent after UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) has referred City to the CFCB adjudicatory chamber.

A minimum one-year ban from the Champions League has been reportedly recommended, and Guardiola is ready for any punishment coming their way.

“We are not guilty until proven,” Guardiola said. “When I say this squad make the first step forward with Sheikh Mansour, definitely. You can’t do that without top players. No way. Money helps to buy the incredible players we have. After that, we wait. If we are punished we will accept it. But I listen to my chairman and listen to my CEO and they give me the arguments why they are under investigation, and I trust them. When they tell me that we absolutely followed the rules, I believe them. If the opponent and contenders believe just money does that, it is okay.”

Guardiola was then asked about allegations that Roberto Mancini received separate payments from Abu Dhabi while he was in charge of Man City, and if he himself had ever been involved in similar payments, something he hadn’t answered previously when asked.

City’s boss wasn’t a fan of being asked that question minutes after completing the League Cup, Premier League and FA Cup treble.

“Do you know the question you are asking to me? Do you know the question you are asking me? If I received money from another situation right now, today. Honestly,” Guardiola fumed. “Do you think I deserve to have this type of question, what happened with Roberto I don’t know, the day I win the treble about if I received money in other situations…”

These questions will go on and City will continue to see their amazing victories, performances and trophies won on the pitch undermined until they are proven once and for all not guilty of the allegations brought about by the investigations brought up again after more details were released via Football Leaks.

Their fans feel like the achievements of their team aren’t lauded enough by the media, and the strong statements of the club against UEFA have put up a fence between themselves and the rest of the soccer world.

Guardiola’s achievement of winning the treble this season should not go without huge praise. Finances aside, he has created a remarkable team which is capable of ripping up the record books once again next season.

The Spanish coach admitted that this season wasn’t his best as a manager (that title will surely go to the 2008-09 campaign when he won the treble, including the Champions League, at Barcelona), but did take a shot at Liverpool and Tottenham reaching the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1, as City were denied a chance to win an even more historic quadruple.

“I wouldn’t say the best, but one of the best, sure,” Guardiola said. “In 10 months, to play in all competitions, and the fact that none of the other incredible teams have done this in this country, to be the first means that if one team is able to do that, another team is going to be able to repeat. We were the first and it means to be consistent every three days. I love the Champions League, but to do this is more difficult than winning the Champions League. We did it.”

Pep is following City’s fans and officials in feeling the need to add extra justification to their historic season.

Wolves qualify for Europa League

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT
Next season Wolverhampton Wanderers will play in Europe for the first time since 1981.

Courtesy of Manchester City’s victory against Watford in the FA Cup final, and their seventh place finish in the Premier League this season, Wolves will now compete in the UEFA Europa League from the second-qualifying round in 2019-20.

Wolves have enjoyed a fantastic season back in the top-flight, as Nuno Espirito Santo led his newly-promoted side to some huge victories against teams from the top six with Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota leading the way up front.

The likes of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Conor Coady, Matt Doherty and Rui Patricio also dazzled, as Wolves will aim to try and push into the top six next season.

Wolves are going on a European tour, with the first leg of the second qualifying round to be played on July 25 and the second leg on August 1.