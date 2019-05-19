Man City, Liverpool to contest Community Shield in August

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League’s opening act is going to be a headliner.

Manchester City will meet Liverpool in an extremely early litmus test for both clubs when the Community Shield is staged on Aug. 3 or 4 at Wembley Stadium.

Traditionally pitting the Premier League champions against the FA Cup champions, Man City’s capture of the domestic treble means its opponent is the second-place team from the table.

And so Wembley will be red and sky blue in early August, as Liverpool looks to exact some measure of revenge after seeing its incredible season come up one point short of the title.

City holds the trophy, having beaten Chelsea 2-0 in August, while Liverpool’s bid for its 16th shield will be its first time in the match since 2006.

