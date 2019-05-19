More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Rumor roundup: De Ligt talks with Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Our top rumors for Sunday reside on Merseyside.

Liverpool has “been talking” with Ajax center back Matthijs de Ligt in a bid to set up their back line for a long while.

De Ligt’s been linked with moves to Barcelona and Manchester United amongst others, but Guillem Balague says Liverpool has approached the 19-year-old about its project to bring a first Premier League era title to Anfield.

He has almost 10,000 first team minutes for Ajax despite not turning 20 until August. De Ligt has 15 caps for the Netherlands national team, scoring once, and pairing with Virgil Van Dijk could not only help his continued growth but would also give Liverpool one of the best center back pairings in the world.

Ajax will be rubbing its hands together in anticipation of a proper bidding war as the fight for De Ligt may last for some time.

Jordan Pickford is still Everton’s No. 1, but the Toffees will have insurance should the England keeper dip in form or go adventuring again.

That’s thanks to Huddersfield Town’s release of Jonas Lossl, who was outstanding in 2017-18 and just a bit less so this season as the Terriers were unable to keep their Premier League status.

The 30-year-old would take the place of former Fulham backstop Maarten Stekelenburg, who Sky Sports says is expected to leave the Goodison Park set this summer.

Real Madrid blanked at home to end season with whimper

AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2019, 9:09 AM EDT
If you needed any convincing on the heart of Real Madrid, or at least the lack thereof, look no further than Sunday.

Usually giants of world football, Zinedine Zidane’s side was the second-best Real on the day in a 2-0 home loss to Real Betis.

Former Madrid striker Jese Rodriguez scored, as did Loren Moron, as Betis and Madrid each took nine shots at the Bernabeu. For Jese, it was only his second goal of the season.

Betis will finish 10th in MLS, while third-place Real Madrid will finish between 18 and 21 points behind league-winning Barcelona.

Zidane did not play Gareth Bale in what probably would have been his final appearance with Real. The club will look much different next season, as it did this year without Cristiano Ronaldo.

If combustible president Florentino Perez wasn’t going to spend big before Sunday — spoiler alert: he was — the home result served to pour gasoline on the fire underneath his chair.

Real is expected to bring Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic to town this summer, and has been linked with approaches for Paul Pogba, Neymar, and

With Barcelona expected to land Antoine Griezmann, Perez’s men need to swing big. Barca beat Real 5-1 and 1-0 in league play, and dispatched Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals 4-1 on aggregate.

Three things from MLS Saturday

AP Photo/Chris Szagola
By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2019, 8:20 AM EDT
Chris Wondolowski’s 4-goal haul helped him set a new career standard in Major League Soccer, while Ethan Finlay haunted former club Columbus.

Aside from those wins for San Jose and Minnesota, what else did we find out on Saturday?

Houston stays hot while preparing for road-heavy stretch

Wilmer Cabrera’s Houston Dynamo have been sizzling at home — even for host-happy MLS — with a 6W-2T record to start the season boosting the club into fourth out West.

On Saturday, it was two-goal burst in two minutes that pushed Houston past Wayne Rooney‘s opener for DC United (Only Carlos Vela and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have more goals this season than Rooney).

USMNT-hopeful Memo Rodriguez scored the first of the two goals, while Tommy McNamara came off the bench for the second.

Houston plays four of its next five away from Texas, though the matches are forgiving enough. The lone home match is versus Sporting KC. Where will they sit come the start of July and a visit from the New York Red Bulls.

Croizet, Nemeth tomfoolery costs 10-man Sporting KC in stoppage time

Vancouver got a wild winner deep into stoppage time thanks to Derek Cornelius, but the match probably should’ve never gotten to that point.

Krisztian Nemeth took a red card for a studs-up tackle, but Sporting KC nearly navigated that mess.

Yohan Croizet is just as much at fault for the loss as Nemeth, as the midfielder tried to chip the keeper from 60 yards when he could’ve headed for the corner or just kept possession.

Instead, Vancouver’s Maxime Crepeau handled the effort and the ‘Caps broke the other way to pick up a point at Children’s Mercy Park.

Tired Seattle collects gritty point in possible Cup preview

Away and on a half-week’s rest as opposed to their hosts, Seattle earned a deserved point in its meeting with East-leading Philadelphia.

The Union out-attempted Seattle 20-6 and had goalkeeper Andre Blake back in the fold, but Stefan Frei and the Sounders held firm to pick up their 26th point. That’s second-best in MLS.

Kompany joins Anderlecht as player-manager

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2019, 7:34 AM EDT
More: Manchester City

Vincent Kompany‘s going home in a big way.

The longtime Manchester City center back will return to Anderlecht this summer as player-manager, rejoining the club that raised him from an academy starlet to two-time Belgian top-flight champion.

“It’s the most passionate yet rational decision I’ve ever made,” Kompany wrote on Facebook. “As a footballer, I was born and raised at RSC Anderlecht. Since the age of 6, I have been one with that club. A history of 34 league titles, they are second to none.”

Kompany, 33, made his bones at Anderlecht with 103 appearances before spending two seasons at Hamburger SV.

That was enough to attract Man City’s attention in 2008, and the big center back rewarded the club with 13 pieces of silverware: Four Premier League crowns, three FA Cups, four League Cups, and a pair of Community Shields.

At Anderlecht, he succeeds Fred Rutten with the club 12 points back of a title. The 34-time Belgian champions haven’t won the league in two seasons.

Kompany isn’t just a footballing genius, he’s one of the most intelligent people in the game and earned his MBA while with City. It will be fascinating to follow his progress as a manager, and obviously it’s a big win for Anderlecht if he can stay fit on the field. The 87-times capped Belgian still performs for his national team, and it’s fair to say he’ll continue to be an icon at home.

Finlay goal gives Minnesota win over former club Columbus (video)

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 18, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT
It had to be him.

As Columbus continues to search for itself under new management, it’s no surprise that one of its old heroes broke its heart on Saturday.

Ethan Finlay, he of the 166 Crew appearances before being traded to Minnesota United, said earlier this week, “I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t want to beat up on them pretty bad.”

So of course Finlay scored a 70th minute tap-in to give his Loons a 1-0 win over Columbus on Saturday in St. Paul. It wasn’t “pretty bad,” but it probably felt pretty good.

The goal was Finlay’s first of the season for United, keeping the hosts unbeaten at home.

Columbus falls to 1-5 away from home under Caleb Porter, and has won just once in its last seven outings.