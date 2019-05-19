Rumor roundup: De Ligt talks with Liverpool

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Our top rumors for Sunday reside on Merseyside.

[ MORE: Kompany signed, hired by Anderlecht ]

Liverpool has “been talking” with Ajax center back Matthijs de Ligt in a bid to set up their back line for a long while.

De Ligt’s been linked with moves to Barcelona and Manchester United amongst others, but Guillem Balague says Liverpool has approached the 19-year-old about its project to bring a first Premier League era title to Anfield.

He has almost 10,000 first team minutes for Ajax despite not turning 20 until August. De Ligt has 15 caps for the Netherlands national team, scoring once, and pairing with Virgil Van Dijk could not only help his continued growth but would also give Liverpool one of the best center back pairings in the world.

Ajax will be rubbing its hands together in anticipation of a proper bidding war as the fight for De Ligt may last for some time.

Jordan Pickford is still Everton’s No. 1, but the Toffees will have insurance should the England keeper dip in form or go adventuring again.

That’s thanks to Huddersfield Town’s release of Jonas Lossl, who was outstanding in 2017-18 and just a bit less so this season as the Terriers were unable to keep their Premier League status.

The 30-year-old would take the place of former Fulham backstop Maarten Stekelenburg, who Sky Sports says is expected to leave the Goodison Park set this summer.

Follow @NicholasMendola