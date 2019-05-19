No Champions League could lead Lacazette from Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette could leave Arsenal if the Gunners fail to win a place in the UEFA Champions League.
So says a report out of The London Evening Standard, which notes that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid would be interested in bringing the Frenchman to La Liga.
Arsenal will participate in next season’s Europa League unless it beats Chelsea in this season UEL Final on May 29 in Baku.
Lacazette, 27, has 19 goals and 13 assists for Arsenal this season and struck up a tremendous partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He has not played in the Champions League since 2016-17.
Arsenal is being linked with a big attacking target, too, and is said to be intrigued with Ajax boss Marc Overmars comments that Hakim Ziyech will be allowed to leave if his $28 million release clause is met. From The Evening Standard:
“He is in focus because of his achievements in the Champions League. Many big clubs are buzzing around him, We promised Hakim that we would agree if there is a good transfer,” Overmars told the Dutch De Telegraaf newspaper.
Ziyech has played his entire career in the Dutch Eredivisie between Heerenveen, Twente, and Ajax. He has 12 goals in 23 caps for Morocco and scored five times for Ajax in the Champions League to go with 16 league goals.
Bournemouth is already busy in the transfer market.
Eddie Howe‘s men have added a $16.5 million defender from Championship outfit Bristol City and may soon swoop to buy a $19 million goalkeeper from a Premier League rival.
The latter target is reported as Nick Pope, part of a deep Burnley goalkeeping corps that includes Tom Heaton and Joe Hart.
The former would be Lloyd Kelly, who racked up more than 2300 minutes for Bristol and is expected to represent England with the U-21 side this summer.
Primarily a left back but capable of defending centrally, Kelly has 48 first team appearances with two goals and two assists to his name.
From The Bournemouth Echo:
“I’m still young and developing as a player but at the same time I feel like this is probably the best place for me to develop those skills, especially being around a Premier League team and playing Premier League sides,” Kelly said. “I feel like it will speed up that process a bit more.”
Zinedine Zidane bristled when asked why he did not use Gareth Bale on Sunday in what could’ve been the Welsh forward’s last home match for Real Madrid.
It’s worth noting that Real had just lost 2-0 to Real Betis at the Bernabeu, and Zidane couldn’t have been in a decent mood as the wayward side finished third on the table.
The 29-year-old Bale did not play in Real’s final three matches of the season, was blanked in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against Ajax, and has not scored since March. He finished the season with 14 goals and six assists in 42 appearances. From The Manchester Evening News:
“I have counted on other players in more in recent weeks, and if I had a fourth substitute today I would not have brought him on.
“I make these decisions when it is right to do so, and I must act in the best interests of the team at all times.”
Zidane would not commit to Bale being with Madrid for their preseason tour of the United States, saying “anything could happen” while insinuating that the player was part of Real’s past.
The Premier League’s opening act is going to be a headliner.
Manchester City will meet Liverpool in an extremely early litmus test for both clubs when the Community Shield is staged on Aug. 3 or 4 at Wembley Stadium.
Traditionally pitting the Premier League champions against the FA Cup champions, Man City’s capture of the domestic treble means its opponent is the second-place team from the table.
And so Wembley will be red and sky blue in early August, as Liverpool looks to exact some measure of revenge after seeing its incredible season come up one point short of the title.
City holds the trophy, having beaten Chelsea 2-0 in August, while Liverpool’s bid for its 16th shield will be its first time in the match since 2006.
Our top rumors for Sunday reside on Merseyside.
Liverpool has “been talking” with Ajax center back Matthijs de Ligt in a bid to set up their back line for a long while.
De Ligt’s been linked with moves to Barcelona and Manchester United amongst others, but Guillem Balague says Liverpool has approached the 19-year-old about its project to bring a first Premier League era title to Anfield.
He has almost 10,000 first team minutes for Ajax despite not turning 20 until August. De Ligt has 15 caps for the Netherlands national team, scoring once, and pairing with Virgil Van Dijk could not only help his continued growth but would also give Liverpool one of the best center back pairings in the world.
Ajax will be rubbing its hands together in anticipation of a proper bidding war as the fight for De Ligt may last for some time.
Jordan Pickford is still Everton’s No. 1, but the Toffees will have insurance should the England keeper dip in form or go adventuring again.
That’s thanks to Huddersfield Town’s release of Jonas Lossl, who was outstanding in 2017-18 and just a bit less so this season as the Terriers were unable to keep their Premier League status.
The 30-year-old would take the place of former Fulham backstop Maarten Stekelenburg, who Sky Sports says is expected to leave the Goodison Park set this summer.