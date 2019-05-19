Real Madrid blanked at home to end season with whimper

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you needed any convincing on the heart of Real Madrid, or at least the lack thereof, look no further than Sunday.

Usually giants of world football, Zinedine Zidane’s side was the second-best Real on the day in a 2-0 home loss to Real Betis.

[ MORE: Kompany signed, hired by Anderlecht ]

Former Madrid striker Jese Rodriguez scored, as did Loren Moron, as Betis and Madrid each took nine shots at the Bernabeu. For Jese, it was only his second goal of the season.

Betis will finish 10th in MLS, while third-place Real Madrid will finish between 18 and 21 points behind league-winning Barcelona.

Zidane did not play Gareth Bale in what probably would have been his final appearance with Real. The club will look much different next season, as it did this year without Cristiano Ronaldo.

If combustible president Florentino Perez wasn’t going to spend big before Sunday — spoiler alert: he was — the home result served to pour gasoline on the fire underneath his chair.

Real is expected to bring Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic to town this summer, and has been linked with approaches for Paul Pogba, Neymar, and

With Barcelona expected to land Antoine Griezmann, Perez’s men need to swing big. Barca beat Real 5-1 and 1-0 in league play, and dispatched Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals 4-1 on aggregate.

Follow @NicholasMendola